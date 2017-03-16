Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Emirates FA Cup third-round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers.Location: Molineux StadiumKick-off: TBCAllocation: 4,817Disabled allocation: 22 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.PricesAdult: £20Over 65: £15Young Adult (Under 21): £12Juniors (Under 17): £7Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed. Children aged 14 or under must be accompanied by someone aged 18 or over.Ticket sales: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on the following FA Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 and 2018-19 seasons:Chelsea (03.03.2020)Shrewsbury Town (26.01.2020)Wolverhampton Wanderers (07.01.2019)First sale | Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded THREE of the above FA Cup away fixtures: from 8.15am on Tuesday January 10 until 7.30am on Wednesday January 11.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale | Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded TWO or more of the above FA Cup away fixtures: from 8.15am on Wednesday January 11 until 7.30am on Thursday January 12.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.ONLY IN THE EVENT TICKETS REMAINThird sale | Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded ONE or more of the above FA Cup away fixtures: from 2pm on Thursday January 12 until 7.30am on Friday January 13.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.If tickets still remain, updates on further sales will be published here on the morning of Friday January 13 for a potential further sale on the afternoon of Friday January 13.Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Stadium Notes: Blocks NU5, NU6 and NU7 are located in the Upper Tier which is very steep. There are 96 steps to the top tier and then additional steps to the seating in these blocks. Supporters with vertigo or limited mobility are advised not to sit in this tier where possible.Car ParkingThere are car parking options available in the surrounding areas of Molineux via an external company. Any supporters wishing to purchase a car parking space can book here. These spaces are not available to purchase directly with Wolverhampton Wanderers.