Very promising start. One of the better first episodes to a series I have seen. Is the game brought to life plus a little more on top.



Not checked online to see if they are planning to do more than one series and do both games, but if the first episode is anything to go by, I hope they do.



Dead curious to see how it goes down with people who have never played the games and who do not know the story in advance. I imagine it will go down as well as GOT did for those who had not read the books before that show started.