Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 15579 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #480 on: March 21, 2023, 08:15:17 pm »
Oh that is something else isnt it?

Would love to have a view of Eau Rouge like that.
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #481 on: March 21, 2023, 09:47:09 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on March 21, 2023, 05:58:15 pm
Superb. Love the Eau Rouge shot

Actually, it's Raidillon.   ;D
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #482 on: March 23, 2023, 01:14:11 pm »
James Key has got the boot at McLaren
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #483 on: March 23, 2023, 07:28:33 pm »
My wife is down to the last 10 in the draw for an all expenses paid trip to the Austrian GP. First class accommodation, grid walks, meet Max etc..

I will let you all know if I am successful (did I say I? I meant she!)
Offline paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #484 on: March 24, 2023, 10:48:51 am »
Meet Max?

that a booby prize?
Offline Romford_Red

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #485 on: March 24, 2023, 11:11:05 am »
Max Power?
Max Headroom?
Offline iamnant

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #486 on: March 24, 2023, 02:16:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 23, 2023, 07:28:33 pm
My wife is down to the last 10 in the draw for an all expenses paid trip to the Austrian GP. First class accommodation, grid walks, meet Max etc..

I will let you all know if I am successful (did I say I? I meant she!)
Good luck, sounds an amazing trip for you...I mean your wife ;D
Offline Ray K

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #487 on: March 24, 2023, 02:55:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 23, 2023, 07:28:33 pm
My wife is down to the last 10 in the draw for an all expenses paid trip to the Austrian GP. First class accommodation, grid walks, meet Max etc..

I will let you all know if I am successful (did I say I? I meant she!)
I think I can speak for everyone here when I say that I really wish your wife wins that prize.


And picks Linudden as her +1. 
Offline Qston

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #488 on: March 24, 2023, 03:39:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 23, 2023, 07:28:33 pm
My wife is down to the last 10 in the draw for an all expenses paid trip to the Austrian GP. First class accommodation, grid walks, meet Max etc..

I will let you all know if I am successful (did I say I? I meant she!)

Good luck mate
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #489 on: March 24, 2023, 04:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March 24, 2023, 03:39:33 pm
Good luck mate
Its a work competition.. I think she has to perform the best out of the last 10.  I have made it very clear to her how important this is and that F1 is y just people talking about tyres all day ;D
Offline reddebs

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #490 on: March 25, 2023, 11:14:33 am »
I should fucking think so too. 

BBC News - Nelson Piquet fined for racist and homophobic comments about Lewis Hamilton

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/65074698
Offline Ray K

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #491 on: March 30, 2023, 03:41:45 pm »
Congrats to local driver Valtteri Bottas on winning this year's Australian GP

Offline Graeme

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #492 on: March 30, 2023, 04:07:45 pm »
Hope Checo finishes P1 with fastest lap and Max has a DNF with every component that youre limited on for the season broken.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #493 on: March 30, 2023, 05:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on March 30, 2023, 04:07:45 pm
Hope Checo finishes P1 with fastest lap and Max has a DNF with every component that youre limited on for the season broken.

If it included Horner being required to work from a closet during the race so we didn't have to see or hear from him then I think we're on to something!
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 07:43:09 am »
Could get tasty in to turn 1 tomorrow. That Red Bull still has a few gremlins going on.

Albon doing great in that Williams.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 09:17:17 am »
That Mercedes is so weird theyve no idea why it suddenly hit the zone ..
Offline sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 09:53:23 am »
Quote from: sminp on March 19, 2023, 08:19:18 pm
I still think its a 3 way battle for 2nd and that the Merc is nowhere near as bad as was being made out. The evidence is bearing that out so far.

I continue to stand by this statement, I still think their issues were massively exaggerated. Reckon theyll finish the season ahead of Ferrari and itll be close with Aston for 2nd.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 10:43:31 am »
Q3 was pretty close until verstappen decided that it wasn't going to be that close after all. good stuff from the "shite" merc.
Online RedG13

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #498 on: Today at 07:43:50 am »
Hamilton might this win. Russelled played the standing start out if 2nd spot at the start brilliantly and will be on softs for 2 laps.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #499 on: Today at 08:02:17 am »
Alpine :lmao
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #500 on: Today at 08:02:37 am »
:lmao
Online jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #501 on: Today at 08:02:55 am »
F1 is an embarrassment what the hell was that about? Its wrecked a number of drivers races now.  :butt
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #502 on: Today at 08:03:01 am »
:lmao
Online RedG13

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #503 on: Today at 08:04:57 am »
F1 race or a nascar race in Australia?
Online RedG13

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #504 on: Today at 08:05:19 am »
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #505 on: Today at 08:07:28 am »
Ok, so there was no race order as they didnt complete a sectorso the result goes back to the restart?

Yes?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #506 on: Today at 08:08:19 am »
They should go back to pre restart. It's not worth restarting this
Offline gazzalfc

« Reply #507 on: Today at 08:10:33 am »
Haas think this will get restarted in the current order
Online TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #508 on: Today at 08:11:19 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:10:33 am
Haas think this will get restarted in the current order
How can it restart? Theyve done 58 laps?
Online RedG13

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #509 on: Today at 08:11:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:07:28 am
Ok, so there was no race order as they didnt complete a sectorso the result goes back to the restart?

Yes?
I think going back out under a safety lap not sure on order. Kinda want to see 1 more restart but that not going to happen it seems.
MAx wins the race, and Hamilton 2, not sure after that
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #510 on: Today at 08:12:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:11:19 am
How can it restart? Theyve done 58 laps?

It's only saying 58 because Verstappen (as the lead car) started the final lap. It's not going to be a racing lap. Just a procession under the safety car
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #511 on: Today at 08:15:41 am »
Whatever decision is made, someone is not going to be happy

Either Alonso gets a podium or Haas gets a 4th place.
Online jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #512 on: Today at 08:15:45 am »
The FIA indecisive as ever. Alonso and Aston Martin have been conned.
Online RedG13

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #513 on: Today at 08:16:38 am »
Alonso in 3rd on the restart
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #514 on: Today at 08:16:59 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:16:16 am
Race to be restarted in the current order
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:16:38 am
Alonso in 3rd on the restart

That's cleared that up then :lmao
Online RedG13

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #515 on: Today at 08:17:28 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:16:59 am
That's cleared that up then :lmao
graphic on the screen had 14 in 3rd and what Sky read off
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #516 on: Today at 08:17:32 am »
Thats about as fair as they could make it
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #517 on: Today at 08:17:57 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:16:59 am
That's cleared that up then :lmao

Sorry. Ignore me. I deleted my post
Online jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #518 on: Today at 08:23:07 am »
Havent they got a certain time limit with which the race has to finish?
Online RedG13

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #519 on: Today at 08:23:55 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:23:07 am
Havent they got a certain time limit with which the race has to finish?
3 hour window 2 hours of racing.
