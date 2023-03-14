« previous next »
Author Topic: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]  (Read 16598 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,485
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #480 on: March 14, 2023, 03:36:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 14, 2023, 09:15:26 am
It was, but its hard to see much that they missed out. We just wanted it to be longer because we enjoyed it (thats what she said)

Spoiler
A feature length finale would have been cool but again, after the episode with David....its hard to see what they could have added really. Joel working his way through the hospital massacring people didn't need to be dragged out, they got all the important dialogue, the giraffes, the bit with Ellie getting knocked out and falling into the water wouldnt have really added much. I do think the infected didn't appear as much as they could have but that also links back to the game. If I'm being hyper critical I think they could have maybe got another episode out of Tess and another episode out of Henry and Sam.
Spoiler
I was a bit gutted they missed out the tunnel section though as in the game you go through a lot of zombies and end up nearly drowning underwater in a bus which was pretty tense.
Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,534
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #481 on: March 14, 2023, 06:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on March 14, 2023, 03:14:27 pm
Same - no interest in games.

Thought it had 4 absolutely knockout episodes of TV (Opener, F&B, shopping centre, Escape from Silver Lake), some funny zombie stuff - the big boss man Zombie made my laugh out loud - and then some kind of Lord Of The Rings walking endlessly through Mordor episodes. When it was good it was great, was a little uneven for some of the rest but ultimately a very good series. Will defo be back. 8/10

I'd turn the zombie content up just a tiny bit more, not loads but a small bit.


Yeah the big Zombie lad was funny....Recon it was Haaland...' A Magificent Zombie Meat Shield'
Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,844
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #482 on: March 14, 2023, 06:58:37 pm »
There was me thinking how they'd change up the finale so it wasn't too video gamey...  ;D

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,084
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #483 on: March 14, 2023, 07:00:16 pm »
Should have been two seasons per game.
They really could have explored this more. The talent and storytelling was a really good standard. Bit of a shame really.
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,919
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #484 on: March 14, 2023, 10:22:37 pm »
That Devito gif gets me every time
Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,523
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #485 on: March 15, 2023, 11:21:34 am »
Quote from: Zlen on March 13, 2023, 11:57:14 am
It's strange really.
I mean, what's the fucking difference if the season is 9 or 10 episodes long? It's not like the cost will double.
Why would they do a rush job at the end when they've spend soooooo much time on episodes that effectively don't progress the story at all?
It seems to be a 'creative' decision, which is a shame.

Making a set covid safe is expensive, lots of big series lost one episode due to the extra cost of covid  procedures draining the budget imagine that was the case here was the case on" hanna".
Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,500
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #486 on: March 16, 2023, 02:47:46 am »
As has been said, it was ten, but 1 and 2 were combined.

I like that they a couple of filler eisopes; one, because I found out the term started with manga adaptions regarding tv episodes that didnt concern the manga comic.

Two, because its an overused term. Not every episode has to advance the plot, its a relative new concept.

I blame writers, or rather the evolution of television. All eps must forward the plot.

Can you imagine if DS9 came out today. Youd have three episodes of Dominion War, followed by an episode of OBrian and Bashir going off to do something random, then main Ferengi going to 1950s America and then an episode vaguely to do with the war.

The internet would lose its shit.
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 28,400
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #487 on: March 22, 2023, 10:29:40 am »
I played the game on release years back and quite enjoyed this adaptation. Was really well made I thought.

Last 2 episodes were great IMO.

Spoiler
The scene with Ellie and David in the restaurant at the end of E8 was exactly how I remembered it.   Joel and Ellie did what they needed to do to survive but they both turned into stone cold killers in the last 2 episodes.

Thought Joel was a bit harsh on Marlene to be honest.  Was nothing personal, she was only trying to save the world like.  And she did save Ellie when she was a new-born baby.
[close]
Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,331
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #488 on: March 22, 2023, 04:33:35 pm »
Thought it was fairly good, nothing groundbreaking. The last episode seemed a little rushed to me.

The first couple of episodes were brilliant. The Bill and Frank story was a welcome addition. I found the shopping mall episode painfully boring.
Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #489 on: March 22, 2023, 08:41:28 pm »
I've just finished this, completed the first game maybe half a dozen times.

The highlight of the show was episode 3 purely because it expands on the story of Bill so they had what felt like a bit more creative license and I thought they did that brilliantly, it was a nice change of pace as well.

I get they wanted to keep the series close to the game and it's definitely reflected in a lot of the dialogue but honestly the way the lines are delivered in the game is so much better than the show. It was great to see Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson given a part as well.
Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 06:53:47 am »
Best video game to TV adaption that has been done in my honest opinion.

There will always be a slight shortcoming of some kind though when you have a series like this try and stick closely to the roots of the game its based upon. Sometimes yes some stories are best told through the medium of games and some are better portrayed via TV, overall this I think strikes the balance right. I think the last episode and the bit most have taken exception to, I think that sequence is something which can only be appreciated via gameplay, story telling it in a TV show its always going to be hit and miss given that we know the main characters are going to survive. Other thing is in the games you can heal the characters but you cant necessarily reflect that in TV format. Oh Ive got a couple of bullet holes in me, no matter will wrap some bandage on my arm and itll be alright doesnt work in TV.

Im very much interested in how they do part 2, and mainly because I got it cheap on PS recently and have been playing it and.. well yeah itll be interesting what they do.
Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,518
  • @sattapaal
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 11:13:44 am »
I want to buy a PS4, just so i can play the game now. The TV show doesn't really have many zombies really does it? Its more humans vs humans.
Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,797
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 12:19:02 pm »
I liked the show, never played the game....but the characters are strong.

Story was interesting for the most part, but dont think much happened really? Alot was introduced but I felt the season was a bit too short...could have fleshed out a few more storylines
Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 02:19:46 pm »
Quote from: S on March 22, 2023, 04:33:35 pm
Thought it was fairly good, nothing groundbreaking. The last episode seemed a little rushed to me.

The first couple of episodes were brilliant. The Bill and Frank story was a welcome addition. I found the shopping mall episode painfully boring.

Fair summation. The shopping mall episode was like one of those awful Walking Dead episodes.  Had some great moments and acting but Overall 7.5/10 for the series.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #494 on: Today at 12:36:52 am »
Interesting to see so many people underwhelmed, especially with the last episode.

I disagree to a large extent. Thought the finale episode was fine. Only real grumble was
Spoiler
how thick they laid it on that Joel was mentally breaking down in terms of finally accepting his daughter's death after suppressing his grief for years. This psychological allowing his feelings to surface comes as he's mentally adopted Ellie as a surrogate daughter now
[close]

Saying that, I'd give the finale episode 8/10, when some others I'd give 9 or 10 to.

I'll qualify this by saying that, having no idea the game even existed before the TV series let alone know the plot of it, I've nothing to reference/compare it to so just watched it from a TV story perspective.

I think e8 was my favourite
Spoiler
Ellie killing that c*nt David was superb and me and my daughter literally cheered
[close]
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,919
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
« Reply #495 on: Today at 07:02:12 am »
Yeah, I agreed with the laying it on thick bit. I was like, "hang on, you just stopped for a chat 30 seconds again, don't stop again ya sap!". ...

Spoiler
That bit about the time Joel "missed" was an add-on for the series. I think Joel's chattiness and Ellie's quietness as they walked through Salt Lake City already spoke for itself, and maybe you felt it a bit more in the game because you play as Joel and find that suddenly you're the one initiating the conversation when you click the triangle button when chat prompts appear, but I still think the show gave a clear picture of their emotional state without being all "omg I was so depressed, then you came along and made my life worth living"
[close]

Quote
The TV show doesn't really have many zombies really does it? Its more humans vs humans.

The game is about 50:50 in that respect. You go through infected stages and hostile human stages... as you can imagine, the two don't tend to cohabit. The TV show definitely downplayed the infected element to differentiate itself from all the other zombie shows. Strange then that when you watch the "making of" episode 10, all they seem to talk about is the mushroom-head makeup and SFX. All that effort for about 2 minutes of footage across the entire season!
