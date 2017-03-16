« previous next »
Woles away in the FA Cup selling details

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • Internet terrorist
Woles away in the FA Cup selling details
Yesterday at 12:37:46 pm
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Emirates FA Cup third-round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Location: Molineux Stadium

Kick-off: TBC

Allocation: 4,817

Disabled allocation: 22 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

Prices

Adult: £20
Over 65: £15
Young Adult (Under 21): £12
Juniors (Under 17): £7
Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed. Children aged 14 or under must be accompanied by someone aged 18 or over.

Ticket sales: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on the following FA Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 and 2018-19 seasons:

Chelsea (03.03.2020)
Shrewsbury Town (26.01.2020)
Wolverhampton Wanderers (07.01.2019)
First sale | Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded THREE of the above FA Cup away fixtures: from 8.15am on Tuesday January 10 until 7.30am on Wednesday January 11.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale | Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded TWO or more of the above FA Cup away fixtures: from 8.15am on Wednesday January 11 until 7.30am on Thursday January 12.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

ONLY IN THE EVENT TICKETS REMAIN

Third sale | Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded ONE or more of the above FA Cup away fixtures: from 2pm on Thursday January 12 until 7.30am on Friday January 13.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

If tickets still remain, updates on further sales will be published here on the morning of Friday January 13 for a potential further sale on the afternoon of Friday January 13.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Stadium Notes: Blocks NU5, NU6 and NU7 are located in the Upper Tier which is very steep. There are 96 steps to the top tier and then additional steps to the seating in these blocks. Supporters with vertigo or limited mobility are advised not to sit in this tier where possible.

Car Parking

There are car parking options available in the surrounding areas of Molineux via an external company. Any supporters wishing to purchase a car parking space can book here. These spaces are not available to purchase directly with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/wolves-v-liverpool-fa-cup-replay-ticket-details
Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:50:34 pm by ABJ

i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:39:26 pm
Oh look they included Shrewsbury, what a 'surprise'  ::)

i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:05:16 pm
Just me..or they haven't told us which day yet?
+6 ticket exchange

Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,375
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:16:20 pm
Quote from: monkeyharris on Yesterday at 01:05:16 pm
Just me..or they haven't told us which day yet?

No, no date or ko time yet. Not like people need to arrange leave or travel ::)
We are a team of one half.

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:20:18 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 01:16:20 pm
No, no date or ko time yet. Not like people need to arrange leave or travel ::)
Frustrating as it probably won't be until tomorrow either as they'll want to see if tonights match goes to a replay before deciding all the TV fixtures for next week

i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:28:56 pm
That's a surprise that people with Wolves & Chelsea are not guaranteed :o :o

How many will be left in the second sale at the start approx? I assume loads if they are planning a potential third sale and forth sale
deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:32:19 pm
Wolves partner website confirmed parking for Tue 17th Jan 23 @ 7:45 pm

https://wolvesparking.co.uk/football/events/jan-23/wolves-v-liverpool-1-2
Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:40:09 pm by deanloco9
Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:35:22 pm
Is it likely that many (any?) could have Shrewsbury and Chelsea but not Wolves?

Hopefully having Wolves and Chelsea for second sale should give a reasonably chance of success? 
deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:40:40 pm
Quote from: Craig67 on Yesterday at 01:35:22 pm
Is it likely that many (any?) could have Shrewsbury and Chelsea but not Wolves?

Hopefully having Wolves and Chelsea for second sale should give a reasonably chance of success?

Given how low the Shrewsbury allocation was I expect there to be a lot remaining surely
stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,301
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:44:07 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 01:32:19 pm
Wolves partner website confirmed parking for Tue 17th Jan 23 @ 7:45 pm

https://wolvesparking.co.uk/football/events/jan-23/wolves-v-liverpool-1-2

I'd wait until TV confirms it. Tuesday is just the generic date for replays, so anything like Google will throw up Tuesday as the day, before it's confirmed.
deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:47:55 pm
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 01:44:07 pm
I'd wait until TV confirms it. Tuesday is just the generic date for replays, so anything like Google will throw up Tuesday as the day, before it's confirmed.

Same here, wouldn't trust that if going for a hotel/train. Booked the parking anyway as looks nice and easy to the ground! (I've only got Chelsea/Wolves) but I anticipate the second sale to have a lot of success surely
Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:49:37 pm by deanloco9
VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:15:50 pm
Chelsea 2020 allocation - 5466
Wolves 2019 allocation - 4774
Shrewsbury 2020 allocation - 1684

Wolves this season - 4817
ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:56:24 pm
The vast majority that have both Wolves and Chelsea will get a ticket, but as the club siphon off a lot more than they did 4 years ago (when we played Wolves last time away in the FA Cup), they cannot 'guarantee' that everyone will get a ticket.

i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:06:15 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 01:40:40 pm
Given how low the Shrewsbury allocation was I expect there to be a lot remaining surely

Hope so.
VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:30:55 pm
Is the fan update likely to have made much of a difference?
Sat on the bar

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:37:10 pm
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 03:30:55 pm
Is the fan update likely to have made much of a difference?

I wouldnt have thought so
tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:26:32 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:39:26 pm
Oh look they included Shrewsbury, what a 'surprise'  ::)

Who said the opposite ?
anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,791
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:24:25 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:39:26 pm
Oh look they included Shrewsbury, what a 'surprise'  ::)

Same selling details as Forest last season
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #18 on: Today at 12:54:16 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 08:24:25 pm
Same selling details as Forest last season
Yep, was always going to be either very similar or exactly the same, as indeed they are.

i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,771
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #19 on: Today at 08:56:41 am
Hoping to get sorted for this then, surprised it's not a guaranteed sale.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,542
Re: Wolves away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #20 on: Today at 09:00:12 am
ABJ, please fix the thread title  ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Wolves away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #21 on: Today at 09:08:54 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:00:12 am
ABJ, please fix the thread title  ;D
Oh yes, well spotted  :lmao

Looks like a mod has already done it!
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Woles away in the FA Cup selling details
Reply #22 on: Today at 09:09:53 am
All done, nice and easy as expected.

i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
