Author Topic: Crypto  (Read 237 times)

CAPS LOCK

Crypto
« on: Yesterday at 04:11:09 pm »
Just wondering if anyone here is into crypto, can't seem to find a dedicated thread.

Be interning to see what coins people are invested in, also could be good to share any gems you may have come across.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Crypto
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:22:59 pm »
Quote from: CAPS LOCK on Yesterday at 04:11:09 pm
Just wondering if anyone here is into crypto, can't seem to find a dedicated thread.

Be interning to see what coins people are invested in, also could be good to share any gems you may have come across.

It got binned. Just like this one probably will  ;D
Re: Crypto
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:25:35 pm »
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=228982.msg18030704

There was another thread too but that also got binned.
Elmo!

Re: Crypto
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:31:19 pm »
Must admit I've enjoyed watching all the shitshow in the crypto world over last few months.

People who were so obsessed with decentralisation and being outside government control screaming for things to be done by the government after the FTX collapse.  ;D
Re: Crypto
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:47:12 pm »
Re: Crypto
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:57:57 pm »
Whatever happened to that Gamestop stock thing? A lad I used to work with bought about £5k worth and was convinced he was going to become a millionaire off it.
Re: Crypto
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:01:53 pm »
Quote from: CAPS LOCK on Yesterday at 04:47:12 pm
Why they get binned?

Because..

Quote from: Rhi on November 11, 2021, 02:01:24 pm
If people want to dabble in it, that's their choice. We don't want it to be because of something they've seen on RAWK.
Re: Crypto
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:57:57 pm
Whatever happened to that Gamestop stock thing? A lad I used to work with bought about £5k worth and was convinced he was going to become a millionaire off it.

Prices crashed and the latecomers were the worst ones affected. Think there was a Netflix special made about it too
Re: Crypto
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:01:53 pm
Because..

You could say that about buying anything you read about in a thread on this site lol

If people don't understand what blockchain technology is then having a place to learn about it is a good thing no?

Re: Crypto
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:07:30 pm »
Quote from: CAPS LOCK on Yesterday at 05:51:27 pm
You could say that about buying anything you read about in a thread on this site lol

If people don't understand what blockchain technology is then having a place to learn about it is a good thing no?

The answers are in numerous threads. Here's one

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343349.msg16737119#msg16737119

Quote
If its ok Ill use this post to reply but the response is to the overall thread so far.

First its worth repeating that this is a Liverpool football club website. We arent Reddit. We host threads on many subjects but theres no obligation to host subjects that arent core to Liverpool, the club or the city.

And the level of civility isnt relative either. The politics threads are some of the most argumentative on the site but they are interesting to enough people and crucially there is enough interest from the moderating team for them to be managed.

There are a lot of threads that used to be ok but are no longer appropriate, partly because the world moves on and because the moderating team changes and evolves.

There used threads with non-pc jokes, negative references to homosexuality and laddo birds threads that no longer belong on here. If one or more of the moderating team thinks a thread is problematic and no one wants to moderate it then its locked. Simple as that. Well always review it as we are here.

We have rules and guidelines about thread domination. Ive made regular interjections to try and balance the, in my view, overly confident promotion of bitcoin, hoping that one poster in particular might take a step back a bit but the hints havent been taken. I think crypto currencies and their history is worthy of discussion - especially the dodgy place that they come from and the dodgy conspiracy theory terminology that goes them. I tend to find that when people start talking about the evils of fiat currency and reserve banks then the Rothschilds and worse arent that far behind.

On the bitcoin/betting comparison. At least one other moderator would happily ban betting threads as well. The main difference is that gambling is recognised as an addiction and no one on the gambling threads is saying that gambling is a sure fire way to make money.

As for my personal dislikes. Its not bitcoin itself, its the bullshit and misinformation that goes with it. I also dont think were the right place to host investment tips. We arent set up for it and we cant verify the qualifications of people promoting investments.

So if people would like a thread about crypto currencies that reports news or discusses the technology behind them and its potential uses then we can open one. If people are looking for an investment tips thread there are other places to get that information and frankly, if youre getting it off a football website you might as well reply to that Nigerian prince who keeps emailing you.
Re: Crypto
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:08:57 pm »
Quote from: CAPS LOCK on Yesterday at 04:11:09 pm
Just wondering if anyone here is into crypto, can't seem to find a dedicated thread.

Be interning to see what coins people are invested in, also could be good to share any gems you may have come across.

See the last sentence in Alan's post for the mods view on it.
Re: Crypto
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:17:59 pm »
I watched this the other day. It's a long watch but despite the title it goes into all aspects of crypto currencies and blockchains and not just NFTs. Well worth a watch.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YQ_xWvX1n9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YQ_xWvX1n9g</a>
Re: Crypto
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:41:07 pm »
I have a fair whack of Crypto, mainly in the main ones (BTC/LETH and Litecoin) but I have dabbled in the smaller ones too. Had billions of dodge many moons ago and binned em... years later they hit the high haha. Win some, loose some.
Re: Crypto
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:59:26 am »
Like a lot of people, I enjoy reading about all these crypto crashes causing people to 'lose' their digital paper fortunes. It all seems too scammy to me, only the people getting in early make it out with anything, and they do it by turning their investors into a community who all rally around to defend the investment regardless of performance or forecasts.

Here are two relevant things:

This is a Guardian article I found quite illuminating from a while back - a small town guy who turned $15k into $1m before losing it all, having never spent money on anything that made him happy (because his cash did the work, so spending it was wasting it)

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/04/how-i-lost-1m-during-the-pandemic

The second is a truly tragic community of investors in Trump's DWAC.

https://www.reddit.com/r/DWAC_Stock/
