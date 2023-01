Thanks for the OP Dougle.



Each match I keep hoping it’s the one where we suddenly kick into gear and the comeback begins but I know the current reality is we seem a long way from our best. Would really like to see Keita get a run of games while he remains fit, has seemed one of the more on it players of late.



I get the shouts for Doak, he looks an exciting prospect, my only concern is blooding youngsters (and he is still very young) is best done in a team playing well. We clearly aren’t at the moment, and I wouldn’t want that to have a detrimental effect on his development. And we really shouldn’t be pinning our hopes on a barely 17 year old to help turn things round no matter how good he might be.



As ever hoping for the best. Come on Reds