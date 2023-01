Thanks for the OP Dougie.



I donít know I just feel we come away with a win tomorrow. Iím usually pessimistic when weíre in a bad streak but weíve had all week to rework things and both of the last 2 results havenít been great. Both the players and Klopp know things arenít going great. Surely they have tried to make adjustments. Usually when we become the underdog we seem to raise our level. Literally nobody is giving us a chance. Bloody hell, when was the last time nobody was giving us any hope against Brighton away. Surely that has filtered its way down into the dressing room. We have a few points to prove.



And if it doesnít happen then weíve learnt nothing again. But Iíll reserve judgement on that until after the game.