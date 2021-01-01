Fair play to Arsenal, theyve developed the team for 4 years and have now turned into a high level side. Probably been since the start of 2022 but have shifted to another level. Respect.
Can't believe Arteta is going to have the same number of league titles as Klopp. Abu Dhabi's corruption has a lot to answer for.
He plays as a 10 for Arsenal, don't think he's suitable as an 8.
Can we poach Arsenal's conditioning team please?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Are they a high level side?
Crosby Nick never fails.
And Saka the same amount of PLs as Salah, we can blame Abu Dhabi of course as is right but Arteta is also competing against them too, on our side we got caught up in our own hubris and thought we could continue winning everything while every single top 6 club outspends us.
So we got a £1.1k payout for Arsenal going 2 up. And my bet still alive if Spurs come back and draw
I hate football but this is tense.
I dont get how Arsenal fans can sing their own Allez Allez Allez given that its become synonymous with Liverpool in the league. Imagine if we started singing Blue Moon, or playing the Liquidator before kick-off. No creativity in that fanbase.Ruins our version too.
Just frustrating we didn't get another title win and we'd be less pissy about it. Could be a long time before we get a proper shot and City or someone will get 105 points that year,
