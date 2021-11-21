« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 38359 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 03:08:32 pm »
Early yet but that McLaren looks like the real deal
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 03:10:20 pm »
Oh well. Good while it lasted
Online iamnant

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 03:10:28 pm »
Well it was fun while it lasted anyway.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 03:11:02 pm »
Nice while it lasted, concrete  on getting some points.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 03:11:06 pm »
all too easy for verstappen.
Online S

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 03:11:44 pm »
That start was a great moment for the crowd. Expect thats it for the day though.
Online CornerFlag

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 03:12:02 pm »
As ever, fuck DRS.
Online iamnant

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 03:12:42 pm »
Have Aston Martin got any more upgrades to come? They seem to have stagnated slightly compared to the teams around them.
Online Titi Camara

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 03:12:57 pm »
DRS is not the answer
Online dirkster

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 03:13:29 pm »
Verstappen isn't quite getting away from Norris. Keep them upgrades coming McLaren!
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 03:13:35 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:11:06 pm
all too easy for verstappen.

We know hes in a world of his own at the moment. It would have been nice for him to be behind for longer, as hed be using his tyres a lot harder than normal.
Online west_london_red

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 03:15:15 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 03:13:29 pm
Verstappen isn't quite getting away from Norris. Keep them upgrades coming McLaren!

Exactly, usually Verstappen would have sailed off into the distance by now but the McLarens are staying with him, thats a huge positive
