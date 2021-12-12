Like a lot of people, I enjoy reading about all these crypto crashes causing people to 'lose' their digital paper fortunes. It all seems too scammy to me, only the people getting in early make it out with anything, and they do it by turning their investors into a community who all rally around to defend the investment regardless of performance or forecasts.Here are two relevant things:This is a Guardian article I found quite illuminating from a while back - a small town guy who turned $15k into $1m before losing it all, having never spent money on anything that made him happy (because his cash did the work, so spending it was wasting it)The second is a truly tragic community of investors in Trump's DWAC.