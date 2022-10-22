« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 12549 times)

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #440 on: Today at 07:27:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:20:09 pm
It involves a flex capacitor and a robotic arm and mysterious computer chip found in a factory in 1984.

Yawn.

It was a flux capacitor, but hey ho.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #441 on: Today at 07:28:10 pm »
All a bit boring without Linudden losing his shit
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #442 on: Today at 07:29:21 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 07:10:35 pm
...no doubt that mercedes have gone down a troublesome development route. Their philosophy looks totally flawed.


A very sensible and appreciated reply. Any ideas WLR on how they're doing it? I'm not asking for the whole kit and caboodle. A bit of a best guesstimate?

No idea and I'm surprised when given the opportunity to ask Wolff or even James Vowles who they went to a few times today haven't been asked because clearly it's so much more efficient than what's on any other car. Surely it would be insightful to hear fom the experts even if it's purely guesswork. Brundle alluded to it a few times so it's not like they aren't aware of it.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:29:22 pm »
ffs sainz making reference to 'dirty air' and the old cars.

that had better only be track dependant.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:35:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:28:10 pm
All a bit boring without Linudden losing his shit

Would agree there. At least he knows his stuff even if I fundamentally disagree with a lot of his opinions.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #445 on: Today at 07:35:45 pm »
The sky coverage is shocking by the way. Ignoring overtakes, commentators no idea whats going on (the sainz pit thing was hilarious), showing shitty helmet cameras that you cant see a thing on. So amateur
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #446 on: Today at 07:40:26 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 07:10:35 pm
...no doubt that mercedes have gone down a troublesome development route. Their philosophy looks totally flawed.


A very sensible and appreciated reply. Any ideas WLR on how they're doing it? I'm not asking for the whole kit and caboodle. A bit of a best guesstimate?



No idea, I havent really had time to watch any F1 other than just the races and even then missed the first 30 mins today so its a bit hard to draw any conclusions from so little, especially when the first two races are at very similar tracks so theres very little to compare against. But did we ever establish why last years Red Bull was so good? Sometimes we never find out.

But the fact Aston Martin is the best of the rest suggests at least part of it being down to Mercedes and Ferrari dropping the ball as much as anything else.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #447 on: Today at 07:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:35:45 pm
The sky coverage is shocking by the way. Ignoring overtakes, commentators no idea whats going on (the sainz pit thing was hilarious), showing shitty helmet cameras that you cant see a thing on. So amateur

you can blame them for the commentary but again, for the coverage they use the same world feed as everyone else.

basically if you can see the f1 tv graphics and/or the f1 logo on the screen it's not sky's issue.

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #448 on: Today at 07:48:05 pm »
Bernie Collins was probably the only positive thing from the weekend.
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #449 on: Today at 07:52:00 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:48:05 pm
Bernie Collins was probably the only positive thing from the weekend.
I mentioned her earlier, think shes got a fascinating incite into the tactics and strategies.
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
  • feck off
Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:56:54 pm »
yeah more of her less of damon hill. former champion or not I've never found him any good at either punditing or commentary.
