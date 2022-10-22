...no doubt that mercedes have gone down a troublesome development route. Their philosophy looks totally flawed.





A very sensible and appreciated reply. Any ideas WLR on how they're doing it? I'm not asking for the whole kit and caboodle. A bit of a best guesstimate?







No idea, I havent really had time to watch any F1 other than just the races and even then missed the first 30 mins today so its a bit hard to draw any conclusions from so little, especially when the first two races are at very similar tracks so theres very little to compare against. But did we ever establish why last years Red Bull was so good? Sometimes we never find out.But the fact Aston Martin is the best of the rest suggests at least part of it being down to Mercedes and Ferrari dropping the ball as much as anything else.