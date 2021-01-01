« previous next »
Bullet500

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1480 on: Today at 07:36:19 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 06:51:23 pm
Great result for Arsenal there. On paper, a tricky fixture away to local rivals, but won it without too much bother. Good luck to them, hope they go on and win it.
In fairness, we did lose control as Tottenham usually pick up steam in the second half of the game.

Ramsdale deserves some credit. He saved whatever he should. Sometimes he won't make an error per se, but concedes a goal due to bad positioning.
The North Bank

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1481 on: Today at 07:45:40 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:36:19 pm
In fairness, we did lose control as Tottenham usually pick up steam in the second half of the game.

Ramsdale deserves some credit. He saved whatever he should. Sometimes he won't make an error per se, but concedes a goal due to bad positioning.

We got a little complacent. The first half performance was the best by any team away from home against one of the top 6 this season, we honestly couldve scored 6, that rasper by Partey, Odegaard, Nketiah couldve had 4 today, Saka was a menace.

In the home game spurs doubled up on Saka so Martinelli ripped them apart, today they doubled up on Martinelli and left Saka one on one and hes destroyed their left side. They just cant catch a break against us .

Super harry kane, trying to a break a record, massive build up before the game, did next to nothing.
Pistolero

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1482 on: Today at 08:01:51 pm
Quote from: downtown on Today at 06:34:25 pm
The bitterness of some here is fucking pathetic.

Arsenal are what we used to be. Young, hungry, energetic, aggressive. Good for them.

Many post their way about City/sportwashing, but deep down they want City to win the league. Just face your demons and make decisions about your soul. You can't cry about City year on and on, and yet cheer on them in a title race that doesn't involve us.

We have been garbage, even our coach admits it. Arsenal have been fantastic this year, almost Liverpool 2019-20-esuqe record. they survive next 3 weeks and the league should be a formality IMO.

yep...
stonecold_jpm

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1483 on: Today at 08:20:25 pm
Itll be down to 2 points after City thrash that hopeless Spurs side and Wolves before Arsenal and United play. Their fixtures are a walk in the park the next 11 games with only Arsenal away the exception, you just know theyll go out and batter them all at home and the pressure will come from it, weve seen this all before. The worse thing for Arsenal was drawing them in the cup before the league game.
bird_lfc

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1484 on: Today at 08:24:21 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:52:40 pm
Stop crying you baby.



Hes right though to be fair

Give me a historically well run club like arsenal winning the league over the likes of city and Newcastle any day of the week.

Congrats to the gooners on here to an impressive start to the season. In a totally unexpected position.
The North Bank

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1485 on: Today at 08:26:08 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:20:25 pm
Itll be down to 2 points after City thrash that hopeless Spurs side and Wolves before Arsenal and United play. Their fixtures are a walk in the park the next 11 games with only Arsenal away the exception, you just know theyll go out and batter them all at home and the pressure will come from it, weve seen this all before. The worse thing for Arsenal was drawing them in the cup before the league game.

With no CL and Jesus out, i expected this would be the time city catch us and put distance on us, instead we look better than them points and performance wise week on week
Tsunami

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1486 on: Today at 08:47:09 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:28:09 pm
Fulham did to Newcastle what they done to us, only better. Have that.

Why are Newcastle surrounding the ref. I hope the fa are watching

Perhaps because the Fulham player stamps on Trippiers right foot first would be my guess. Burn was perhaps lucky but the ref didnt call it and the player went down far too easily. If given, it wouldnt have been overturned and Burn would have walked.
Nick110581

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1487 on: Today at 08:50:46 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:20:25 pm
Itll be down to 2 points after City thrash that hopeless Spurs side and Wolves before Arsenal and United play. Their fixtures are a walk in the park the next 11 games with only Arsenal away the exception, you just know theyll go out and batter them all at home and the pressure will come from it, weve seen this all before. The worse thing for Arsenal was drawing them in the cup before the league game.

City have been shite since the restart playing in patches - they drew with Everton at home and lost to Saints looking hopeless in both games.

Thought they were unlucky yesterday but still weren't great considering how good they are.

But six points put pressure on Arsenal. However, they are streets ahead of United so expect an easy win.

City will have to go to the Emirates and win if they want the title.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1488 on: Today at 09:10:30 pm
It's doing my head in,can't believe I'm forced into wanting what that c*nt Morgan wants.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1489 on: Today at 09:19:50 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:01:51 pm
yep...

Yep what?

It's not mandatory for a Liverpool fan to give a fuck who wins what if it's not LFC.

Arsenal can fuck off, as can City, United and all the other teams.

Though I don't mind Charlton. Great away and would like to see some Northern clubs back up like Bolton and Blackburn.

Fuck the Southern and Manc clubs.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1490 on: Today at 09:20:26 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:24:21 pm
Hes right though to be fair

Give me a historically well run club like arsenal winning the league over the likes of city and Newcastle any day of the week.

Congrats to the gooners on here to an impressive start to the season. In a totally unexpected position.

He's not right.

I couldn't give a fuck about any of them. Can't see why any Liverpool fan would?

Fuck 'em all.
The North Bank

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1491 on: Today at 09:26:08 pm
Weirdly enough, Spurs play city in the league twice in the next couple of weeks. Must be killing spurs fans, lose and out of top 4 race, win and hand us the title.
Bullet500

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1492 on: Today at 09:41:13 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:26:08 pm
Weirdly enough, Spurs play city in the league twice in the next couple of weeks. Must be killing spurs fans, lose and out of top 4 race, win and hand us the title.
We need to win the next game against Man Utd.
The North Bank

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #1493 on: Today at 09:48:05 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:41:13 pm
We need to win the next game against Man Utd.

We ll smash them. Today was the one I was worried about given our record there. First win ever at the spurs stadium, first win in 8 years at spurs
