This Sky coverage is awful. Showing the camera from the helicopter while Verstappen is attacking Russell.
it's the F1 world feed. they don't control it. the fia say they thought stroll was still on track because of the GPS. have they not considered using one of the cameras instead? fucking idiots.
I wish Newey would retire.
I wish he'd go back to Williams.
Must say this ex-strategist they have on Sky is very good, she is obviously very knowledgeable.
It's like watching city hammer all the lower league teams they get drawn against in the cups.Fucking ruined the sport 😡
Smelling a Newey Red Bull Honda Energy Drink Horner Maxi Spice cheatcode here.
Been a bit shit since the start.
