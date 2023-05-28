« previous next »
Formula One - The 2023 Season

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 02:51:48 pm
Dreadful from Perez.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 02:52:42 pm
Sainz destroyed his own race but blaming the pitwall anyway
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 02:58:59 pm
Stroll - an accident waiting to happen.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 03:05:45 pm
Might be a bit of rain coming.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 03:12:04 pm
Raining quite hard in some places.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 03:15:24 pm
Actually interesting for a change.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 03:16:18 pm
Portiers is treacherous other parts arent as bad.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 03:20:28 pm
Stroll crashes again :lmao
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 03:22:38 pm
People sliding around everywhere exciting for once at Monaco.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 03:24:38 pm
Stroll off again.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 03:26:17 pm
Perez demolishing the sponsoring around the circuit.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 03:37:59 pm
It takes a special kind of talent to be as consistently shit as Ferrari, it really does.

You name it, they can fuck it up.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 03:39:29 pm
Why is DRS available when its wet?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 04:02:05 pm
exciting at times for a change.
Loved all the new camera angles
Don't really like Max winning all the races, but have to say, fully deserved win.
See him in the rain on the limit..
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 04:09:30 pm
Red Bull are unstoppable...Ferrari will always get in their own way...Ocon deserved his podium.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 04:10:59 pm
5s penalty for Russell seemed very lenient, that was close to DSQ.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 04:55:37 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 28, 2023, 04:10:59 pm
5s penalty for Russell seemed very lenient, that was close to DSQ.
I think to be fair to him, it was pretty much blind due to the angle and high sides of the cockpit.
.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 28, 2023, 05:14:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 28, 2023, 04:55:37 pm
I think to be fair to him, it was pretty much blind due to the angle and high sides of the cockpit.
.
Thats was a seriously unsafe return to the racing line. Yes there are reasons but you cant just rejoin the track like that. Thought the penalty was very lenient.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 31, 2023, 10:11:56 am
Alonso pitting for dries as the rain was falling was ridiculous

Magnussen staying out on slicks in the rain was laughable
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 31, 2023, 11:54:16 am
The end of the Indy 500 was utterly wild well worth catching the highlights if you can
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 31, 2023, 09:34:13 pm
Really looking forward to seeing these cars flying round those final two Barcelona corners again this weekend. You know someone is going backwards into the wall at the final turn.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 31, 2023, 10:34:36 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 31, 2023, 09:34:13 pm
Really looking forward to seeing these cars flying round those final two Barcelona corners again this weekend. You know someone is going backwards into the wall at the final turn.

Oh, hello - gone back to the outer perimeter rather than the right-left-right have they?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 31, 2023, 10:54:26 pm
Quote from: jackh on May 31, 2023, 10:34:36 pm
Oh, hello - gone back to the outer perimeter rather than the right-left-right have they?

yep that fucking shite chicane is gone.

fuck knows how, the reason for it was that the run-off wasn't and couldn't be made large enough. I guess they just decided to fuck that reason off.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 31, 2023, 11:47:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 31, 2023, 11:54:16 am
The end of the Indy 500 was utterly wild well worth catching the highlights if you can
yeah it was. Cheers for tip. The wheel flying off incident bloody hell..

Lot of pit lane madness too
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:03:06 pm
Jack Nicholls been sacked from his commentary work for "inappropriate behaviour"

Jesus, it's fucking everywhere.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 08:29:09 am


Ferraris new side pods
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 10:15:48 am
Have they got rid of the bath tub?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 10:33:48 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 08:29:09 am


Ferraris new side pods
Such a shame, they looked beautiful.

Still, next few races will be interesting, Mercedes essentially starting again and Ferrari with pretty big changes too.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 11:28:26 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:15:48 am
Have they got rid of the bath tub?

Pretty much



Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 12:58:10 pm
That seems to be the way forward in general
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:03:39 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:58:10 pm
That seems to be the way forward in general

Well due to the cost cap they can't really risk anything. So makes sense for all cars to copy redbull. A problem with the cost cap is cars will start to look the same.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:20:45 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:03:39 pm
Well due to the cost cap they can't really risk anything. So makes sense for all cars to copy redbull. A problem with the cost cap is cars will start to look the same.

At some point with all regulations it seems like team will find the "right" way off doing things and all largely follow. This does usually however mean gaps get smaller.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 01:29:12 pm
Gotta hope teams are messing with ride heights etc because the gap to Verstappen is ridiculous
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 04:29:28 pm
Shame Ferrari have changed towards the RB philosophy. They performed fine up till TD39 but that directive penalised the wrong team lol
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 04:42:58 pm
Forecast is currently rain Sunday afternoon. Hopefully it stays that way, I do like a mixed conditions race.
