HBO Series:- The Last of Us

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 27, 2023, 08:30:31 pm
I think it makes a lot of sense to split Season 2 up in to two parts with shorter episode counts. There's a lot of extra story they could flesh out and I've no idea how they could include the Pearl Jam song in Season 2 at this point.

The biggest worry for me will be Druckman's insistence that The Last of Us Part III would come out before any narrative was adapted to a TV show. Now while I am sure Part III is being worked on, it doesn't seem likely to be out until 2026 at the earliest. HBO will want 4-5 seasons of the show
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 27, 2023, 11:17:40 pm
Quote from: Bread on January 27, 2023, 05:06:58 pm
Just announced that HBO have renewed The Last of Us for a second season.

Unsurprising, but a very, very fast renewal. Looking forward to seeing who they cast as Abby.

Shannon Berry is rumored to be Abby.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 28, 2023, 12:17:52 am
Do we need two threads. Some of these posts seem a bit spoilery to people that havent played the games.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 28, 2023, 08:58:33 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on January 27, 2023, 11:17:40 pm
Shannon Berry is rumored to be Abby.

I've seen these rumours, but they feel a bit tenuous based on seemingly on the fact that Druckmann follows her on Instagram. Gives me a similar vibe to when people were fancasting Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Kaitlyn Dever as Joel and Ellie.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 07:10:28 am
Masterpiece.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 08:40:22 am
Not watched episode 3 yet, or played the game.. please tell me Nick Offerman is Ron Swanson-like? ;D
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 08:45:26 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:40:22 am
Not watched episode 3 yet, or played the game.. please tell me Nick Offerman is Ron Swanson-like? ;D

Both Swanson-like and the complete opposite.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 11:51:52 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:10:28 am
Masterpiece.

Absolutely. Incredible hour (+) of television that immediately lifted this show up another level.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 12:08:40 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 11:51:52 am
Absolutely. Incredible hour (+) of television that immediately lifted this show up another level.

I was sat in my front room at 6am crying like a baby.  One of THE great episodes of TV.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 12:24:16 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:10:28 am
Masterpiece.
Agreed.

One of the greatest hours of tv I've seen anyway.

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 12:38:03 pm
Sounds like they have knocked it out the park with the latest episode. Cannot wait to watch it tonight.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 12:39:09 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:08:40 pm
I was sat in my front room at 6am crying like a baby.  One of THE great episodes of TV.

Yes! And they even threw in
Spoiler
Max Richter's "On the Nature of Daylight"
[close]
there towards the end, which completely pushed me over the edge.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 01:05:18 pm
Wow...beautifully acted
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 01:06:58 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on January 28, 2023, 12:17:52 am
Do we need two threads. Some of these posts seem a bit spoilery to people that havent played the games.
Agreed. I have no idea about the games and just enjoying the first two episodes regardless.
