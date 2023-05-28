5s penalty for Russell seemed very lenient, that was close to DSQ.
I think to be fair to him, it was pretty much blind due to the angle and high sides of the cockpit..
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Really looking forward to seeing these cars flying round those final two Barcelona corners again this weekend. You know someone is going backwards into the wall at the final turn.
Oh, hello - gone back to the outer perimeter rather than the right-left-right have they?
The end of the Indy 500 was utterly wild
well worth catching the highlights if you can
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.
Ferraris new side pods
Have they got rid of the bath tub?
That seems to be the way forward in general
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Well due to the cost cap they can't really risk anything. So makes sense for all cars to copy redbull. A problem with the cost cap is cars will start to look the same.
