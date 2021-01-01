« previous next »
BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #400 on: Today at 09:38:46 pm
Ageing nicely.

Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 09:22:40 pm
For the avoidance of doubt, Chelsea win this.



Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #401 on: Today at 09:38:51 pm
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 09:36:49 pm
I'm watching a Canadian stream and the immediate response to Fulham taking the lead from the (English) commentator was "that's just typical of Potter's luck".

The narrative is hilarious.  :rollseyes

He has had bad luck with injuries but hes still not got them playing well



Armchair expert

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #402 on: Today at 09:39:48 pm
Marco Silva another manager doing well once youve escape from Castle GrayskullOnce Everton has touched you and all that


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #403 on: Today at 09:41:11 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:36:10 pm
Would he go there ?
Is he not unemployed?

I dunno why people wonder if managers would join certain clubs. Unless the salary being offered is in the form of magic beans, the answer is always yes.





Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #404 on: Today at 09:41:27 pm
Coote blocks play and does nothing



Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #405 on: Today at 09:41:31 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:39:48 pm
Marco Silva another manager doing well once youve escaped from Castle Grayskull Snake MountainOnce Everton has touched you and all that


Absinthe

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #406 on: Today at 09:41:56 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:39:48 pm
Marco Silva another manager doing well once youve escape from Castle GrayskullOnce Everton has touched you and all that
* Snake Mountain.

Haha, beaten to it.  ;D


Redsnappa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #407 on: Today at 09:42:04 pm
Did the Chelsea shirt designer let his kids scrawl over the collar with felt pen and just thought 'fuck it, we'll go with that.'?


SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #408 on: Today at 09:42:27 pm
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 09:36:49 pm
I'm watching a Canadian stream and the immediate response to Fulham taking the lead from the (English) commentator was "that's just typical of Potter's luck".

The narrative is hilarious.  :rollseyes

I really think the pundits and comms put as much effort into understanding the game as most casual fans.  their prep for a match is just reading recent deadlines, going "oh", and regurgitating them.

worst of course is Garth Crooks whose Team Of the Week is based purely on headlines.  I don't think he ever watches a single fukking game.


Absinthe

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #409 on: Today at 09:44:14 pm


gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #410 on: Today at 09:44:53 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:39:48 pm
Marco Silva another manager doing well once youve escape from Castle GrayskullOnce Everton has touched you and all that
More like the tree The Racoons lived in.



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #411 on: Today at 09:45:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:42:27 pm
I really think the pundits and comms put as much effort into understanding the game as most casual fans.  their prep for a match is just reading recent deadlines, going "oh", and regurgitating them.

worst of course is Garth Crooks whose Team Of the Week is based purely on headlines.  I don't think he ever watches a single fukking game.

Compare that to someone like Clive Tyldesley who makes copious notes beforehand so he well informed on players in both teams



Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #412 on: Today at 09:45:45 pm
Penalty shootout on BTSPORT 2. Barca.


Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #413 on: Today at 09:49:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:42:27 pm
I really think the pundits and comms put as much effort into understanding the game as most casual fans.  their prep for a match is just reading recent deadlines, going "oh", and regurgitating them.

worst of course is Garth Crooks whose Team Of the Week is based purely on headlines.  I don't think he ever watches a single fukking game.

Genuinely think you'd get a better analysis from a chatbot than Crooks,i assume he's paid good money for it as well.


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #414 on: Today at 09:52:42 pm
Wowowow. Leno is lucky he saved that. Havertz was onside.


Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #415 on: Today at 09:58:31 pm
If Potter goes, I reckon Luis Enrique might come in




Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #416 on: Today at 09:59:00 pm
The mess at Chelsea is the perfect excuse for FSG not to buy players.



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #417 on: Today at 09:59:07 pm
Boehly will go  on another spending spree now.  ;D


IgorBobbins

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #418 on: Today at 09:59:12 pm
Havertz hasnt exactly set the world alight since his big-money move to Chelsea, has he?  What did he cost, 80m? Surprised more hasnt been made of it in the media..


SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #419 on: Today at 09:59:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:59:00 pm
The mess at Chelsea is the perfect excuse for FSG not to buy players.
how's that?


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #420 on: Today at 10:00:19 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 09:59:12 pm
Havertz hasnt exactly set the world alight since his big-money move to Chelsea, has he?  What did he cost, 80m? Surprised more hasnt been made of it in the media..

Wasn't signed in the same window as Haaland for more of a transfer fee.



Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #421 on: Today at 10:00:47 pm
Only the 2nd time Fulham have beat Chelsea since the 70s.



Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #422 on: Today at 10:01:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:59:00 pm
The mess at Chelsea is the perfect excuse for FSG not to buy players.

Brilliant.



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #423 on: Today at 10:01:30 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:59:00 pm
The mess at Chelsea is the perfect excuse for FSG not to buy players.

Thats a thinker.


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #424 on: Today at 10:01:45 pm
Fulham celebrating like they won the league. So small time, teams that celebrate winning football matches.


SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #425 on: Today at 10:02:54 pm
LOL


SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #426 on: Today at 10:03:38 pm
Where did Fromola's reply disappear to?


disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #427 on: Today at 10:04:57 pm
Fair play to Marco Silva. Always thought he was a bit of a fraud but they pissed the Championship last season and look like a top ten side this season












rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
Reply #428 on: Today at 10:06:31 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:53:55 pm
Absolutely. Not got a lot of interest in being ahead of this team or that team for a few weeks. It's where we are in May that counts.

Fuck Chelsea.

I agree Barney but its possible we could be 9th sat night. Thatll pile on the pressure






I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: League Cup
« Reply #429 on: Today at 10:07:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:01:45 pm
Fulham celebrating like they won the league. So small time, teams that celebrate winning football matches.
And footballers celebrating goals. Does a postman celebrate when he delivers the post?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,351
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: League Cup QF/Premier League fixtures 10 January - 15 January
« Reply #430 on: Today at 10:10:40 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:04:57 pm
Fair play to Marco Silva. Always thought he was a bit of a fraud but they pissed the Championship last season and look like a top ten side this season

One of the worst opening day games we could have got. A team flying after storming The Championship who were full of running and gusto. It seemed worse at the time as Fulham were expected to just do a Norwich again.

Had the fixtures been a bit kinder and we won the opening game it might not have unravelled to the extent it did this season. We never recovered from that first half.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
