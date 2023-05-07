« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 24785 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,631
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #720 on: May 7, 2023, 10:22:07 pm »
I think Croft hit the nail on the head there, too much tyre management, no ones pushing, no ones making mistakes
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #721 on: May 8, 2023, 05:01:28 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May  7, 2023, 09:46:38 pm
Interesting they just said on Sky that Perezs radio havent told him anything about Verstappens pace or the race situation whereas Red Bull have constantly been updating Verstappen   

 They both knew the gap, the 20 seconds for the pit stop. The gap was 19.8(s) and Checo had that for four or five laps, so he knows that number. Hes looking obviously at what the gap then is to Max on a lap-by-lap basis, which he got every lap. He then just had to take one number from the other and he knew exactly where Max was.  - Horner.

 It's just Davidson being Davidson.  Unless anybody seriously thinks that somebody at Red Bull told Checo's race engineer "shuuush, don't tell him anything!".  If Perez wanted that info and didn't have it he'd have asked.  He didn't.
« Last Edit: May 8, 2023, 05:04:46 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #722 on: May 8, 2023, 08:26:19 am »
It's boring but it's been this way for so many years now. Max will dominate till the next regulation change at least which will almost be as long as Mercedes dominance lasted.

The beggining of last season was good, porpoising and all but that was quickly ruled out.

The teams just continue to find more downforce, creating more dirty air and following becomes impossible again unless you have a trick like the DRS on the RB. That's not all the RB has obviously, it's super good on tyres as well, in any temperature, any weight level, any surface, doesn't matter.
« Last Edit: May 8, 2023, 08:30:02 am by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #723 on: May 8, 2023, 10:06:19 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May  7, 2023, 10:03:13 pm
Start 9th, finish 1st twenty seconds ahead of third.

You have to congratulate Redbull if their car is totally legal which tbf looks like it is. They've made others look like fools. However will always be hanging over them they went over budget.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,564
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #724 on: May 9, 2023, 08:51:20 am »
presumably this is paddock club or something but the miami race looks to have been quite an expensive place to get some scran.

https://twitter.com/JonathanSchaff/status/1655342279660380160/photo/1
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,531
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #725 on: May 9, 2023, 09:32:15 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May  9, 2023, 08:51:20 am
presumably this is paddock club or something but the miami race looks to have been quite an expensive place to get some scran.

https://twitter.com/JonathanSchaff/status/1655342279660380160/photo/1
If my wife wins her company prize for two to go to the Austrian GP I think we (and by we I mean she) get this thrown in.

Shes in second place out of 10, Ive told her to pull her finger out ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,713
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #726 on: May 9, 2023, 11:30:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  9, 2023, 09:32:15 am
If my wife wins her company prize for two to go to the Austrian GP I think we (and by we I mean she) get this thrown in.

Shes in second place out of 10, Ive told her to pull her finger out ;D
hmmm if she wins there will be something fishy about that
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,519
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #727 on: May 9, 2023, 11:44:30 am »
Quote from: clinical on May  8, 2023, 10:06:19 am
You have to congratulate Redbull if their car is totally legal which tbf looks like it is. They've made others look like fools. However will always be hanging over them they went over budget.

It is quite maddening how they always keep getting it right. Just not with Newey's designs either, the decision to go with Honda engines when they did just looks like they're clairvoyants or some shit.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,716
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #728 on: May 9, 2023, 11:45:50 am »
The pit lane entrance is going to need a lollipop lady moving forward. Another close call with Lando Norris coming into the pits and a guy running across the pit lane

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mirror.co.uk/sport/formula-1/f1-miami-lando-norris-footage-29925459.amp
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,672
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #729 on: May 9, 2023, 11:57:27 am »
Is there a hooter when a car enters the pit? Either way there should probably be a line beyond which you are allowed to cross, but further up the pitlane from a *fucking blind curve on entry*
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,624
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #730 on: May 9, 2023, 12:01:19 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May  9, 2023, 11:57:27 am
Is there a hooter when a car enters the pit?

Id imagine that would be pretty distracting for the driver?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,531
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #731 on: May 16, 2023, 05:49:12 pm »
The weather in Imola is horrific, the river near the track is in flood

Forecast for the weekend currently isnt great at all
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,564
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #732 on: May 16, 2023, 06:01:35 pm »
it'll be f1 powerboating by the sounds of it.

newey will still win.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #733 on: May 17, 2023, 11:45:37 am »
Is there any talk of cancelling? Would be so shite to have another Spa disaster again.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #734 on: May 17, 2023, 12:20:36 pm »
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been called off because of the extreme weather in the region, F1 says in a statement
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,716
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #735 on: May 17, 2023, 12:24:21 pm »
No surprise. Glad they have made the decision as early as they could and not even attempt to run anything that weekend.

I guess with a season as full as this one they make it easier to cancel or move races around to adjust.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,713
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #736 on: May 17, 2023, 12:24:36 pm »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #737 on: May 17, 2023, 12:29:44 pm »
As good a decision as could be made to be honest.  A shame in a way they can't shoehorn another track elsewhere into the weekend but, for once, a good proactive move.  Monaco next week then.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #738 on: May 17, 2023, 12:32:21 pm »
Fully understandable. Guessing there isn't another weekend to move it to is there? Guess the calendar's already pretty packed.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,716
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #739 on: May 17, 2023, 12:36:24 pm »
The only thing for the teams is that they lose track time. Lot of teams were planning on bringing upgrades this weekend to test.

Monaco is not exactly the track where you want to bring upgrades to because you just wont see the improvements. Imola was at least a decent track to try things out on.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #740 on: May 17, 2023, 01:07:49 pm »
A mate was due to be flying out tomorrow for the weekend. Glad the decision was made today before he flies as he might be able to get some money back on his travel and accommodation but it must be devastating for him no getting to go now.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,564
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #741 on: May 17, 2023, 04:49:17 pm »
seems like the right thing to do.

first time a race has been cancelled in such circumstances (australia covid doesn't count) for about 4 decades or so apparently.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,624
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #742 on: May 22, 2023, 11:04:43 am »
I do enjoy the middle section of the season. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve / Silverstone / Red Bull Ring are 3 of my favourite tracks and all 3 normally together on the calendar. Monaco / Catalunya before them and Spa after them which can all be good races (or a good spectacle in Monaco's case rather than a good race). Only crap circuit in amongst all that is Hungaroring sandwiched into that 7 races.
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 09:57:35 am »
Seen they were talking about it in 2016, guessing it's dead now but was there any more of the old Austria Circuit getting re-used? https://www.racingcircuits.info/assets/images/maps/Europe/Austria/Red%20Bull%20Ring/RedBullRing-2016Proposal.png
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,368
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 10:15:39 am »
Quote from: Graeme on May 22, 2023, 11:04:43 am
I do enjoy the middle section of the season. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve / Silverstone / Red Bull Ring are 3 of my favourite tracks and all 3 normally together on the calendar. Monaco / Catalunya before them and Spa after them which can all be good races (or a good spectacle in Monaco's case rather than a good race). Only crap circuit in amongst all that is Hungaroring sandwiched into that 7 races.

I feel as though Hungary tends to throw something up every few years, whether it be something against the form, an unexpected winner, or a weather-affected race. Also one of my favourites to drive on the games over the years, not that that counts :P
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,564
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #745 on: Yesterday at 11:00:29 am »
I hate the hungaroring in games. I think it'd probably be pretty fun in an actual car but with a controller I can't do sector 2.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,624
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #746 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 am »
Same! That chicane I frequently kerb it then get the next left hander wrong which ruins your entry into the right hand straight after it. The last corner before the straight I always struggle with as well.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #747 on: Yesterday at 11:27:24 am »
From what I've seen, the physics, traction and kerbs all look much better/realistic on F1 23.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,564
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #748 on: Yesterday at 01:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 11:10:02 am
Same! That chicane I frequently kerb it then get the next left hander wrong which ruins your entry into the right hand straight after it. The last corner before the straight I always struggle with as well.
it's that right hander that I struggle with. It's impossible for me to get the speed right with a controller so I either lose time or fly off the circuit.

Fuck that track. It's one of the tracks I drop when doing the 16 race season.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,713
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #749 on: Yesterday at 02:34:32 pm »
first game I played that on was Nigel Mansells world championship for the snes haha

used to go with soft tyres, a low powered engine as it was quite punchy and max wing for great grip. Would fly out of every corner
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,531
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #750 on: Yesterday at 06:28:31 pm »
Geoff Crammond F1 on the Atari 

Mind blowing..

At Monza, youd set the suspension like rock, tiny ride height, a rear wing smaller than Jordans skirt and soft tyres.

Brake late to every corner, cut every chicane to the max especially the first

It would never have survived I real life!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,672
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #751 on: Yesterday at 09:21:59 pm »
McLaren on another "remember when we used to win stuff?" livery.

I do love that football match they play at Monaco every year though, they should broadcast it.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,716
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #752 on: Today at 07:16:45 am »
Honda to supply engines to Aston Martin from 2026

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/65682563
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,368
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #753 on: Today at 11:11:19 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:21:59 pm
McLaren on another "remember when we used to win stuff?" livery.

I do love that football match they play at Monaco every year though, they should broadcast it.

https://www.skysports.com/f1/news/12040/12887775/monaco-gp-2023-mclaren-reveal-triple-crown-livery-to-celebrate-f1-indy-500-and-le-mans-triumphs



Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #754 on: Today at 12:29:40 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:21:59 pm

I do love that football match they play at Monaco every year though, they should broadcast it.

There's some highlights on YouTube and safe to say, Charles Le Clerc might be a handsome, charismatic, world class driver but a decent footballer he ain't.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,564
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #755 on: Today at 01:15:35 pm »
The usual Honda f1 hokey cokey
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 