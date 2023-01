Before the inevitable, I would like to say that Adz has a wonderful team but his midfield gets overrun my mine.There is no defensive midfielder. Falcao was a more of deep playmaker and Coluna a box-to-box midfielder. Then you consider that the third midfielder is Cruyff (a forward). Maradona and Zico run circles around that midfield. Rijkaard protects the back-line and Neeskens can play the box to box role for my team.