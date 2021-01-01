I'm watching a Canadian stream and the immediate response to Fulham taking the lead from the (English) commentator was "that's just typical of Potter's luck".



The narrative is hilarious.



I really think the pundits and comms put as much effort into understanding the game as most casual fans. their prep for a match is just reading recent deadlines, going "oh", and regurgitating them.worst of course is Garth Crooks whose Team Of the Week is based purely on headlines. I don't think he ever watches a single fukking game.