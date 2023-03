Apparently redbull can run 10mm lower to the ground than any other team without causing porpoising.



I think this is another redbull domination when the new regs were designed for closer racing.



I thought there was a set minimum ride height this season? Are you saying Red Bull can get to that minimum height and no one else can?Edit. Found this:Not only have Red Bull been able to out do Mercedes by running lower to the ground but Wolff adds, “they brake later, accelerate much earlier and gain an incredible amount of time with better traction. If we approach the corners like this, we don’t even get to the apex.”Of course during testing the cars are not scrutineered by the FIA and the teams can technically run non FIA compliant components.Mercedes can protest RB19 ride heightWhether Toto Wolff’s observations on the ride height of the RB19 will result in a protest to the FIA will depend on how the results of the FIA scrutineers tests this Friday.It could be the Mercedes boss is sending a coded message to the FIA to ensure the RB19 is fully compliant with the flex tests of 5mm.Then again maybe Red Bull decided with the new ground effect regulations to design a car that didn’t push the limits too far in 2022. Given what they learned from last season, they can now push the boundaries further. If this is the case, Mercedes could be 18 months behind the curve before they deliver their Spec-B car midseason.However, If Red Bull are ordered to reduce the flex of their chassis and stiffen the ride height of the car we saw in testing, the pecking order of last week will no doubt be upended.