Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 37512 times)

Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 03:40:27 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:38:29 pm
George Russell was literally the first one there. Lewis Hamilton is the king of taking himself too seriously.

Perhaps he had a prior engagement who knows? I am going off what they said.
Online iamnant

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 03:40:37 pm »
It's be great if this stayed dry and we can see how well Albon and Sargeant can go. Seeing them and Lando towards the top is superb.
Online iamnant

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 03:41:52 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:40:27 pm
Perhaps he had a prior engagement who knows? I am going off what they said.
Which is also known as being too busy? Which was Red Bull's reasoning?
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 03:43:18 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:40:05 pm
I can't remember hamilton ever doing any of sky f1's "activities" at any point (and they've done a lot over the years, darts, RC cars, fucking jenga etc) so they probably just don't bother inviting him any more!

To be fair, it's was the first time I had watched any of these things and I only watched it as I was knackered. Perhaps that's why as you say, it's just nice to see a bit of the drivers out of the car and relaxing albeit still being competitive!
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 03:44:12 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:41:52 pm
Which is also known as being too busy? Which was Red Bull's reasoning?

Who fucking knows? They just said they were too busy until the weirdos turned up.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 03:46:02 pm »
Yay, Norris is top at least for now. Who knows will be there by the end?
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 03:46:13 pm »
Who bet on McLaren and Alpine being 1 and 2.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 03:47:52 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:46:13 pm
Who bet on McLaren and Alpine being 1 and 2.

No longer.  ;D
Online iamnant

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 03:49:35 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:44:12 pm
Who fucking knows? They just said they were too busy until the weirdos turned up.
I was saying that your reasoning was a bit hypocritical Jill. Fine for Lewis to be too busy but not Red Bull. I get you're probably biased towards the Brit though.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 03:52:49 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:49:35 pm
I was saying that your reasoning was a bit hypocritical Jill. Fine for Lewis to be too busy but not Red Bull. I get you're probably biased towards the Brit though.

Bugger off. You obviously aren't on here a lot, as most people know I'm not a fan of Hamilton, so get off your high horse.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm »
Can we cancel Q3 and have this as the starting grid please?
Online sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 03:53:43 pm »
What the fuck are they fuelling Landos car with?! Hes gonna get pole at this rate! 😀


Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:49:35 pm
I was saying that your reasoning was a bit hypocritical Jill. Fine for Lewis to be too busy but not Red Bull. I get you're probably biased towards the Brit though.

Will you give it a rest ffs. Jill made a completely innocent comment and youve done nothing but attack her.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 03:55:01 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 03:53:43 pm
What the fuck are they fuelling Landos car with?! Hes gonna get pole at this rate! 😀


Will you give it a rest ffs. Jill made a completely innocent comment and youve done nothing but attack her.

It doesn't bother me mate.  ;)
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 03:56:05 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 03:49:35 pm
I was saying that your reasoning was a bit hypocritical Jill. Fine for Lewis to be too busy but not Red Bull. I get you're probably biased towards the Brit though.
Making yourself look a bit silly now.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 03:56:35 pm »
Can these conditions stay like this for the rest of the season, so it can be this exciting?
Online sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 03:58:37 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:56:35 pm
Can these conditions stay like this for the rest of the season, so it can be this exciting?

Really enjoyable quali so far, particularly for us McLaren fans
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 04:02:21 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 03:58:37 pm
Really enjoyable quali so far, particularly for us McLaren fans

Certainly is, can't see anyone other than Verstappen on pole though. I was hoping the collusion with the pit wall would affect his car.  :-\
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 04:08:26 pm »
If I was a bookie and someone wanted to put a bet on verstappen getting pole I'd tell them to fuck off.
Online iamnant

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 04:16:18 pm »
Get in McClaren!!!
Online DelTrotter

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 04:16:24 pm »
Fuck off Verstappen. Still, amazing for McLaren!
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 04:16:40 pm »
McLaren second and third, wow.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 04:17:02 pm »
McLaren are back baby!!
Online Darren G

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 04:17:13 pm »
Well fuck.  That was something.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 04:17:16 pm »
Fucking hell that mclaren is working well.

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 04:17:45 pm »
Amazing by McLaren!!!

Thats a tight top 8.
Online sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 04:18:28 pm »
Fucks sake my head went celebrating a Lando pole and ended up forgetting Max was still on his lap 😅
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 04:18:36 pm »
Super impressive from McLaren.

Mercedes now getting done in by a customer team :lmao
Online west_london_red

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 04:20:47 pm »
Those are some upgrades theyve made on the McLaren
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 04:21:09 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 04:18:36 pm
Super impressive from McLaren.

Mercedes now getting done in by a customer team :lmao
Not been watching much? Aston Martin have been outperforming them nearly all season.
Online sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 04:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:21:09 pm
Not been watching much? Aston Martin have been outperforming them nearly all season.

This the same Aston that are behind Merc in the constructors? Granted its probably due more to the driver pairings than the car but its all part of the package.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 04:23:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:20:47 pm
Those are some upgrades theyve made on the McLaren

Impressive to take it back to a baseline and then have the upgrades work immediately. It should translate to race pace as well, it did at the last track. They have a third package for the next race, imagine if that took them forward a similar step?
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 04:25:17 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 04:22:44 pm
This the same Aston that are behind Merc in the constructors? Granted its probably due more to the driver pairings than the car but its all part of the package.
So are McLaren, does that mean they didnt outperform Mercedes today?

Aston Martin are three points behind and most of that is because daddys cash is shit.

Online sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 04:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:25:17 pm
So are McLaren, does that mean they didnt outperform Mercedes today?

Aston Martin are three points behind and most of that is because daddys cash is shit.



Aye they did but one swallow does not make a summer and Im saying this as a McLaren fan. Objectively speaking Merc are 2nd in the championship, the table doesnt lie.
