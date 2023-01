Do a work predictor/accumulator each week.



Prize for who gets the most correct - rollover of it’s a tie. We then also have a £1 acca on everyone’s choices.



I’m 7/7 so far. Chelsea and Newcastle wins and a NLD draw wins me £2,900 to be split between the group. I really don’t want to see the table if that happens but could do with the winnings! But someone will let me down, probably Chelsea!