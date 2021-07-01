If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Ha, we are watching White Lotus in between TLOU drops so seeing Murray Bartlett will be a trip. Good to hear they're fleshing out some of the storylines you learn snippets of in the game via artefacts. They enrich the game, but would make boring TV if Joel and Ellie just read notes to each other.
Pretty much a perfect first three episodes. Hard to think of any shows that have ever started this strongly.I like the changes they've made so far as well, all things that make perfect sense for a TV adaptation. Think they'll have to keep that up as the show moves forward especially given how terrible the story in the 2nd game is.
Although Spoileryou wonder if they might call an audible and have Joel survive, or at least die in a different way which means he's still around for most of season 2. He's the 'big star' of the show, Pedro Pascal.[close]
Feel like Part 2 spoilers needing binning off completely in this thread. Something big got ruined for me a couple of pages back.Spoiler for later/anticipated Part 1 stuff, fair enough.
Yeah would be good if those posting spoilers at least let us know that they are game related, rather than episode related. I want to see spoilers relating to what I've watched!
given how terrible the story in the 2nd game is.
I second this. No game spoilers in here please, there already is a game thread.
Thirded.
Good episode but Spoilerwho the fuck falls in a 10 foot wide hole like that?[close]
