A fantastic episode.
The music melody in the background whilst they were on the merry-go-round....was it the Cure? Im so annoyed at myself that I can't figure it out.
Yeah it was. Pretty sure it was Just like heaven
Really enjoyed that episode - so long since I played the original game, didn't really clock that I hadn't played this part.
Feels like there's still a lot to go, and only two episodes left. But I guess the last one will be close to 90 mins (and I'm not reliable, memory wise either, maybe it's close to concluding)