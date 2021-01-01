Are we underdogs now then



To be completely honest, in the past few days I have made peace with the fact we probably will not finish top 4, maybe 5th or 6th and that is not down to anything much but really shit luck all season long.



Crack open the warchest tm in the summer and kick on again from there.



Essentially we're writing top 4 off ourselves by not strengthening the midfield (same as we wrote the title off in August by not strengthening it then). The injuries we're getting pretty much put the seal on it. If we had Jota and Diaz coming back now it'd make a big difference, instead they're out for months and now Nunez and Firmino joining them in the treatment room. Added to a midfield that is completely broken and a defensive that can't cope with a broken midfield. The best Ali can do at the moment is keep the score down.Not getting top 4 doesn't have to be apocalyptic (Arsenal and Man United are in the Europa League again this season and still pissed all over us in the transfer market). But it'll just be another excuse not to spend money and then we're even more fucked.