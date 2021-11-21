George Russell was literally the first one there. Lewis Hamilton is the king of taking himself too seriously.
Perhaps he had a prior engagement who knows? I am going off what they said.
I can't remember hamilton ever doing any of sky f1's "activities" at any point (and they've done a lot over the years, darts, RC cars, fucking jenga etc) so they probably just don't bother inviting him any more!
Which is also known as being too busy? Which was Red Bull's reasoning?
Who bet on McLaren and Alpine being 1 and 2.
Who fucking knows? They just said they were too busy until the weirdos turned up.
I was saying that your reasoning was a bit hypocritical Jill. Fine for Lewis to be too busy but not Red Bull. I get you're probably biased towards the Brit though.
What the fuck are they fuelling Landos car with?! Hes gonna get pole at this rate! 😀Will you give it a rest ffs. Jill made a completely innocent comment and youve done nothing but attack her.
Can these conditions stay like this for the rest of the season, so it can be this exciting?
Really enjoyable quali so far, particularly for us McLaren fans
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Super impressive from McLaren. Mercedes now getting done in by a customer team
Not been watching much? Aston Martin have been outperforming them nearly all season.
Those are some upgrades theyve made on the McLaren
This the same Aston that are behind Merc in the constructors? Granted its probably due more to the driver pairings than the car but its all part of the package.
So are McLaren, does that mean they didnt outperform Mercedes today? Aston Martin are three points behind and most of that is because daddys cash is shit.
