HBO Series:- The Last of Us

kopite321

HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 10, 2023, 02:14:55 pm
The reviews look very, very good, and from a none gamers perspective.

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/the_last_of_us

jackh

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 10, 2023, 03:00:41 pm
Really looking forward to this - loved the game & its story and I'm currently watching Chernobyl & thoroughly impressed by it (Craig Mazin writer, creator, and executive producer for both).

Interesting line to toe to avoid spoilers between the tv and gaming (I've not played part 2) threads!
Nobby Reserve

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 10, 2023, 03:12:23 pm
I'm not a gamer, so had never even heard of this, let alone played it.

I'm not going to be the only one watching the TV show, so please use spoiler tags!!

 :)
jackh

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 10, 2023, 05:34:26 pm
I haven't got Sky Atlantic, but can log in to access it via the app - how much of a lag time is there between a broadcast and something reaching the app, and will each episode feature as breaks or do things show without ads on Sky Atlantic (and the app?).
Disregarder

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 10, 2023, 06:06:48 pm
Totally stoked for this. Can't wait. When I played the first game on ps3, must have been about 10 years ago, I told my wife that it was like an HBO drama. The storylines, scripting and acting were that good. Call me Nostro bleeding damas!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 10, 2023, 06:39:18 pm
Quote from: jackh on January 10, 2023, 05:34:26 pm
I haven't got Sky Atlantic, but can log in to access it via the app - how much of a lag time is there between a broadcast and something reaching the app, and will each episode feature as breaks or do things show without ads on Sky Atlantic (and the app?).

You can watch live tv on the skygo app can't you ?  It'll air at the same time as it does in the US & be on other sources before the UK airing has even finished.
ScottScott

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 11, 2023, 04:01:19 pm
Is this going to follow the games then? I haven't played them so have no idea of the story
El Lobo

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 11, 2023, 04:03:39 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on January 11, 2023, 04:01:19 pm
Is this going to follow the games then? I haven't played them so have no idea of the story

You'd assume so, its not like the game was based on anything else so it'd be a bit odd to pay for the rights and then ignore the amazing story

For us who have played it I guess we're gonna know the spoilers before they happen but
Spoiler
at least we can prep ourselves when they're messing around in a lift
[close]
Absinthe

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 11, 2023, 07:20:46 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on January 11, 2023, 04:01:19 pm
Is this going to follow the games then? I haven't played them so have no idea of the story
This season will just follow the first game, so people like me who've not played the sequel shouldn't have to worry about spoilers.

Sounds like they've made some minor changes like having the virus spread through tendrils instead of spores, but otherwise it's meant to be pretty faithful.
NightDancer

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
January 11, 2023, 08:53:47 pm
As long as it has the
Spoiler
giraffe
[close]
scene and that scene is as well done (and earned) as the game version, I will be happy
Kashinoda

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 06:27:29 am
First one arried last night and is apparently pretty good like.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 07:09:30 am
I thought it was fantastic. Pedro Pascal absolutely nails Joel, Bella Ramsay only appears late on in episode one so too early to tell regarding her portrayal of Ellie.  Extremely faithful to the source material so far, be easy to spoil things for those going in blind so tread carefully.

It also looks fantastic, especially after the prologue and the score is spot on.  Reckon this could be special.
AndyMuller

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 08:35:37 am
Can't wait for this tonight.
Henry Gale

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 08:48:24 am
This has had some fantastic reviews after the first episode. Really looking forward to watching it.

Thank god Disney aren't making it!!
NightDancer

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 09:19:57 am
Very promising start. One of the better first episodes to a series I have seen.  Is the game brought to life plus a little more on top.

Not checked online to see if they are planning to do more than one series and do both games, but if the first episode is anything to go by, I hope they do.

Dead curious to see how it goes down with people who have never played the games and who do not know the story in advance. I imagine it will go down as well as GOT did for those who had not read the books before that show started.
Shepnois

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 02:23:20 pm
Oh yes that was great, the casting of Joel & Ellie is perfect. I have a feeling this is gonna be special.
Wool

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 03:28:28 pm
Phenomenal opening episode.
Livbes

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 04:41:02 pm
Like others, I have never played the game but really looking forward to starting this tonight. Big Pedro fan too.
TheKid.

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 06:10:41 pm
When it was first announced I thought it was pointless, but after all the trailers and reviews Im really looking forward to it
Dave McCoy

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 09:19:54 pm
Great first episode even for someone that played the game many times. Think this is going to be great. Pascal can do no wrong.
AndyMuller

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 09:43:36 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:19:54 pm
Great first episode even for someone that played the game many times. Think this is going to be great. Pascal can do no wrong.

Agreed just finished it now, superb television.
Bread

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 09:44:25 pm
Pedro Pascal is a very good Joel, but Bella Ramsey absolutely embodies Ellie. There was question marks over the casting, but her delivery, demeanour, posture, attitude and overall conduct absolutely screams Ellie. She's nailed it.
Tombellylfc

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 09:46:23 pm
Great first episode. As others have said the casting is perfect.
duvva 💅

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 09:46:57 pm
Been a long time since i played the game so only remember the basics of the story, which Im quite pleased about as I have no idea whats coming next.

Thought it was tense gripping and really well realised. Great first episode.

I take it theres only the one episode so far, no more available on Sky?
AndyMuller

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 09:50:05 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:46:57 pm
Been a long time since i played the game so only remember the basics of the story, which Im quite pleased about as I have no idea whats coming next.

Thought it was tense gripping and really well realised. Great first episode.

I take it theres only the one episode so far, no more available on Sky?

One a week mate, 9 in total.

What a monster of a song by Depeche Mode that is by the way.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 10:01:26 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:50:05 pm
One a week mate, 9 in total.

What a monster of a song by Depeche Mode that is by the way.
It was a remix by Digitalism.

But yes, a great first episode. I've only ever owned an xbox (exception of Ps1) so unfortunately never have played the game. I was already a bit bummed out I hadn't played it but that's made me even more so!

Can't wait for next weeks.
Snail

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 10:29:57 pm
Oh yes, oh yes, oh yes. That was great.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 10:41:02 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:09:30 am
Extremely faithful to the source material so far, be easy to spoil things for those going in blind so tread carefully.
That's a really good point. Can people that have played the game be mindful to the others that haven't when posting as you may accidentally post a spoiler.
oojason

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 11:10:33 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:44:25 pm
Pedro Pascal is a very good Joel, but Bella Ramsey absolutely embodies Ellie. There was question marks over the casting, but her delivery, demeanour, posture, attitude and overall conduct absolutely screams Ellie. She's nailed it.

Bella Ramsey answered the call.

;)
duvva 💅

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 11:25:03 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:50:05 pm
One a week mate, 9 in total.

What a monster of a song by Depeche Mode that is by the way.

Old school but its something to look forward to each week.
jackh

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 11:27:38 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:46:57 pm
Been a long time since i played the game so only remember the basics of the story, which Im quite pleased about as I have no idea whats coming next.

Thought it was tense gripping and really well realised. Great first episode.

I take it theres only the one episode so far, no more available on Sky?

Alan Sepinwall is going to be doing spoiler-free weekly recaps for Rolling Stone - perhaps useful for those who aren't used to the week-long wait but don't want to watch episodes twice.

You'll probably only be able to view these pages of the site once once or twice a week mind, given they're trying to encourage subscriptions...

https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-recaps/the-last-of-us-hbo-season-one-episode-one-recap-pedro-pascal-bella-ramsey-1234659171/

AV Club also doing weeklies: https://www.avclub.com/the-last-of-us-review-season-1-episode-1-premiere-1849976978
jackh

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
Today at 11:41:17 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:25:03 pm
Old school but its something to look forward to each week.

Much prefer it this way to be honest - a couple of mates came over to watch it and I've already had a few text messages about it. Never get that when everyone's watching at their own pace!
