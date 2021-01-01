In fairness, we did lose control as Tottenham usually pick up steam in the second half of the game.



Ramsdale deserves some credit. He saved whatever he should. Sometimes he won't make an error per se, but concedes a goal due to bad positioning.



We got a little complacent. The first half performance was the best by any team away from home against one of the top 6 this season, we honestly couldve scored 6, that rasper by Partey, Odegaard, Nketiah couldve had 4 today, Saka was a menace.In the home game spurs doubled up on Saka so Martinelli ripped them apart, today they doubled up on Martinelli and left Saka one on one and hes destroyed their left side. They just cant catch a break against us .Super harry kane, trying to a break a record, massive build up before the game, did next to nothing.