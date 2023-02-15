Jeez. Micah Richards gets everywhere - theres no escape - even F1 isnt safe!
And who the hell is Yung Filly? I feel old.
Jesus I feel like he is haunting me
He is like that simpsons episode when Mr Burns is trying to get Homer to give him back bobo the teddy, and he keeps running from channel to channel
Anyway hopefully he isnt in herehttps://www.autosport.com/f1/live-text/f1-bahrain-pre-season-test-day-1-1118052/1118052/
live timing update of testing
Leaderboard
Sainz, Ferrari, 1m33.253s - 30 laps
Verstappen, Red Bull, 1m33.593s - 31 laps
Albon, Williams, 1m33.671s - 22 laps
Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m33.723s - 21 laps
Hulkenberg, Haas, 1m34.787s - 26 laps
Gasly, Alpine, 1m34.822s - 24 laps
Russell, Mercedes, 1m36.776s - 21 laps
Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1m37.100s - 18 laps
Piastri, McLaren, 1m37.502s - 15 laps
Drugovich, Aston Martin, 1m37.719s - 7 laps