Now all the liveries are out, best to worst:



1. Merc W14 - A stone-cold classic. The beautiful black livery from before and I love the flourescent Petronas colour detail.



2. Alfa Romeo C43 - Really aggressive-looking - black suits it much better than white



3. Aston Martin AMR23 - Racing Green is always a great colour



4. Ferrari SF23 - If this wins, it'll become a legend in this scheme



5. RBR RB19 - Same as usual, but it's a great livery to begin with and by now it's as recognisable as JPS, Marlboro or Camel



6. Alpine A523 - Would prefer less pink, but they make it work somehow



7. Haas VF-23 - Meh, midfield, defined by the sponsor



8. Williams FW45 - Meh. Every Williams livery since they lost Martini & Rexona has been a GP2 livery, with the possible exception of the white-blue fade Rokit livery (2019?)



9. McLaren MCL60 - Far, far too much going on. If you're going with Google sponsorship, embrace Google's 4-colour pallette, don't shotgun it all over your signature papaya.



10. Alpha Tauri AT04 - The white and blue ATs have been very well put-together. The red on this is so out of place, it's jarring.

