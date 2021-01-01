Been thinking about the whole done to death post apocalyptic thing, and remembering how much of an impact 28 days later made on me when he woke up in the hospital and was walking the empty streets of London. That film was so simple (low budget), but really striking for its time. Havent seen it for years, wonder if its stood up well.



Watched 28 Days Later for the first time in years fairly recently, I think it was when covid was worse (which would explain my choice of film). I think its got better with age, to be honest.