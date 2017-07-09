« previous next »
GreatEx

  pectations.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
February 24, 2023, 10:31:46 am
I don't remember there being any music in the game... at least not in the first... in the second you get forced to play a Guitar Hero side quest... oops spoiler alert
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
February 24, 2023, 10:36:44 am
Quote from: Elmo! on February 24, 2023, 10:30:40 am
I've been listening to loads of Linda Ronstadt since that episode.  :D
nice :D any recommendations?
AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
February 24, 2023, 10:57:24 am
Quote from: GreatEx on February 24, 2023, 10:31:46 am
I don't remember there being any music in the game... at least not in the first... in the second you get forced to play a Guitar Hero side quest... oops spoiler alert

BAN THIS FOOL (Brian Blessed voice).
Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
February 24, 2023, 10:59:22 am
How is anyone watching this?
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
February 24, 2023, 11:01:13 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 24, 2023, 10:59:22 am
How is anyone watching this?

How as in...on a TV? In which case....uh?

How as in....you dont think its any good? In which case...uh?
Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
February 24, 2023, 11:05:05 am
Quote from: El Lobo on February 24, 2023, 11:01:13 am
How as in...on a TV? In which case....uh?

How as in....you dont think its any good? In which case...uh?

I have Virgin media. I have Disney+. I have Netflix and I have access to several other UK streams.

It doesn't appear to be available to me on any of these sources. If people live in the UK and are watching it, how are they watching it? Either they are channeling the force or are subscribed to something?
Jean Girard

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
February 24, 2023, 11:10:22 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 24, 2023, 11:05:05 am
I have Virgin media. I have Disney+. I have Netflix and I have access to several other UK streams.

It doesn't appear to be available to me on any of these sources. If people live in the UK and are watching it, how are they watching it? Either they are channeling the force or are subscribed to something?

It's on Sky Atlantic. I'm using a Now TV entertainment subscription. It's handy, I let a couple of series build up - then pay for a month, binge them, then unsubscribe. Worked for me for White Lotus, the terrible Game Of Thrones thing and a few other bits.   
John_P

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
February 24, 2023, 02:05:19 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on February 24, 2023, 10:30:40 am
I've been listening to loads of Linda Ronstadt since that episode.  :D

Her song about Mr Plow being a boozer is great
Lusty

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
February 24, 2023, 05:09:11 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February 24, 2023, 11:05:05 am
I have Virgin media. I have Disney+. I have Netflix and I have access to several other UK streams.

It doesn't appear to be available to me on any of these sources. If people live in the UK and are watching it, how are they watching it? Either they are channeling the force or are subscribed to something?
It's on Sky Atlantic, which is not available on Virgin.  It has not been a problem since Game of Thrones finished.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
February 24, 2023, 06:31:11 pm
I download it.
Elmo!

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
February 24, 2023, 09:23:29 pm
Quote from: classycarra on February 24, 2023, 10:36:44 am
nice :D any recommendations?

Not so much songs in particular, just chucked on Long Long Time on Youtube then put on the Linda Ronstadt mix. Loads of good live performances.
Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
February 26, 2023, 10:31:08 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on February 24, 2023, 11:10:22 am
It's on Sky Atlantic. I'm using a Now TV entertainment subscription. It's handy, I let a couple of series build up - then pay for a month, binge them, then unsubscribe. Worked for me for White Lotus, the terrible Game Of Thrones thing and a few other bits.   

Nice one ta mate, I'll look into that :)

Was really looking forward to this. We don't get Sky Atlantic on Virgin :(
BarryCrocker

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Yesterday at 10:11:03 am
I love the whole concept that if I sew you up it fixes all the internal stuff.

The G in Gerrard

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Yesterday at 05:55:13 pm
Great music latest episode. Fantastic episode. Love this show. Bella is a STAR

Atmosphere in this episode was too much to take ;D
Tombellylfc

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Yesterday at 09:54:42 pm
It's been outstanding all the way through this. Hope they stick the landing with the final 2 episodes.
Snail

  Disgusted by you.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Yesterday at 10:05:57 pm
My goodness that was good.
GreatEx

  pectations.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm
Glad they found a way to bring Left Behind into the fold (minus the action elements of the DLC, which felt very tacked on and inauthentic). Lots of emotional resonance with our present lives to be found in that story.
Fabulous_aurelio

  You will always find him in the kitchen at parties
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Yesterday at 10:43:50 pm
A fantastic episode.

The music melody in the background whilst they were on the merry-go-round....was it the Cure? Im so annoyed at myself that I can't figure it out.
Zlen

  Suspicious of systems.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Yesterday at 10:45:44 pm
Two pretty slow episodes. Can they wrap up the story in remaining two? I did not play the game.
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Yesterday at 10:49:14 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 10:43:50 pm
A fantastic episode.

The music melody in the background whilst they were on the merry-go-round....was it the Cure? Im so annoyed at myself that I can't figure it out.
Yeah it was. Pretty sure it was Just like heaven

Really enjoyed that episode - so long since I played the original game, didn't really clock that I hadn't played this part.

Feels like there's still a lot to go, and only two episodes left. But I guess the last one will be close to 90 mins (and I'm not reliable, memory wise either, maybe it's close to concluding)
S

  pineless.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm
Thought that was the weakest one so far.

Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:45:44 pm
Two pretty slow episodes. Can they wrap up the story in remaining two? I did not play the game.
It all depends where theyre planning on ending it. If this season covers the entire first game then it seems like a lot to pack in to two episodes. They might end it at some point before that though.
GreatEx

  pectations.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Today at 12:19:54 am
They'd have to cut some major parts of the winter storyline to finish the game story in 2 episodes. I dunno, I reckon there may be 2 seasons for game 1 after all...
buttersstotch

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Today at 12:32:45 am
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm
Thought that was the weakest one so far.
It all depends where theyre planning on ending it. If this season covers the entire first game then it seems like a lot to pack in to two episodes. They might end it at some point before that though.

The reviews said the last two eps cover a lot of story quickly. Which kind of makes sense, as the character build up of Joel/Ellie and why they both need each other is hard to pull off in 8-9 hours of television. I can't see any other way the story ends in Season 1 other than to mirror the game ending.
Dench57

  Self-confessed tit.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Today at 05:51:35 am
Loved that episode. Bella Ramsey is smashing it out of the park.
Schmarn

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us [spoiler tags approach applies!]
Today at 08:12:55 am

I loved the Cure on the carousel. Not realistic of course but nicely done. We should have known that 80s music means danger!
