Formula One - The 2023 Season

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #800 on: Today at 02:51:48 pm »
Dreadful from Perez.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #801 on: Today at 02:52:42 pm »
Sainz destroyed his own race but blaming the pitwall anyway
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #802 on: Today at 02:58:59 pm »
Stroll - an accident waiting to happen.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #803 on: Today at 03:05:45 pm »
Might be a bit of rain coming.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #804 on: Today at 03:12:04 pm »
Raining quite hard in some places.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #805 on: Today at 03:15:24 pm »
Actually interesting for a change.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #806 on: Today at 03:16:18 pm »
Portiers is treacherous other parts arent as bad.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #807 on: Today at 03:20:28 pm »
Stroll crashes again :lmao
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #808 on: Today at 03:22:38 pm »
People sliding around everywhere exciting for once at Monaco.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #809 on: Today at 03:24:38 pm »
Stroll off again.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #810 on: Today at 03:26:17 pm »
Perez demolishing the sponsoring around the circuit.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #811 on: Today at 03:37:59 pm »
It takes a special kind of talent to be as consistently shit as Ferrari, it really does.

You name it, they can fuck it up.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #812 on: Today at 03:39:29 pm »
Why is DRS available when its wet?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #813 on: Today at 04:02:05 pm »
exciting at times for a change.
Loved all the new camera angles
Don't really like Max winning all the races, but have to say, fully deserved win.
See him in the rain on the limit..
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #814 on: Today at 04:09:30 pm »
Red Bull are unstoppable...Ferrari will always get in their own way...Ocon deserved his podium.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #815 on: Today at 04:10:59 pm »
5s penalty for Russell seemed very lenient, that was close to DSQ.
