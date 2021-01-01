wolff was really pretty damning about the merc. a proper fuck up, but I guess it's better to admit it early than continue to double down on the error.







"I don't think this package is going to be competitive eventually," Wolff said. "We gave it our best go and now we need to regroup and sit down with the engineers, and be totally not dogmatic - there are no holy cows - and decide what is the development direction we want to pursue in order to be competitive to win races.



"We hit our [development] targets and that showed us that it is simply not good enough. We haven't got enough downforce. We need to find solutions to fix that.



"We got it wrong last year. We thought we could fix it by sticking to this concept of car and it didn't work out. So we just need to switch our focus on to what we believe can be the right direction.



"We got the physics wrong and now we need to correct it because there are another three years of these [technical] regulations."