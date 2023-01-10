I haven't got Sky Atlantic, but can log in to access it via the app - how much of a lag time is there between a broadcast and something reaching the app, and will each episode feature as breaks or do things show without ads on Sky Atlantic (and the app?).
Is this going to follow the games then? I haven't played them so have no idea of the story
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Great first episode even for someone that played the game many times. Think this is going to be great. Pascal can do no wrong.
Been a long time since i played the game so only remember the basics of the story, which Im quite pleased about as I have no idea whats coming next.Thought it was tense gripping and really well realised. Great first episode. I take it theres only the one episode so far, no more available on Sky?
One a week mate, 9 in total.What a monster of a song by Depeche Mode that is by the way.
Extremely faithful to the source material so far, be easy to spoil things for those going in blind so tread carefully.
Pedro Pascal is a very good Joel, but Bella Ramsey absolutely embodies Ellie. There was question marks over the casting, but her delivery, demeanour, posture, attitude and overall conduct absolutely screams Ellie. She's nailed it.
Old school but its something to look forward to each week.
