Poll

Pick the best team

Adz LFC
13 (72.2%)
Lawnmowerman
5 (27.8%)

Total Members Voted: 18

Voting closed: Yesterday at 03:31:12 pm

Author Topic: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread  (Read 505 times)

Offline Max_powers

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« on: January 11, 2023, 03:31:12 pm »
Final Match

Adz vs Lawnmowerman

Adz's Team


Lawnmowerman's' Team


Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,446
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #1 on: January 11, 2023, 03:34:35 pm »
He Dinny have a chance in this one!
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,043
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #2 on: January 11, 2023, 03:39:35 pm »
LM, hope you have some lube.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,446
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #3 on: January 11, 2023, 03:45:03 pm »
Joking aside I think Mowers front three is a thing of beauty and his midfield is very decent. His defence isnt bad either, its a great side all round, so will give this further thought before voting for Adz.
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,673
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #4 on: January 11, 2023, 03:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 11, 2023, 03:34:35 pm
He Dinny have a chance in this one!
ye reckon?? his midfield hasn't got a chance of getting a foothold in the game. beckenbauer will have to push up to add numbers in there, and even then i still have the numbers in the middle. beckenbauer pushing up gives his wingbacks less licence to go forward and they'll be inviting my fullbacks on and on and on. now use youser noggins lads!
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,673
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #5 on: January 11, 2023, 03:47:24 pm »
jesus h cruyff ffs look at that

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,673
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #6 on: January 11, 2023, 03:54:43 pm »
Lawro shaded falcao in rome lads. his own back garden. cool as a cucumber
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,446
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #7 on: January 11, 2023, 03:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on January 11, 2023, 03:54:43 pm
Lawro shaded falcao in rome lads. his own back garden. cool as a cucumber

More Souness surely?
Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
  • Not Italian
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #8 on: January 11, 2023, 03:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January 11, 2023, 03:39:35 pm
LM, hope you have some lube.
Thats whisky in Irish, isnt it?
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,673
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #9 on: January 11, 2023, 04:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 11, 2023, 03:56:55 pm
More Souness surely?
they were both on the same pitch at the same time in that cauldren, there was only one winner
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,026
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #10 on: January 11, 2023, 04:16:32 pm »
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,673
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #11 on: January 11, 2023, 04:17:53 pm »
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,673
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:31:21 am »
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,026
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:53:17 am »
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,446
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:54:37 am »
I voted for Lawnmowerman out of pity. Two good teams but probably a worthy winner.

Feels like three Irishmen in a draft winning team would have been a bit much. Even if it was an Irish only Draft.
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,673
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:54:37 am
Feels like three Irishmen in a draft winning team would have been a bit much. Even if it was an Irish only Draft.
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,026
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:21:20 pm »
'He said he'd be the one with a team with three Irishme....'

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,673
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:35:55 pm »
Bigots. let me take you down...

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,196
  • JFT96
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:46:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:21:20 pm
'He said he'd be the one with a team with three Irishme....'

I think 4 was the magic number. Needed Seamus Coleman at right back.
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,673
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:51:30 pm »
Anyway fair play Adz. very good team tbf. i'm gonna take a smidging of solace, a consolation in that i done a mental job on you with the Tigana pick and you ended up changing that dwarf out ;D
anyway congrats matey :wave
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,026
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:34:08 pm »
Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on January 11, 2023, 03:47:24 pm
jesus h cruyff ffs look at that



Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 12:51:30 pm
Anyway fair play Adz. very good team tbf. i'm gonna take a smidging of solace, a consolation in that i done a mental job on you with the Tigana pick and you ended up changing that dwarf out ;D
anyway congrats matey :wave

;D

Nice one Lman, I respect your competitiveness!

Thanks again for running Max and the invite Betts :wave maybe for a future festive edition I could do an advent calendar style draft? Keep it laid back and have differing rounds with players hidden behind clues / possible bluffs etc.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,446
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:31:18 pm »
Laid back?

With this bunch of divas? Good luck with that.
Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,524
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:43:53 pm »
Well done Adz. Deserved. Thanks for Running Betty and Max.
Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
  • Not Italian
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:45:57 pm »
Congratulations Adz, well deserved. What an amazing team you managed to assemble. Well played to the Irish mower, who also picked an incredible team.

Aso thanks to Betty and Max for all the hard work to make a very special draft happen. Cheers.
Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christmas Draft Final Voting Thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:36:44 am »
Congrats to Adz. LMM also had a great team. This was a fun one, we should do another next year.
