Formula One - The 2023 Season

west_london_red

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
May 7, 2023, 10:22:07 pm
I think Croft hit the nail on the head there, too much tyre management, no ones pushing, no ones making mistakes
Darren G

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 05:01:28 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May  7, 2023, 09:46:38 pm
Interesting they just said on Sky that Perezs radio havent told him anything about Verstappens pace or the race situation whereas Red Bull have constantly been updating Verstappen   

 They both knew the gap, the 20 seconds for the pit stop. The gap was 19.8(s) and Checo had that for four or five laps, so he knows that number. Hes looking obviously at what the gap then is to Max on a lap-by-lap basis, which he got every lap. He then just had to take one number from the other and he knew exactly where Max was.  - Horner.

 It's just Davidson being Davidson.  Unless anybody seriously thinks that somebody at Red Bull told Checo's race engineer "shuuush, don't tell him anything!".  If Perez wanted that info and didn't have it he'd have asked.  He didn't.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 08:26:19 am
It's boring but it's been this way for so many years now. Max will dominate till the next regulation change at least which will almost be as long as Mercedes dominance lasted.

The beggining of last season was good, porpoising and all but that was quickly ruled out.

The teams just continue to find more downforce, creating more dirty air and following becomes impossible again unless you have a trick like the DRS on the RB. That's not all the RB has obviously, it's super good on tyres as well, in any temperature, any weight level, any surface, doesn't matter.
clinical

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Yesterday at 10:06:19 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May  7, 2023, 10:03:13 pm
Start 9th, finish 1st twenty seconds ahead of third.

You have to congratulate Redbull if their car is totally legal which tbf looks like it is. They've made others look like fools. However will always be hanging over them they went over budget.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 08:51:20 am
presumably this is paddock club or something but the miami race looks to have been quite an expensive place to get some scran.

https://twitter.com/JonathanSchaff/status/1655342279660380160/photo/1
TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 09:32:15 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:51:20 am
presumably this is paddock club or something but the miami race looks to have been quite an expensive place to get some scran.

https://twitter.com/JonathanSchaff/status/1655342279660380160/photo/1
If my wife wins her company prize for two to go to the Austrian GP I think we (and by we I mean she) get this thrown in.

Shes in second place out of 10, Ive told her to pull her finger out ;D
paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 11:30:01 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:32:15 am
If my wife wins her company prize for two to go to the Austrian GP I think we (and by we I mean she) get this thrown in.

Shes in second place out of 10, Ive told her to pull her finger out ;D
hmmm if she wins there will be something fishy about that
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 11:44:30 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:06:19 am
You have to congratulate Redbull if their car is totally legal which tbf looks like it is. They've made others look like fools. However will always be hanging over them they went over budget.

It is quite maddening how they always keep getting it right. Just not with Newey's designs either, the decision to go with Honda engines when they did just looks like they're clairvoyants or some shit.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 11:45:50 am
The pit lane entrance is going to need a lollipop lady moving forward. Another close call with Lando Norris coming into the pits and a guy running across the pit lane

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mirror.co.uk/sport/formula-1/f1-miami-lando-norris-footage-29925459.amp
bradders1011

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 11:57:27 am
Is there a hooter when a car enters the pit? Either way there should probably be a line beyond which you are allowed to cross, but further up the pitlane from a *fucking blind curve on entry*
Graeme

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Today at 12:01:19 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:57:27 am
Is there a hooter when a car enters the pit?

Id imagine that would be pretty distracting for the driver?
