Author Topic: Formula One - The 2023 Season  (Read 4423 times)

Offline El Lobo

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #80 on: February 15, 2023, 10:20:35 am »
Please dont be shit!
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Qston

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #81 on: February 15, 2023, 10:26:02 am »
Who is going to mention sandbagging first ? Oh, just did it.

Really like the Merc livery. I just hope their computer analytics doesn`t fuck up like last year. I was starting to get irritated with comments about the computer testing didn`t show up the porpoising etc.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Graeme

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #82 on: February 15, 2023, 10:30:01 am »
Car launches nowadays are just livery reveals arent they? Id be surprised if any of these cars look exactly the same in terms of aerodynamic appearance come testing.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #83 on: February 15, 2023, 10:32:26 am »
Noz Hyde is definitely designing some of these liveries.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #84 on: February 15, 2023, 10:36:30 am »
Quote from: Graeme on February 15, 2023, 10:30:01 am
Car launches nowadays are just livery reveals arent they? Id be surprised if any of these cars look exactly the same in terms of aerodynamic appearance come testing.
Maybe, but theres only one testing session and its only for three days, so I dont imagine theres going to be too many rabbits pulled from hats. And that Mercedes has clearly changed
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline clinical

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #85 on: February 15, 2023, 10:38:55 am »
Anyone but Red Bull please.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #86 on: February 15, 2023, 10:47:22 am »
Quote from: clinical on February 15, 2023, 10:38:55 am
Anyone but Red Bull please.
and or Max

I dont mind Perez tbf
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #87 on: February 15, 2023, 11:18:16 am »
Ok, so the nose seems quite a lot shorterand there appear to be two small channels going down the side (more grooves really)


Its like a mini version of what Ferrari have
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #88 on: February 15, 2023, 11:28:41 am »


Can see they've set the air inlets further back and higher. Most of the good stuff is happening where we can't see (venturi tunnels) and where the extra air tunnel time should pay off.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #89 on: February 15, 2023, 01:26:19 pm »
Interesting that in some photos there is a strut but not in others..
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #90 on: February 15, 2023, 02:01:10 pm »
This looks interesting a Formula 1 documentary on the relationship between Villeneuve and Pironi.


https://youtu.be/hm61kb5F5W8
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #91 on: February 15, 2023, 03:25:50 pm »
https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.tech-analysis-mercedes-stick-to-their-guns-on-unique-sidepod-design-with-new.3mk8c8ec2hThECsxtusEdm.html
This is also interesting. They think the problems they had last year were mainly mechanical. So theyve new rear suspension to allow a wider range of settings and to avoid the hyper hard suspension they sometimes had to run.
Also, theres shits with the car having no engine louvres at all. Which would be totally unique (but probably not at hot races).
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline 50 Pence

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #92 on: February 15, 2023, 05:03:43 pm »
Much prefer the Merc`s black livery to the silver. Looks nice , let's just hope it's fast & RB doesn't run away with the titles again
I wish I'd be a bit more spontaneous. Sometimes I feel like going out, stealing a traffic cone, putting it on my head and saying, "Look at me, I'm a giant witch."

Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #93 on: February 15, 2023, 08:32:06 pm »
I didn't realise there's an additional compound of tyre this year. Ted will be gutted because he hates "tyre chat"

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.pirelli-confirm-tyre-choices-for-first-three-f1-races-of-2023-as-new.1xlpcTVaLqw0NeM3aYoyCt.html
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #94 on: February 15, 2023, 09:09:20 pm »
A harder medium basically
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #95 on: February 16, 2023, 09:30:58 am »
not much of a change there

the c2, 3, 4 and 5 still the same?
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #96 on: February 16, 2023, 09:46:02 pm »






Alpine looks a mixture. Not as scooped out under the side pods but has a groove on the top. Their louvers are set quite high.

Offline Tobez

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #97 on: February 17, 2023, 07:21:33 am »
I'm not sure what 'Louvers' are but I'm not a Mona, Lisa can do is ask. So what are they?
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #98 on: February 17, 2023, 07:54:17 am »
Quote from: Tobez on February 17, 2023, 07:21:33 am
I'm not sure what 'Louvers' are but I'm not a Mona, Lisa can do is ask. So what are they?

To be fair, its a word they only started using last year for air vents on the body work that look like shark gills.
Offline Tobez

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #99 on: February 17, 2023, 08:57:17 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on February 17, 2023, 07:54:17 am
To be fair, its a word they only started using last year for air vents on the body work that look like shark gills.

All that effort on a world-class pun and all get is the information I actually asked for.

Thanks...I guess
Offline CaseRed

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #100 on: February 17, 2023, 09:52:41 am »
Quote from: Tobez on February 17, 2023, 08:57:17 am
All that effort on a world-class pun and all get is the information I actually asked for.

Thanks...I guess

World Class is a stretch. 3/5!
Online bradders1011

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #101 on: February 17, 2023, 12:12:34 pm »
Now all the liveries are out, best to worst:

1. Merc W14 - A stone-cold classic. The beautiful black livery from before and I love the flourescent Petronas colour detail.

2. Alfa Romeo C43 - Really aggressive-looking - black suits it much better than white

3. Aston Martin AMR23 - Racing Green is always a great colour

4. Ferrari SF23 - If this wins, it'll become a legend in this scheme

5. RBR RB19 - Same as usual, but it's a great livery to begin with and by now it's as recognisable as JPS, Marlboro or Camel

6. Alpine A523 - Would prefer less pink, but they make it work somehow

7. Haas VF-23 - Meh, midfield, defined by the sponsor

8. Williams FW45 - Meh. Every Williams livery since they lost Martini & Rexona has been a GP2 livery, with the possible exception of the white-blue fade Rokit livery (2019?)

9. McLaren MCL60 - Far, far too much going on. If you're going with Google sponsorship, embrace Google's 4-colour pallette, don't shotgun it all over your signature papaya.

10. Alpha Tauri AT04 - The white and blue ATs have been very well put-together. The red on this is so out of place, it's jarring.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online bradders1011

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #102 on: February 17, 2023, 12:14:52 pm »
Oh, and all I ask is a consistent naming convention for all cars.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline jackh

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #103 on: February 17, 2023, 02:43:28 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 17, 2023, 12:12:34 pm
Now all the liveries are out, best to worst:

I'm actually a big fan of that Alpha Tauri - they've had a nice 'base' for a couple of years and I think the read 'pops' nicely.

Thought the Williams one from two (??) years ago was pure "GP2" as you put it - looked really out of step with the others on the grid.
Online paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #104 on: February 17, 2023, 03:18:29 pm »
Williams horrible compared to rest

Alpha Tauri last though is a joke
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #105 on: February 17, 2023, 04:11:19 pm »
I also quite like the alpha, but agree the Williams is a bit f2. I think that's down to its lack of sponsors though as much as anything.
Online jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #106 on: February 17, 2023, 09:05:54 pm »
Some great F1 documentaries on at the moment. The Jackie Stewart one was good as was the Ronnie Peterson one. Such a different time though with how close the drivers where, they would all fly over together when the American races were on. The downside was the cars were so dangerous the number of times Peterson had break failures was unbelievable. Some awful crashes in the documentary one of the worst ones, was the death of Roger Williamson and the heroic effort of David Purley to single handedly attempt to turn his car over, with a fire raging around him. Incredible bravery from Purley it earned him the George Medal. 😕
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #107 on: February 17, 2023, 09:07:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February 17, 2023, 09:05:54 pm
Some great F1 documentaries on at the moment. The Jackie Stewart one was good as was the Ronnie Peterson one. Such a different time though with how close the drivers where, they would all fly over together when the American races were on. The downside was the cars were so dangerous the number of times Peterson had break failures was unbelievable. Some awful crashes in the documentary one of the worst ones, was the death of Roger Williamson and the heroic effort of David Purley to single handedly attempt to turn his car over, with a fire raging around him. Incredible bravery from Purley it earned him the George Medal. 😕
Stewarts autobiography is a really good read.

He wouldnt even have been a racing driver if he hadnt been very dyslexic  funny World eh?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online jillc

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #108 on: February 17, 2023, 09:16:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 17, 2023, 09:07:43 pm
Stewarts autobiography is a really good read.

He wouldnt even have been a racing driver if he hadnt been very dyslexic  funny World eh?

I think I heard him say that in an interview sometime as you say funny world indeed. The best thing about F1 now is the step forward in safety. It should never be taken for granted.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Graeme

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #109 on: February 20, 2023, 05:41:30 pm »
Lance Stroll wont take part in the pre-season test this week after an accident on his bike in training. Probably rode it into a wall.
Offline Qston

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #110 on: February 21, 2023, 09:09:27 am »
Quote from: Graeme on February 20, 2023, 05:41:30 pm
Lance Stroll wont take part in the pre-season test this week after an accident on his bike in training. Probably rode it into a wall.

And riding his dad's bike
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #111 on: February 21, 2023, 10:22:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 17, 2023, 09:07:43 pm
Stewarts autobiography is a really good read.

He wouldnt even have been a racing driver if he hadnt been very dyslexic  funny World eh?
read that many years ago. Cracking read
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #112 on: February 21, 2023, 06:12:52 pm »
Just watched the vid of McLarens track day at Bahrain today and thought the track looked extra dusty but soon realised they had blurred the floor of the car in some shots. The dust was clearly revealing too much around the floor of the car down the straights.
Online bradders1011

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #113 on: February 21, 2023, 06:49:06 pm »
RAWK fantasy GP league: https://fantasygp.com/league/?lid=6961

Access code 68426961
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm »
Jeez. Micah Richards gets everywhere - theres no escape - even F1 isnt safe!

And who the hell is Yung Filly? I feel old.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/doSIitTwZrU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/doSIitTwZrU</a>

Online paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #115 on: Today at 08:58:33 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm
Jeez. Micah Richards gets everywhere - theres no escape - even F1 isnt safe!

And who the hell is Yung Filly? I feel old.



Jesus I feel like he is haunting me

He is like that simpsons episode when Mr Burns is trying to get Homer to give him back bobo the teddy, and he keeps running from channel to channel

Anyway hopefully he isnt in here

https://www.autosport.com/f1/live-text/f1-bahrain-pre-season-test-day-1-1118052/1118052/

live timing update of testing

   Leaderboard
Sainz, Ferrari, 1m33.253s - 30 laps
Verstappen, Red Bull, 1m33.593s - 31 laps
Albon, Williams, 1m33.671s - 22 laps
Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m33.723s - 21 laps
Hulkenberg, Haas, 1m34.787s - 26 laps
Gasly, Alpine, 1m34.822s - 24 laps
Russell, Mercedes, 1m36.776s - 21 laps
Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1m37.100s - 18 laps
Piastri, McLaren, 1m37.502s - 15 laps
Drugovich, Aston Martin, 1m37.719s - 7 laps
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Graeme

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #116 on: Today at 09:13:28 am »
Interesting times, that's 7 tenths up on the fastest time of Day 1 last year, and last year the fast times were set at the end of the session when it had significantly cooled down under the lights.
Online paulrazor

Re: Formula One - The 2023 Season
« Reply #117 on: Today at 09:26:10 am »
the times are usually quick in morning

when warmer in afternoon the teams tend to go on long runs
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
