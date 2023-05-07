It's boring but it's been this way for so many years now. Max will dominate till the next regulation change at least which will almost be as long as Mercedes dominance lasted.
The beggining of last season was good, porpoising and all but that was quickly ruled out.
The teams just continue to find more downforce, creating more dirty air and following becomes impossible again unless you have a trick like the DRS on the RB. That's not all the RB has obviously, it's super good on tyres as well, in any temperature, any weight level, any surface, doesn't matter.