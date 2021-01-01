For the avoidance of doubt, Chelsea win this.
I'm watching a Canadian stream and the immediate response to Fulham taking the lead from the (English) commentator was "that's just typical of Potter's luck".The narrative is hilarious.
Would he go there ?
Marco Silva another manager doing well once youve escaped from Castle Grayskull Snake Mountain
Once Everton has touched you and all that
Marco Silva another manager doing well once youve escape from Castle Grayskull
Once Everton has touched you and all that
Ageing nicely.
Marco Silva another manager doing well once youve escape from Castle Grayskull
Once Everton has touched you and all that
I really think the pundits and comms put as much effort into understanding the game as most casual fans. their prep for a match is just reading recent deadlines, going "oh", and regurgitating them.worst of course is Garth Crooks whose Team Of the Week is based purely on headlines. I don't think he ever watches a single fukking game.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
The mess at Chelsea is the perfect excuse for FSG not to buy players.
Havertz hasnt exactly set the world alight since his big-money move to Chelsea, has he? What did he cost, 80m? Surprised more hasnt been made of it in the media..
Absolutely. Not got a lot of interest in being ahead of this team or that team for a few weeks. It's where we are in May that counts. Fuck Chelsea.
Fulham celebrating like they won the league. So small time, teams that celebrate winning football matches.
Fair play to Marco Silva. Always thought he was a bit of a fraud but they pissed the Championship last season and look like a top ten side this season
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]