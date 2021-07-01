Ha, we are watching White Lotus in between TLOU drops so seeing Murray Bartlett will be a trip.



Good to hear they're fleshing out some of the storylines you learn snippets of in the game via artefacts. They enrich the game, but would make boring TV if Joel and Ellie just read notes to each other.



Feels as though they've cut a good handful of the action-y 'encounters' by this stage too - I guess the parts that bring challenge to the game might feel repetitive to watch on tv, whilst excessive story/cut-scenes would take away from the flow of the game.They've done a magnificent job with this so far. What an episode that was. Only recently watched Chernobyl, and this 'departure' episode very much felt like the young lad's story in the fourth episode of that.