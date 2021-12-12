Just wondering if anyone here is into crypto, can't seem to find a dedicated thread.Be interning to see what coins people are invested in, also could be good to share any gems you may have come across.
Why they get binned?
If people want to dabble in it, that's their choice. We don't want it to be because of something they've seen on RAWK.
Whatever happened to that Gamestop stock thing? A lad I used to work with bought about £5k worth and was convinced he was going to become a millionaire off it.
Because..
You could say that about buying anything you read about in a thread on this site lolIf people don't understand what blockchain technology is then having a place to learn about it is a good thing no?
If its ok Ill use this post to reply but the response is to the overall thread so far.First its worth repeating that this is a Liverpool football club website. We arent Reddit. We host threads on many subjects but theres no obligation to host subjects that arent core to Liverpool, the club or the city.And the level of civility isnt relative either. The politics threads are some of the most argumentative on the site but they are interesting to enough people and crucially there is enough interest from the moderating team for them to be managed.There are a lot of threads that used to be ok but are no longer appropriate, partly because the world moves on and because the moderating team changes and evolves.There used threads with non-pc jokes, negative references to homosexuality and laddo birds threads that no longer belong on here. If one or more of the moderating team thinks a thread is problematic and no one wants to moderate it then its locked. Simple as that. Well always review it as we are here.We have rules and guidelines about thread domination. Ive made regular interjections to try and balance the, in my view, overly confident promotion of bitcoin, hoping that one poster in particular might take a step back a bit but the hints havent been taken. I think crypto currencies and their history is worthy of discussion - especially the dodgy place that they come from and the dodgy conspiracy theory terminology that goes them. I tend to find that when people start talking about the evils of fiat currency and reserve banks then the Rothschilds and worse arent that far behind.On the bitcoin/betting comparison. At least one other moderator would happily ban betting threads as well. The main difference is that gambling is recognised as an addiction and no one on the gambling threads is saying that gambling is a sure fire way to make money.As for my personal dislikes. Its not bitcoin itself, its the bullshit and misinformation that goes with it. I also dont think were the right place to host investment tips. We arent set up for it and we cant verify the qualifications of people promoting investments.So if people would like a thread about crypto currencies that reports news or discusses the technology behind them and its potential uses then we can open one. If people are looking for an investment tips thread there are other places to get that information and frankly, if youre getting it off a football website you might as well reply to that Nigerian prince who keeps emailing you.« Last Edit: July 28, 2019, 12:26:44 pm by Alan_X »
