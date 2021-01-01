« previous next »
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm »
It staggers me every time just how dreadful Ferrari are.

The start of the 2022 season, they had a car on a par with the Red Bull.

Now?  An absolute pile of shit.  What are they doing?  And where is that great driver people were talking about last year?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 10:57:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm
It staggers me every time just how dreadful Ferrari are.

The start of the 2022 season, they had a car on a par with the Red Bull.

Now?  An absolute pile of shit.  What are they doing?  And where is that great driver people were talking about last year?

There is something very wrong about the relationship between Leclerc and Ferrari you really feel as though he needs to get away from them, there is a lot of tension there.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #922 on: Today at 02:24:06 am »
Hulkenberg 3 grid spot penalty. Red Flag violation
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #923 on: Today at 12:34:31 pm »
From practice the Aston was quicker in race trim than the mercs so I expect it to finish Max, Alonso, Merc Merc.

Questions in my mind are these.

How long will Red Bull put up with Perez? And how long before something big happens at Ferrari? (Leclerc walking out for example)
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #924 on: Today at 01:21:10 pm »
Put up with Perez? Thats a bonkers statement. He was pretty much level on points until recently but has had two poor qualifying sessions that wrecked his race.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #925 on: Today at 01:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 01:21:10 pm
Put up with Perez? Thats a bonkers statement. He was pretty much level on points until recently but has had two poor qualifying sessions that wrecked his race.

it's less daft than thinking leclerc might "walk out"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #926 on: Today at 01:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 01:21:10 pm
Put up with Perez? Thats a bonkers statement. He was pretty much level on points until recently but has had two poor qualifying sessions that wrecked his race.
Yeah, fair enough if this carries on is a caveat.  Whinged spice is notoriously impatient when someone isnt delivering

Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:25:58 pm
it's less daft than thinking leclerc might "walk out"
;D

Ok, I dont think thats likely, but I cant see the status quo going on there with out something exploding somewhere (and I dont mean the car).

Theyre so incredibly political that it cant be easy there.

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #927 on: Today at 02:28:41 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:25:58 pm
it's less daft than thinking leclerc might "walk out"

There are huge issues going on between Leclerc and Ferrari at the moment, at times he seems wildly emotional which can't be a good thing long term and certainly not short term either considering the last two races.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #928 on: Today at 02:31:23 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:28:41 pm
There are huge issues going on between Leclerc and Ferrari at the moment, at times he seems wildly emotional which can't be a good thing long term and certainly not short term either considering the last two races.

That may well be the case but nobody's going to quit their team during the season.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #929 on: Today at 02:37:25 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:31:23 pm
That may well be the case but nobody's going to quit their team during the season.
Can you not see something of a blow up coming?  They cant carry on like this surely?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #930 on: Today at 02:41:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:37:25 pm
Can you not see something of a blow up coming?  They cant carry on like this surely?

I tend to go on history, not histrionics, and that kind of thing just doesn't happen in season. They might have team reshuffle or whatever but vasseur seems pretty set and in season driver changes are very rare, especially if you take red bull's recent history out.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #931 on: Today at 02:44:33 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:41:23 pm
I tend to go on history, not histrionics, and that kind of thing just doesn't happen in season. They might have team reshuffle or whatever but vasseur seems pretty set and in season driver changes are very rare, especially if you take red bull's recent history out.
Not talking about an in season driver change, very unlikely. But surely something behind the scenes? Its such a long season.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #932 on: Today at 03:59:41 pm »
The thing is, while its true that Ferrari have fucked up (and continue to do so), Leclerc has made mistakes too - so he cant always blame the team.   If it was all one-way, then Id imagine thered be more grievances and potential for a bust-up. 
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #933 on: Today at 04:05:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:44:33 pm
Not talking about an in season driver change, very unlikely. But surely something behind the scenes? Its such a long season.

most of the time that kind of thing happens between seasons, but they might well have some internal moves or something.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #934 on: Today at 06:42:20 pm »
Such a better grid walk this.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #935 on: Today at 06:57:35 pm »
Those rear wings on the 2016 cars were weird
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #936 on: Today at 07:04:26 pm »
poor start from alonso


the air coming off the train of cars really does batter those trees around the circuit
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #937 on: Today at 07:19:08 pm »
Safety car.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #938 on: Today at 07:19:22 pm »
Russell hits the wall.

Safety car
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #939 on: Today at 07:19:52 pm »
from O canada to oh george.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #940 on: Today at 07:19:53 pm »
Unsafe release
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #941 on: Today at 07:20:10 pm »
That release will be looked at.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #942 on: Today at 07:21:09 pm »
That's right on the edge
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #943 on: Today at 07:21:28 pm »
Thats not unsafe when you see the Alonso onboard. Alonso clearly exaggerating it, F1 equivalent of a dive.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #944 on: Today at 07:24:24 pm »
ferrari decide not to pit either car. more genius stategy?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #945 on: Today at 07:34:08 pm »
Nicely done Lando.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #946 on: Today at 07:40:08 pm »
Still on for my prediction bar Russel finding the wall
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #947 on: Today at 07:52:47 pm »
:lmao way to go off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #948 on: Today at 07:54:52 pm »
Yeah that's the wrong way.

De vries has been poorer than expected.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #949 on: Today at 07:56:35 pm »
Norris getting 5 sec penalty
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #950 on: Today at 07:57:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:56:35 pm
Norris getting 5 sec penalty

Bugger off stewards.  ::)
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #951 on: Today at 07:57:51 pm »
Wasnt convinced by the Ferrari strategy of not pitting during the safety car but actually its looking like a good call.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #952 on: Today at 08:06:33 pm »
This has been a dreadful race and we now have a faster car being told to stay behind his teammate !
