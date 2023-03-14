Best video game to TV adaption that has been done in my honest opinion.



There will always be a slight shortcoming of some kind though when you have a series like this try and stick closely to the roots of the game its based upon. Sometimes yes some stories are best told through the medium of games and some are better portrayed via TV, overall this I think strikes the balance right. I think the last episode and the bit most have taken exception to, I think that sequence is something which can only be appreciated via gameplay, story telling it in a TV show its always going to be hit and miss given that we know the main characters are going to survive. Other thing is in the games you can heal the characters but you cant necessarily reflect that in TV format. Oh Ive got a couple of bullet holes in me, no matter will wrap some bandage on my arm and itll be alright doesnt work in TV.



Im very much interested in how they do part 2, and mainly because I got it cheap on PS recently and have been playing it and.. well yeah itll be interesting what they do.