« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January  (Read 22363 times)

Online KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 05:14:39 pm »
What a player Odegaard is with him Darwin would score 40 in the PL. such a shame we never signed him when he was on trial all those years ago. Best midfielder in the league for me.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,304
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 05:15:30 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:11:35 pm
Fair play to Arsenal, theyve developed the team for 4 years and have now turned into a high level side. Probably been since the start of 2022 but have shifted to another level. Respect.
Are they a high level side?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 05:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:12:48 pm
Can't believe Arteta is going to have the same number of league titles as Klopp. Abu Dhabi's corruption has a lot to answer for.

And Saka the same amount of PLs as Salah, we can blame Abu Dhabi of course as is right but Arteta is also competing against them too, on our side we got caught up in our own hubris and thought we could continue winning everything while every single top 6 club outspends us.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,455
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 05:15:48 pm »
Arsenal fans singing Allez Allez Allez? Better than that awful Saliba shite I guess.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 05:16:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:09:36 pm
He plays as a 10 for Arsenal, don't think he's suitable as an 8.
He plays as a 8 mate
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 05:17:08 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:11:49 pm
Can we poach Arsenal's conditioning team please?
I think they've pinched ours from a few years back.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,883
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 05:17:24 pm »
I dont get how Arsenal fans can sing their own Allez Allez Allez given that its become synonymous with Liverpool in the league. Imagine if we started singing Blue Moon, or playing the Liquidator before kick-off. No creativity in that fanbase.

Ruins our version too.
Logged

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,480
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 05:17:41 pm »
It's the energy in the front 4 that impresses and gives the midfield that confidence to jump up, we're expecting our midfield to do that without any pressure from our forwards. Firmino, Jota, Diaz and Mane when he was here did that.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,266
  • Bam!
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 05:17:58 pm »
Martin Tyler screamed when Kane headed that. Needs to fuck off
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,216
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 05:18:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:15:30 pm
Are they a high level side?

Their current record means that they should post 90 points
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,920
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 05:18:21 pm »
Just stop paying a subscription to Sky, the only way to get rid of that c*nt Tyler is to get them in their pockets.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 05:18:39 pm »
What is going on here???
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,589
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 05:18:48 pm »
Embarrassing stuff trying to get a pen for that.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 05:19:07 pm »
What are they singing to allez allez allez? "We've never conquered Europe.."?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 05:19:30 pm »
not a pen in a million years.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,527
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 05:19:35 pm »
So we got a £1.1k payout for Arsenal going 2 up. And my bet still alive if Spurs come back and draw

I hate football but this is tense.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,366
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 05:19:45 pm »
Ref almost wanting to give that but thought how shit the dive was
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,459
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 05:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:15:39 pm
And Saka the same amount of PLs as Salah, we can blame Abu Dhabi of course as is right but Arteta is also competing against them too, on our side we got caught up in our own hubris and thought we could continue winning everything while every single top 6 club outspends us.

Just frustrating we didn't get another title win and we'd be less pissy about it. Could be a long time before we get a proper shot and City or someone will get 105 points that year,
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa
  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 05:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:19:35 pm
So we got a £1.1k payout for Arsenal going 2 up. And my bet still alive if Spurs come back and draw

I hate football but this is tense.
Nice win mate
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,455
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 05:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:17:24 pm
I dont get how Arsenal fans can sing their own Allez Allez Allez given that its become synonymous with Liverpool in the league. Imagine if we started singing Blue Moon, or playing the Liquidator before kick-off. No creativity in that fanbase.

Ruins our version too.

Bit odd to suddenly come up with a version now as well (they've not sung it before have they?) when we've sung it for years.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,005
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 05:20:56 pm »

Harry Kane chance against Arsenal 45+3' - https://streamin.me/v/d3910c21


Sky's commentators Tyler and Newville demonstrating their 'awareness' just before half-time there...
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,216
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 05:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:19:59 pm
Just frustrating we didn't get another title win and we'd be less pissy about it. Could be a long time before we get a proper shot and City or someone will get 105 points that year,

Our PL win was incredible.

We won a CL too.

It sounds entitled to moan.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 