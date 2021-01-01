« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January  (Read 19899 times)

Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 01:34:34 pm »
The Saudi PR machine in full swing on Sky at the moment. It's disgusting to watch, I've had to turn over.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 02:09:20 pm »
Viera on the touchline for the CP Chelsea game.

now no doubt about what happened to those pies.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 02:21:09 pm »
What a shame if Guimaraes has done his ankle there
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 02:49:19 pm »
Is this the referees first day or something? Hes shocking. 
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 02:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:49:19 pm
Is this the referees first day or something? Hes shocking. 
Seems like one of those strict teacher types an all. Wants to let them know hes in charge. Prick
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 03:24:27 pm »

Chelsea [1] - 0 Crystal Palace; Kai Havertz 64' - https://dubz.co/v/j4fxwt & https://streamin.me/v/2a9efea4
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 03:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:49:19 pm
Is this the referees first day or something? Hes shocking. 

Really bad- two big shouts for a Fulham pen then
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 03:24:49 pm »
That looked like a penalty that should have been given to Fulham.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 03:25:02 pm »
That looked a pen
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 03:26:38 pm »
Looks like it's going to be given. Poor defending from Trent Alexander-Trippier.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 03:26:46 pm »
Gone to VAR after a long time and given
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 03:27:03 pm »
Fuck off Newcastle.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 03:27:27 pm »
What are Newcastle whinging at?
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 03:27:49 pm »
They were both probably pens so good of VAR to give one
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 03:28:09 pm »
Fulham did to Newcastle what they done to us, only better. Have that.

Why are Newcastle surrounding the ref. I hope the fa are watching
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 03:29:03 pm »
Good to see the keeper booked for being a prick
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 03:29:34 pm »
Fuck sake mitrovic you clown
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 03:29:41 pm »
Trippier is such a whiny little prick.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 03:29:44 pm »
Lol. This game is so stupid sometimes.

Wait, he doesnt take it again?
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 03:30:01 pm »
There is flukey, and there is that shit.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 03:30:13 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:29:03 pm
Good to see the keeper booked for being a prick
should happen on about 90% of pens.  goalies should be barred from going near the taker or any kind of effing about.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 03:31:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:30:13 pm
should happen on about 90% of pens.  goalies should be barred from going near the taker or any kind of effing about.
should also dish out yellows in the first half for time wasting rather than the 90th min when its almost irrelevant
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 03:31:40 pm »
wtf, why doesn't he re-take it?
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 03:32:33 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:31:40 pm
wtf, why doesn't he re-take it?

Because it was technically his foul or whatever you want to call it
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 03:33:00 pm »

'Aleksandar Mitrović disallowed penalty against Newcastle on 69 mins' - https://dubz.co/v/axv839 & https://streamin.me/v/aba35add
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 03:33:14 pm »
He slipped and it hit his other foot, no retake
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 03:33:51 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:31:40 pm
wtf, why doesn't he re-take it?

Indirect free kick for not executing the penalty correctly, or something like that.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 03:34:20 pm »
Quote from: wozzer on Today at 03:33:14 pm
He slipped and it hit his other foot, no retake
Bucket of saw dust should have been requested
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 03:35:53 pm »
Chelsea winning of course. We are going to be bottom half soon.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 03:38:30 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:35:53 pm
Chelsea winning of course. We are going to be bottom half soon.
if they hold this lead, and we don't win next Saturday .... we'll be hanging on to 10th place by our fingernails.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 03:39:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:35:53 pm
Chelsea winning of course. We are going to be bottom half soon.
we have a game in hand so our 9th place is secure imo.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 03:39:25 pm »
I'm not even arsed about other teams scores. It's irrelevant. We're fucked.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 03:40:01 pm »
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 03:41:01 pm »
Zenden once scored a penalty like that in the League Cup final for Boro I think.

A late Toon winner here leaves me one game away from £2.9k. :o
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 03:42:12 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 03:40:01 pm


Arsenal are a bit of a leicester, aren't they. I'm not sure if any of those players get into the prime Liverpool or City starting 11.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 03:42:50 pm »
Newcastle fans having a whinge about time wasting, who said irony is dead?
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 03:43:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:35:53 pm
Chelsea winning of course. We are going to be bottom half soon.

They look like a bag of shite and need a lift, they spend another 100m to gazump Arsenal for a player. We look like a bag of shite and need a lift, and we do nothing.

Such an uneven playing field. Totally meaningless.
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 03:44:44 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:42:50 pm
Newcastle fans having a whinge about time wasting, who said irony is dead?
Was just about to post the same.

Just hope they dont get a last second winner like we did. Oh the glory days
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1118 on: Today at 03:48:48 pm »
Next Saturday is a big because we are finishing low if we lose
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #1119 on: Today at 03:49:03 pm »
Fucks sake
