Formula One - The 2023 Season

Studgotelli

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 03:18:31 pm
Nice to see Alonso up there, looks like were in for a really fun season
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 03:22:24 pm
McLarens way down  :o

As thought, Ferrari bring the real juice for quali
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 03:23:34 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 03:22:24 pm
McLarens way down  :o

As thought, Ferrari bring the real juice for quali

McLaren are pretty much finished as a big team for now sadly.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 03:24:45 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:23:34 pm
McLaren are pretty much finished as a big team for now sadly.

Theyre pinning all their hopes on the new infrastructure being in place this year
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 03:25:53 pm
not entirely too sure how mclaren seem to have got it so wrong.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 03:27:52 pm
sergeant has been knocked out on goal difference. brilliant time from hulkenberg too getting 6th in Q1
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 03:27:55 pm
0.65s between the top 15  :o
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 03:28:21 pm
Nando through by the skin of his teeth.
50 Pence

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 03:34:58 pm
1.1seconds between all 20 cars is pretty impressive
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 03:37:01 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 03:24:45 pm
Theyre pinning all their hopes on the new infrastructure being in place this year

Fingers crossed its a plus but it sounds as if they will have to struggle on for a few races, before any improvements arrive.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 03:39:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:37:01 pm
Fingers crossed its a plus but it sounds as if they will have to struggle on for a few races, before any improvements arrive.

Yeah. And to be fair, they have stated pretty clearly they know theyre behind but this rolling up to just participate is bullshit for a team like McLaren. Aston Martin have similar resources, have to use the same wind tunnel facilities and managed to turn things around. Even Williams have improved.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 03:43:07 pm
Field spread by 2.2s now
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 03:51:59 pm
Crazy how tight this is. Going to come down to who goes out when track conditions are perfect.
TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 03:53:23 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:51:59 pm
Crazy how tight this is. Going to come down to who goes out when track conditions are perfect.
Nah Max will get pole by a quarter of a second (bold prediction here!)
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 03:53:26 pm
I'm still going for verstappen but I'm really not sure who's going to get pole. Which is nice
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 03:53:45 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:51:59 pm
Crazy how tight this is. Going to come down to who goes out when track conditions are perfect.

Its great though. What we have all been hoping for, the field closing right up.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 03:55:33 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 03:53:45 pm
Its great though. What we have all been hoping for, the field closing right up.
Oh yeah it should be thrilling if it stays like this all season and in the races.

Youd still expect the bigger team to pull away with their development as the season progresses though.
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 04:03:48 pm
Lets see what the AMs can do then, virtually a clear track.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 04:09:07 pm
0.05 between 4 cars after the first runs in q3

Fuck knows what's up with leclerc's car
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 04:09:29 pm
Hmm bit of an anticlimax after Q2 and Q3.
jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 04:11:01 pm
Red Bulls on top again, Alonso fifth. Ferrari saving tyres for the race.
clinical

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 04:15:40 pm
This could be a walk all season for Max. Perez just there to make up the numbers.
sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 05:04:39 pm
Is it true Merc ran scrubbed tyres in Q3? Thought their times were much better than expected anyway but thats even more positive for them if true.
TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 05:05:46 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 05:04:39 pm
Is it true Merc ran scrubbed tyres in Q3? Thought their times were much better than expected anyway but thats even more positive for them if true.
They only had one set of fresh tyres left and used those.didnt they?
sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 05:20:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:05:46 pm
They only had one set of fresh tyres left and used those.didnt they?

Thats what I thought but I saw a few comments on social media saying they werent the new softs and that theyd kept the new ones for the race like Ferrari did with Leclerc
TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 05:31:37 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 05:20:11 pm
Thats what I thought but I saw a few comments on social media saying they werent the new softs and that theyd kept the new ones for the race like Ferrari did with Leclerc
Interesting.they didnt look super shiney when they came out of the pits, so maybe  but then again they werent obviously used either
TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 05:34:22 pm
Sounds like they used new ones

Quote
Today wasnt ideal for me, I went one second slower in Q3 than I did in Q2; with only one set of fresh tyres for Q3, I tried something different on my out-lap and it didnt work. Im glad I tried something because we want to be fighting Ferrari and Red Bull. We had one shot, maybe it was too risky but were here to fight for podiums and victories, not to settle for P5 and P6. The pace of our car is definitely behind Ferrari and Red Bull, and ahead of the rest of the midfield, so my target for tomorrow is to get ahead of that group. Were trying absolutely everything at the moment to solve our global issues with the car. We all knew with the regulation change that anything could happen, the only promising thing is we have major issues and were still the third-fastest team. If we were in this position and everything felt great, then wed be a little bit puzzled. It race day tomorrow and Ill be giving it my all.
TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
Mercedes have essentially said they are throwing inthe towel with this car concept and going back to the drawing board.

Errr isnt it a bit late for that??  Being beaten by Aston who have the same engine, gearbox and rear suspension as them seems to be the final straw
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
Mercedes have essentially said they are throwing inthe towel with this car concept and going back to the drawing board.

Errr isnt it a bit late for that??  Being beaten by Aston who have the same engine, gearbox and rear suspension as them seems to be the final straw

Out comes the b spec car. They'll get around the budget cap by saying it was a concept car developed by the road car department of the company that they've "borrowed"
clinical

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm
Is the cost cap making the sport worse? The idea behind it was so smaller teams could challenge. Smaller teams are unlikely to really challenge whatever the budget. All it does is stop anyone catching up with Redbull.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm
Is the cost cap making the sport worse? The idea behind it was so smaller teams could challenge. Smaller teams are unlikely to really challenge whatever the budget. All it does is stop anyone catching up with Redbull.
The entire field was split but about 1.2s in Q1, the cost cap and new regulations seem to have compacted the field nicely. Hopefully tomorrow should see some close racing throughout the field.

Red Bull being so far ahead of everyone is more down to the poor job being done by Ferrari and Mercedes. Aston Martin have taken the head aerodynamicists from Red Bull and Mercedes and shown what can be achieved.
50 Pence

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #271 on: Today at 11:35:54 am
Red Bull were always going to be the dominant force under these regulations when they have Adrian Newey
voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #272 on: Today at 11:40:31 am
wolff was really pretty damning about the merc. a proper fuck up, but I guess it's better to admit it early than continue to double down on the error.



"I don't think this package is going to be competitive eventually," Wolff said. "We gave it our best go and now we need to regroup and sit down with the engineers, and be totally not dogmatic - there are no holy cows - and decide what is the development direction we want to pursue in order to be competitive to win races.

"We hit our [development] targets and that showed us that it is simply not good enough. We haven't got enough downforce. We need to find solutions to fix that.

"We got it wrong last year. We thought we could fix it by sticking to this concept of car and it didn't work out. So we just need to switch our focus on to what we believe can be the right direction.

"We got the physics wrong and now we need to correct it because there are another three years of these [technical] regulations."
sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #273 on: Today at 12:33:03 pm
Im a little surprised by those comments from Wolff, the Merc looked a lot better than I expected it to.
TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #274 on: Today at 12:38:56 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:33:03 pm
Im a little surprised by those comments from Wolff, the Merc looked a lot better than I expected it to.
Yeah, but still 0.6 seconds off the pace. Basically they did everything they could had thats still the gap.

Underneath it all, theres mechanically a really good car, but its draggy and also not using ground effects well
IgorBobbins

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #275 on: Today at 12:46:31 pm
So theyve basically wasted another year sticking to this concept?  Theyve had all winter to assess and re-group, but now theyve decided to do it at the first race, after all the wind tunnel & winter testing time has passed?  :o
sminp

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
Reply #276 on: Today at 12:54:30 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 12:46:31 pm
So theyve basically wasted another year sticking to this concept?  Theyve had all winter to assess and re-group, but now theyve decided to do it at the first race, after all the wind tunnel & winter testing time has passed?  :o

Theyve got a new bodywork upgrade coming soon but Wolff said that it was evolution rather than revolution, will be interesting to see if that really is the case.
