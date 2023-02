In terms of car/rule changes for 2023



Ground-effect floors will be raised by 15mm

More stringent flex tests on the cars floor

The cars rollhoop must be rounded to prevent it digging into the ground as much as it did when Zhou flipped during the Britsh GP

The Driver mirrors will be extended from 150mm x 50mm to 200mm x 60mm to improve rear visibility

The cars will now have 7 FIA camera positions in the car this season following the success of the trial 'helmet cams' in some drivers last season



And an important one for Red Bull's financial advisors - The cost cap this season will be $135m (down from $142m last season)



Red Bull also have had their wind tunnel time cut by 10% due to their cost-cap infractions last season.



Red Bull will only get 25 runs in their wind tunnel next season instead of 28. Ferrari, will have 30 and Mercedes 32