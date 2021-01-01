It staggers me every time
just how dreadful Ferrari are.The start of the 2022 season, they had a car on a par with the Red Bull. Now? An absolute pile of shit. What are they doing? And where is that great driver people were talking about last year?
Put up with Perez? Thats a bonkers statement. He was pretty much level on points until recently but has had two poor qualifying sessions that wrecked his race.
it's less daft than thinking leclerc might "walk out"
it's less daft than thinking leclerc might "walk out"
There are huge issues going on between Leclerc and Ferrari at the moment, at times he seems wildly emotional which can't be a good thing long term and certainly not short term either considering the last two races.
That may well be the case but nobody's going to quit their team during the season.
Can you not see something of a blow up coming? They cant carry on like this surely?
I tend to go on history, not histrionics, and that kind of thing just doesn't happen in season. They might have team reshuffle or whatever but vasseur seems pretty set and in season driver changes are very rare, especially if you take red bull's recent history out.
Not talking about an in season driver change, very unlikely
. But surely something behind the scenes? Its such a long season.
Norris getting 5 sec penalty
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]