Not really. He said we cant buy any strikers because we have strikers out injured and would have too many when they return.
We dont have any midfielders injured( currently), theyre just unfortunately mostly not good enough any longer.
The whole world knows we are getting overrun in every single game we play now. Its not something that has come out of the blue either, it shouldve been dealt with long ago but has just been left, that is what people are annoyed with..
Which of our midfielders have not missed matches due to injuries this season?
Fabinho
Thiago
Milner
Keita
Henderson
Ox
Jones
Elliott
Melo
Jurgen will tell you the same thing regarding midfielders. We have 9 on the books not counting a couple kids who get some game time.
When all fit, in his opinion, we don't need more midfielders. He can't play them all at the same time. So, some sit the bench or not in the match day squad when all fit.
Further, we can only register X number of players in the CL.
Jurgen has been around the block. He knows more about all this than anyone posting. Let him get on with it. And if you don't like our midfielders, you're not going to change his mind for this transfer window.