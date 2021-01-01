« previous next »
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #400 on: Today at 05:40:34 pm
Cant see the mediums going 30-laps.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #401 on: Today at 05:41:20 pm
A Mercedes overtook a faster car :lmao
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #402 on: Today at 05:42:36 pm
This Sky coverage is awful. Showing the camera from the helicopter while Verstappen is attacking Russell.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #403 on: Today at 05:43:48 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:42:36 pm
This Sky coverage is awful. Showing the camera from the helicopter while Verstappen is attacking Russell.

it's the F1 world feed. they don't control it.



the fia say they thought stroll was still on track because of the GPS. have they not considered using one of the cameras instead? fucking idiots.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #404 on: Today at 05:45:04 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:43:48 pm
it's the F1 world feed. they don't control it.



the fia say they thought stroll was still on track because of the GPS. have they not considered using one of the cameras instead? fucking idiots.
It was shite whoever is in control.
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #405 on: Today at 05:45:46 pm
I wish Newey would retire.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #406 on: Today at 05:46:32 pm
The new rhodium with starting on the hard is youre screwed if theres an early safety car. Hamilton will need to stop again while everyone else can go to the end.
RedSince86

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #407 on: Today at 05:47:10 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:45:46 pm
I wish Newey would retire.
I wish he'd go back to Williams. :D
reddebs

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #408 on: Today at 05:48:04 pm
It's like watching city hammer all the lower league teams they get drawn against in the cups.

Fucking ruined the sport 😡
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #409 on: Today at 05:48:07 pm
If Mercedes were smart, theyd let Hamilton pass Russell and then let Russell follow with DRS.
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #410 on: Today at 05:49:39 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:47:10 pm
I wish he'd go back to Williams. :D

McLaren need him more! Maybe he should be forced to move teams every two years. 😀
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #411 on: Today at 05:50:50 pm
So Albon has brake failure and goes straight past the pits.

If he stops and triggers a SC he should get punished.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #412 on: Today at 05:51:02 pm
I'm pretty sure that I legitimately hate this race in general.
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #413 on: Today at 05:54:20 pm
Perez keeping a distance at the moment how long before Max begins to moan?
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #414 on: Today at 05:55:43 pm
and it's not really a fucking street circuit either.
TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #415 on: Today at 05:58:43 pm
12 months ago, the Ferrari was (give or take) the fastest car.

Its incredible how theyve taken that car and made a car thats been over taken by the Mercedes which is so bad they are scrapping it and starting again.

Only at Ferrari eh?
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #416 on: Today at 06:02:43 pm
Must say this ex-strategist they have on Sky is very good, she is obviously very knowledgeable.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #417 on: Today at 06:05:29 pm
I think they might have to standardise the DRS at this rate.
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #418 on: Today at 06:07:15 pm
Verstappen wants to come in team telling him to stay out.
TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #419 on: Today at 06:07:48 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:02:43 pm
Must say this ex-strategist they have on Sky is very good, she is obviously very knowledgeable.
Fully agree
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #420 on: Today at 06:12:27 pm
norris and pastry haven't really made up time on anything in front of them since they dropped to the back
cormorant

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #421 on: Today at 06:12:41 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:48:04 pm
It's like watching city hammer all the lower league teams they get drawn against in the cups.

Fucking ruined the sport 😡

Smelling a Newey Red Bull Honda Energy Drink Horner Maxi Spice cheatcode here.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #422 on: Today at 06:18:22 pm
Been a bit shit since the safety car.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #423 on: Today at 06:18:57 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 06:12:41 pm
Smelling a Newey Red Bull Honda Energy Drink Horner Maxi Spice cheatcode here.

What did you smell when mercedes dominated for so long?
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #424 on: Today at 06:20:22 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:18:22 pm
Been a bit shit since the start.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #425 on: Today at 06:21:35 pm
Alonso getting a 5 second penalty??
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #426 on: Today at 06:21:36 pm
The Red Bull is about a second a lap quicker than their immediate rivals and 2 seconds a lap quicker than the midfield runners. Huge gap at the moment.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #427 on: Today at 06:24:27 pm
Aston Martin know a penalty is coming for touching the car during a penalty.

Ocon got a 10 second penalty 2 weeks ago which could move Hamilton up to 4th as well
