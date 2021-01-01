TV series back in the dayhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bo%27_Selecta!
Crosby Nick never fails.
either works though, innit?
Its a song by Artful Dodgerhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Re-Rewind_(The_Crowd_Say_Bo_Selecta)
thanks, yeah -- I just googled it, but no idea why Nick mentioned it.(great when ppl make you explain a joke isn't it?)
Its not the telly series, its the song - They lyrics go "Re-Rewind, the crowd say Bo Selecta"
