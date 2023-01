RIP your league title chances mate



United are in the hunt. Your now playing the Premier League and the Middle East’s money



You’ll do well



Today the premier league showed that sportwashing still cant beat Man utd, all the league needs is a half decent united so the refs can get behind them, if they're getting battered every week there's no point doing so, but if they can get themselves into the top 4 then the league/refs/media can do the rest.We are still going to smash them, but thats for next week.