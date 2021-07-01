« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: HBO Series:- The Last of Us  (Read 5644 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,191
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 09:37:59 am »
Yeah I read somewhere that the latest episode has been review bombed by all the homophobes and people that call other people snowflakes even though they get offended by absolutely everything themselves.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,346
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:18:52 am »
Tremendous stuff

Also quite happy that
Spoiler
it was different from the game. Its all great stuff so far but also had a tinge of 'I wish I hadn't played the game so I didn't know what was coming' but yeah....great that they changed it up
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,214
    • @hartejack
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 11:10:36 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 03:50:19 am
Ha, we are watching White Lotus in between TLOU drops so seeing Murray Bartlett will be a trip.

Good to hear they're fleshing out some of the storylines you learn snippets of in the game via artefacts. They enrich the game, but would make boring TV if Joel and Ellie just read notes to each other.

Feels as though they've cut a good handful of the action-y 'encounters' by this stage too - I guess the parts that bring challenge to the game might feel repetitive to watch on tv, whilst excessive story/cut-scenes would take away from the flow of the game.

They've done a magnificent job with this so far. What an episode that was. Only recently watched Chernobyl, and this 'departure' episode very much felt like the young lad's story in the fourth episode of that.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,652
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 02:00:17 pm »
Was going to swerve this thinking it'd just be more zombie nonsense....so glad I didnt...episode 3 in particular...man alive, that's some quality television right there
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,289
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 02:15:46 pm »
Pretty much a perfect first three episodes. Hard to think of any shows that have ever started this strongly.

I like the changes they've made so far as well, all things that make perfect sense for a TV adaptation. Think they'll have to keep that up as the show moves forward especially given how terrible the story in the 2nd game is.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 03:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 02:15:46 pm
Pretty much a perfect first three episodes. Hard to think of any shows that have ever started this strongly.

I like the changes they've made so far as well, all things that make perfect sense for a TV adaptation. Think they'll have to keep that up as the show moves forward especially given how terrible the story in the 2nd game is.

Them fightin' words!!!
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,346
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 03:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 02:15:46 pm
Pretty much a perfect first three episodes. Hard to think of any shows that have ever started this strongly.

I like the changes they've made so far as well, all things that make perfect sense for a TV adaptation. Think they'll have to keep that up as the show moves forward especially given how terrible the story in the 2nd game is.



Although
Spoiler
you wonder if they might call an audible and have Joel survive, or at least die in a different way which means he's still around for most of season 2. He's the 'big star' of the show, Pedro Pascal.
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 03:24:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:21:09 pm


Although
Spoiler
you wonder if they might call an audible and have Joel survive, or at least die in a different way which means he's still around for most of season 2. He's the 'big star' of the show, Pedro Pascal.
[close]

Spoiler
Think he'll still die but there's still plenty of the flashbacks throughout the game and they'll probably use that even more in the show. So he'll still have plenty of screen time.
[close]
Big TLOU2 spoilers.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:26:57 pm by Garlicbread »
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,214
    • @hartejack
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 03:45:39 pm »
Feel like Part 2 spoilers needing binning off completely in this thread. Something big got ruined for me a couple of pages back.

Spoiler for later/anticipated Part 1 stuff, fair enough.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 03:48:37 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 03:45:39 pm
Feel like Part 2 spoilers needing binning off completely in this thread. Something big got ruined for me a couple of pages back.

Spoiler for later/anticipated Part 1 stuff, fair enough.

Sorry mate. I'll do my best to shut up about it going forward.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,191
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 03:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 02:15:46 pm
Pretty much a perfect first three episodes. Hard to think of any shows that have ever started this strongly.

I like the changes they've made so far as well, all things that make perfect sense for a TV adaptation. Think they'll have to keep that up as the show moves forward especially given how terrible the story in the 2nd game is.

Fight me.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 03:50:05 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 03:50:19 am
Ha, we are watching White Lotus in between TLOU drops so seeing Murray Bartlett will be a trip.

Good to hear they're fleshing out some of the storylines you learn snippets of in the game via artefacts. They enrich the game, but would make boring TV if Joel and Ellie just read notes to each other.


Even that was heartbreaking in EP3  ;D
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 03:53:49 pm »
Yeah would be good if those posting spoilers at least let us know that they are game related, rather than episode related. I want to see spoilers relating to what I've watched!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
    • X-Realms
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 05:02:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:53:49 pm
Yeah would be good if those posting spoilers at least let us know that they are game related, rather than episode related. I want to see spoilers relating to what I've watched!

I second this. No game spoilers in here please, there already is a game thread.
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,103
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 05:09:31 pm »
Binge watched the 3 episodes this morning.

Really enjoyed it - not played the game.

Ep3 was superb - I really enjoyed the pacing, the cinematography, the music and the poignancy of the story it told.

Just outstanding.

Looking forward to the rest.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,359
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 06:30:58 pm »
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,044
  • Now listen here son
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 06:32:20 pm »
How do you get HBO?

I've got this game but never played it much, not a great fan of zombie-type things.
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,498
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 06:34:51 pm »
Bloody good stuff from Ron Swanson and the rest. Really impressive start.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,192
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm »
Certainly a memorable episode.

Interesting to see the largely positive reaction to them taking certain things in their own direction. I've never cared about that and last night sort of proves that people only complain about deviating from the plot if it's executed poorly.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,498
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 06:46:09 pm »
Why are people discussing season 2 if you haven't played the game ::)
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm »
https://twitter.com/heyjenbartel/status/1619946419946950658

This makes episode 3 feel even more sad and sweet at the same time.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,652
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 07:21:15 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on Yesterday at 05:02:36 pm
I second this. No game spoilers in here please, there already is a game thread.

Thirded.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,214
    • @hartejack
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 09:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 07:21:15 pm
Thirded.

I'll loop back in and fourth-it.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,962
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 09:26:09 pm »
I wonder if any of the non-gamers here are tempted to take to Youtube and watch some of the cutscenes from the game once Season 1 is concluded. Seeing the deviations for episode 3 was quite a treat from my perspective.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,713
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 09:47:59 pm »
That was a bit good.
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,586
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 10:52:19 pm »
For people kicking off saying that episode 3 added nothing for Ellie and Joel, theyve completely missed the entire point of the episode.

Cretins.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,168
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 11:18:43 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on Yesterday at 05:02:36 pm
I second this. No game spoilers in here please, there already is a game thread.
Would be sound if the title was changed. No game spoilers just spoiler quote and tv show discussion. Even talk of characters we know nothing about is off putting.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,971
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #187 on: Today at 12:17:10 am »
Good episode but

Spoiler
who the fuck falls in a 10 foot wide hole like that?
[close]
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #188 on: Today at 12:50:01 am »
The show the biggest spoiler,no ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,586
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #189 on: Today at 01:34:04 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:17:10 am
Good episode but

Spoiler
who the fuck falls in a 10 foot wide hole like that?
[close]

Spoiler
Bill covered it up during the montage at the start
[close]
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 