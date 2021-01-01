Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Formula One - The 2023 Season
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
16
17
18
19
20
[
21
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season (Read 26709 times)
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 88,586
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #800 on:
Today
at 02:51:48 pm »
Dreadful from Perez.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
naYoRHa2b
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,275
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #801 on:
Today
at 02:52:42 pm »
Sainz destroyed his own race but blaming the pitwall anyway
Logged
Paul_h
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,298
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #802 on:
Today
at 02:58:59 pm »
Stroll - an accident waiting to happen.
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 67,791
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #803 on:
Today
at 03:05:45 pm »
Might be a bit of rain coming.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 67,791
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #804 on:
Today
at 03:12:04 pm »
Raining quite hard in some places.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
voodoo ray
Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,575
feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #805 on:
Today
at 03:15:24 pm »
Actually interesting for a change.
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 67,791
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #806 on:
Today
at 03:16:18 pm »
Portiers is treacherous other parts arent as bad.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 88,586
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #807 on:
Today
at 03:20:28 pm »
Stroll crashes again
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 67,791
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #808 on:
Today
at 03:22:38 pm »
People sliding around everywhere exciting for once at Monaco.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 88,586
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #809 on:
Today
at 03:24:38 pm »
Stroll off again.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 67,791
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #810 on:
Today
at 03:26:17 pm »
Perez demolishing the sponsoring around the circuit.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 88,586
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #811 on:
Today
at 03:37:59 pm »
It takes a special kind of talent to be as consistently shit as Ferrari, it really does.
You name it, they can fuck it up.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Funky_Gibbons
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,817
Follow the gourd
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #812 on:
Today
at 03:39:29 pm »
Why is DRS available when its wet?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Paul_h
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,298
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #813 on:
Today
at 04:02:05 pm »
exciting at times for a change.
Loved all the new camera angles
Don't really like Max winning all the races, but have to say, fully deserved win.
See him in the rain on the limit..
Logged
b_joseph
b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,494
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #814 on:
Today
at 04:09:30 pm »
Red Bull are unstoppable...Ferrari will always get in their own way...Ocon deserved his podium.
Logged
Funky_Gibbons
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,817
Follow the gourd
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
«
Reply #815 on:
Today
at 04:10:59 pm »
5s penalty for Russell seemed very lenient, that was close to DSQ.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
Print
Pages:
1
...
16
17
18
19
20
[
21
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Formula One - The 2023 Season
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2