Author Topic: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th  (Read 12647 times)

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 03:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 03:46:29 pm
Their fans will be up for this, their players know we are low on confidence and quite frankly, I'd much rather see Caicedo & McAllister in our midfield than against it.

Plus we ALWAYS concede the first goal - just can't see us winning here.

2-0

Think it's mad how much the tone around this game is doom and gloom. I mean, obviously I realise we've been shite the last couple and the injuries are a killer, but people are acting like Brighton are Brazil 1970 or something. We've underperformed about as badly as we possibly could have this season, they've surpassed all expectations, and yet they're still below us.

Not saying we're going to go there and twat them or anything - it'll be a tough game. But there's no need for the ridiculous pessimism on show in here.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 04:12:33 pm »
Trossard dropped for disciplinary reasons
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 04:25:01 pm »
Firmino was originally only out for two games. How is he still not close to training nearly a month later?

This seriously needs addressing. This amount of injuries isn't normal and neither are these "minor injuries" which end up being weeks and months.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 04:27:45 pm »
Like to see some old school Liverpool tommorow..roll sleves up get , stuck in....we where here many times in 70/80's when things not so great..ageing players too  but we had strong characters in squad to kick team up arse...Hughes , Souness etc...its not all on Klopp...players need to show some balls tommorow.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 04:28:58 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 03:58:09 pm
Think it's mad how much the tone around this game is doom and gloom. I mean, obviously I realise we've been shite the last couple and the injuries are a killer, but people are acting like Brighton are Brazil 1970 or something. We've underperformed about as badly as we possibly could have this season, they've surpassed all expectations, and yet they're still below us.

Not saying we're going to go there and twat them or anything - it'll be a tough game. But there's no need for the ridiculous pessimism on show in here.

Bizarre, isn't it!? In all my years, I've never, ever tipped us to get beat. I can recognise a tough game or one we're we may struggle. But I'd never say we are getting beat today.

In all honesty, we should be winning this and I expect us to - regardless of form.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 04:40:26 pm »
Jurgen answers the Transfer questions:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdAjd-dO-ZA
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 04:43:10 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 10:17:29 am
Are we underdogs now then :D

To be completely honest, in the past few days I have made peace with the fact we probably will not finish top 4, maybe 5th or 6th and that is not down to anything much but really shit luck all season long.

Crack open the warchest tm in the summer and kick on again from there.

Essentially we're writing top 4 off ourselves by not strengthening the midfield (same as we wrote the title off in August by not strengthening it then). The injuries we're getting pretty much put the seal on it. If we had Jota and Diaz coming back now it'd make a big difference, instead they're out for months and now Nunez and Firmino joining them in the treatment room. Added to a midfield that is completely broken and a defensive that can't cope with a broken midfield. The best Ali can do at the moment is keep the score down.

Not getting top 4 doesn't have to be apocalyptic (Arsenal and Man United are in the Europa League again this season and still pissed all over us in the transfer market). But it'll just be another excuse not to spend money and then we're even more fucked.



Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 04:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 04:25:01 pm
Firmino was originally only out for two games. How is he still not close to training nearly a month later?

This seriously needs addressing. This amount of injuries isn't normal and neither are these "minor injuries" which end up being weeks and months.

He got re injured
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 04:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 04:28:58 pm
Bizarre, isn't it!? In all my years, I've never, ever tipped us to get beat.
You've never thought we would lose a match? To be fair, that's a lot more bizarre than people's predictions for this weekend mate.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 04:50:31 pm »
Thought it was tough - never predicted a defeat though.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 05:21:15 pm »
Trossards agent has released a statement slamming the manager, hopefully this distracts Brighton...
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 05:57:08 pm »
I'm feeling better about this now it's Friday,get em,c'mon.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 06:13:09 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 04:12:33 pm
Trossard dropped for disciplinary reasons

Excellent news
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 04:12:33 pm
Trossard dropped for disciplinary reasons
Continues our lucky streak of playing teams while one or more of their best players is out this season
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 06:38:40 pm »
Weve got to score the first goal  - if we had scored one of our chances against Brentford before there goal then its probably a different result - oppositions heads go down and our confidence grows - we miss too many chances when its 0 - 0
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 06:49:25 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm
Continues our lucky streak of playing teams while one or more of their best players is out this season
Worked perfectly for us when we played Brentford
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 07:12:25 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:40:26 pm
Jurgen answers the Transfer questions:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdAjd-dO-ZA
Hmm, just answer the question Jürgen. Quite clear that the question was referring to the shitshow in midfield, not the strikers. That most certainly is a problem that we must solve in the transfer market.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 07:13:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:13:09 pm
Excellent news
As was Ivan Toney being out for Brentford
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 07:13:42 pm »
Said it earlier on in the thread, unless we change our tactics, we'll be coming away with nothing but more embarrassment from this game.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 08:03:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:12:25 pm
Hmm, just answer the question Jürgen. Quite clear that the question was referring to the shitshow in midfield, not the strikers. That most certainly is a problem that we must solve in the transfer market.


He answered the question.

It's the same question he gets every transfer window.

It's the ONLY answer you're going to get.


Just because he didn't say we're looking at 1-2-3 new midfielders for this window doesn't mean we won't do any business.

It is ALWAYS about budget, dealing with other clubs, and convincing a player to come here. And when we do, like Gakpo, you'll hear about when the club is ready. Not before.

The media can link 50 players to us. means sweet FA.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 08:06:24 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 04:12:33 pm
Trossard dropped for disciplinary reasons

Should let him play for us tomorrow just to make it a fair fight.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 08:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:57:08 pm
I'm feeling better about this now it's Friday,get em,c'mon.

So you're saying we'd have won the Quad if we'd bought Rafinia?

Someone call a Mod!
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 08:40:25 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:03:54 pm
He answered the question.

It's the same question he gets every transfer window.

It's the ONLY answer you're going to get.


Just because he didn't say we're looking at 1-2-3 new midfielders for this window doesn't mean we won't do any business.

It is ALWAYS about budget, dealing with other clubs, and convincing a player to come here. And when we do, like Gakpo, you'll hear about when the club is ready. Not before.

The media can link 50 players to us. means sweet FA.
You're wasting your breath - well, fingers.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:03:54 pm
He answered the question.

It's the same question he gets every transfer window.

It's the ONLY answer you're going to get.


Just because he didn't say we're looking at 1-2-3 new midfielders for this window doesn't mean we won't do any business.

It is ALWAYS about budget, dealing with other clubs, and convincing a player to come here. And when we do, like Gakpo, you'll hear about when the club is ready. Not before.

The media can link 50 players to us. means sweet FA.
Not really. He said we cant buy any strikers because we have strikers out injured and would have too many when they return.

We dont have any midfielders injured( currently), theyre just unfortunately mostly not good enough any longer.
The whole world knows we are getting overrun in every single game we play now. Its not something that has come out of the blue either, it shouldve been dealt with long ago but has just been left, that is what people are annoyed with..
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 09:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:39:47 pm
So you're saying we'd have won the Quad if we'd bought Rafinia?

Someone call a Mod!

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 09:21:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm
Not really. He said we cant buy any strikers because we have strikers out injured and would have too many when they return.

We dont have any midfielders injured( currently), theyre just unfortunately mostly not good enough any longer.
The whole world knows we are getting overrun in every single game we play now. Its not something that has come out of the blue either, it shouldve been dealt with long ago but has just been left, that is what people are annoyed with..

Which of our midfielders have not missed matches due to injuries this season?

Fabinho
Thiago
Milner
Keita
Henderson
Ox
Jones
Elliott
Melo


Jurgen will tell you the same thing regarding midfielders. We have 9 on the books not counting a couple kids who get some game time. 

When all fit, in his opinion, we don't need more midfielders. He can't play them all at the same time. So, some sit the bench or not in the match day squad when all fit.

Further, we can only register X number of players in the CL.


Jurgen has been around the block. He knows more about all this than anyone posting. Let him get on with it. And if you don't like our midfielders, you're not going to change his mind for this transfer window.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 09:26:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:21:56 pm
Which of our midfielders have not missed matches due to injuries this season?

Fabinho
Thiago
Milner
Keita
Henderson
Ox
Jones
Elliott
Melo


Jurgen will tell you the same thing regarding midfielders. We have 9 on the books not counting a couple kids who get some game time. 

When all fit, in his opinion, we don't need more midfielders. He can't play them all at the same time. So, some sit the bench or not in the match day squad when all fit.

Further, we can only register X number of players in the CL.


Jurgen has been around the block. He knows more about all this than anyone posting. Let him get on with it. And if you don't like our midfielders, you're not going to change his mind for this transfer window.
Arent all the first choice midfielders currently fit? And we are still getting completely overrun by mediocre teams.
I refuse to believe that Klopp thinks his current midfield options are sufficient to challenge for the title. What Im saying is, it should never have been allowed to get to this point. 
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:26:41 pm
Arent all the first choice midfielders currently fit? And we are still getting completely overrun by mediocre teams.
I refuse to believe that Klopp thinks his current midfield options are sufficient to challenge for the title. What Im saying is, it should never have been allowed to get to this point. 

Man, what you should do is get your magic crystal ball out and you should have told Jurgen last June, next season your nearly quadruple winning midfield are going to be shite and get run through.

I mean it's dead easy being Nostradamus before the fact isn't it.

So, tell us all who will solve the problem 100%. Just so Jurgen doesn't buy the wrong player. Put YOUR neck on the line.

He has a lot more faith in his players for this season than some in here do. 
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 09:40:11 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm
Continues our lucky streak of playing teams while one or more of their best players is out this season
Sick of reading this as if we have been lucky. Not one game this season where we have less inuries than the opposition We have about 7 out tomorrow, Brrighton 3. We have the likes of Diaz, Jota  Bobby  Virgil out but we are deemed lucky because Trossard is out..
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 09:46:07 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm
Man, what you should do is get your magic crystal ball out and you should have told Jurgen last June, next season your nearly quadruple winning midfield are going to be shite and get run through.

I mean it's dead easy being Nostradamus before the fact isn't it.

So, tell us all who will solve the problem 100%. Just so Jurgen doesn't buy the wrong player. Put YOUR neck on the line.

He has a lot more faith in his players for this season than some in here do.
Im pretty sure I wasnt the only one on here posting before the season started that the midfield was in serious need of reinforcements. It was painfully obvious.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 09:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:13:42 pm
Said it earlier on in the thread, unless we change our tactics, we'll be coming away with nothing but more embarrassment from this game.

A week to work on things too.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #231 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm »
Forecast: Saturday morning: gales and rain. Reducing in the afternoon.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #232 on: Yesterday at 10:35:33 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:32:53 pm
No Trossard is the the word ahead of tomorrow 

Good news at last  :scarf
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #233 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:06:24 pm
Should let him play for us tomorrow just to make it a fair fight.

 ;D
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #234 on: Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:35:33 pm
Good news at last  :scarf

Really?

Hasnt that Mitoma started ahead of him recently ?
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #235 on: Yesterday at 11:09:14 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:46:07 pm
Im pretty sure I wasnt the only one on here posting before the season started that the midfield was in serious need of reinforcements. It was painfully obvious.

And that means what exactly?

You want brownie points or what?

Jurgen is in charge of transfers. He has the final decision on who we get. He also is in charge of evaluating the existing set of players. He has ALL the data on each player. He knows every season we will have injuries and suspensions. He's coming up on 1,000 matches managed.

But what the hell does he know, he obviously doesn't have your talent for knowing his midfield would be shite. Send your CV in. Good luck.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #236 on: Yesterday at 11:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 09:40:11 pm
Sick of reading this as if we have been lucky. Not one game this season where we have less inuries than the opposition We have about 7 out tomorrow, Brrighton 3. We have the likes of Diaz, Jota  Bobby  Virgil out but we are deemed lucky because Trossard is out..
maybe your annoyance is why you misread what I said? didn't mention our injuries, was pointing out a pattern with opposition players. and we've undeniably been  lucky all season with opposition injuries.

not sure your statement that we've always had more injuries than our opponents is factual - for a lot of the start of the season it was Jones Konate and Jota, until Diaz joined them and Konate returned - but I can't be bothered to look into it.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #237 on: Yesterday at 11:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 09:40:11 pm
Sick of reading this as if we have been lucky. Not one game this season where we have less inuries than the opposition We have about 7 out tomorrow, Brrighton 3. We have the likes of Diaz, Jota  Bobby  Virgil out but we are deemed lucky because Trossard is out..

When do you stop calling the constant muscle injuries we get unlucky though mate
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #238 on: Today at 12:01:52 am »
Full time thread will be fun if we get a 'midfield beating' tomorrow.
