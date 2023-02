Spoiler

One reviewer pointed out that the path chosen by the showrunners meant we missed out on some great Bill moments from the game... Joel being caught by one of his booby traps and having to save Ellie from a group of infected while suspended upside down, Bill teaching him how to make nail bombs, and most of all the part where Bill's truck won't start so they have to do a push start down main street as infected swarm out of the houses. Hopefully they find another context for that scene, it was intense.