Been thinking about the whole Ďdone to deathí post apocalyptic thing, and remembering how much of an impact 28 days later made on me when he woke up in the hospital and was walking the empty streets of London. That film was so simple (low budget), but really striking for itís time. Havenít seen it for years, wonder if itís stood up well.



Watched 28 Days Later for the first time in years fairly recently, I think it was when covid was worse (which would explain my choice of film). I think itís got better with age, to be honest.