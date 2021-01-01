« previous next »
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Defend deep and counter attack

Nothing else seems to  working
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
I understand the negativity. Cant say Im confident myself. But some of the misery is going a little over the top.

With the firepower we have, well always have a punchers chance, even when playing badly, or when were too open. As terrible as we were at Brentford we could have easily scored first which would have changed the game, and we scored (and had one disallowed) to make it 2-1, so well always be in most games.

What worries me slightly is that when weve had bad runs under Jurgen (Jan/Feb 2017 and then the Covid season Jan/Feb) weve often taken quite a while to work out how to change things. So youd go into games thinking wed see an improvement and then it sometimes becoming apparent quite early on that wouldnt be the case.

Brighton are bang in form and for a side that used to play good stuff but waste chances, they seem to have found more of a cutting edge. Which isnt ideal to say the least.

Not quite sure what well go with in midfield. Im in the Keita to start camp I think, just because if hes available (is he?!), we might as well use him and I think hes been ok the last few games from the bench so why not play him from the off.

We really could do with a win and we dont want the gap to 3rd/4th getting bigger but this is objectively a pretty  tough game. Id take a terrible performance and a narrow win, but a point and signs of improvement wouldnt go amiss either.

Really dont want to contemplate being 2 down after 20 minutes and wondering where do we go from here.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
We could get Messi?
Can he play centre midfield?
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
We could get Messi?

Haven't you heard about the transfer warchest we have for next summer?
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Haven't you heard about the transfer warchest we have for next summer?

Everyone's heard about it, but nobody knows where it is or how to open it.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Everyone's heard about it, but nobody knows where it is or how to open it.

X marks the spot. Hire Captain Jack Sparrow to find it.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
We could get Messi?

Be serious. We only buy players whose value will go up.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Not confident for this one at all. They're a tricky side, and seem like the kind of opposition who can bring the worst out in us.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Same as half-dozen previous games for me.
Don't concede first and the rest will follow.
Not as simple as it sounds obviously.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Brighton always gave us a tough game even when we were excellent, could be an ugly one this.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Brighton have scored 14 goals in their last 4 matches (all comps).


We've got them right where we want them.  :D
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Make it a shootout and win. Fuck it

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Brighton have scored 14 goals in their last 4 matches (all comps).


We've got them right where we want them.  :D

2 of those games were against Championship level sides.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
My expectations are so low I'm actually expecting to be pleasantly surprised now
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
2 of those games were against Championship level sides.

Uh-oh.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Get me a Doak, Mo and Cody front 3.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Maybe time for some Klopp madness à la Dec 2017? Ironically away to Brighton

            Mignolet
      Can  Lovren  Gini
Trent  Hendo  Milner  Robbo
  Salah  Firmino  Coutinho
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
A lot more difficult if without Nunez who has been our outball and main threat. Even more pressure on midfield. Makes it more easy for them to just crowd Salah out the game and that's that unless Gakpo really turns it on.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Play Ben Doak.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
               Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Robertson
                 Fab
         TAA       Thiago
Doak        Salah     Gakpo 
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
               Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Robertson
                 Fab
         TAA       Thiago
Doak        Salah     Gakpo

It's funny because there's so much quality in that team, but I'm still going in to the game shitting myself.

Actually, it's not that funny come to think of it.

Just a bad time to be playing them given their good form and our situation. Wish we could be playing Bournemouth at home again.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Agree with the Doak shouts. However, more likely well see Gakpo moved to the center and Ox on the wing. Unfortunately..
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
I would play Trent as on right side of midfield in a 4-4-2.
Gomez RB.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
I would play Trent as on right side of midfield in a 4-4-2.
Gomez RB.

Or 3-5-2
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Nunez being out may actually give us more of a chance in that we will set up in a way not to get battered and a bit more defensive. Could just scrap to a draw or maybe a 1-0/2-1 win for us.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
I think we'll get bummed here. Which might not be a bad thing. It could really force our hand in the transfer window unless we'd like to finish 10th.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
I would be happy to see us just actually out running Brighton and putting more of an effort in than the opposition for a change this season.

God we are awful to watch lately.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Nil points
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Probably be Gakpo on left, Salah through the centre, and Elliott on the right.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Release the Doak!
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
               Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Robertson
                 Fab
         TAA       Thiago
Doak        Salah     Gakpo

This could easily be a 442/352. Fabinho and Thiago holding. doak and Trent on the wings and salah and gakpo Up top.

Expect to see Elliott and chamberlain in the starting XI
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Not confident for this one at all. They're a tricky side, and seem like the kind of opposition who can bring the worst out in us.
Not confident for any game these days.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
My expectations are so low I'm actually expecting to be pleasantly surprised now

pleasant feeling.
no pressure on us.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
If it's true Darwin is out, I'd love to see Doak for an entire 90 minutes.  At least if for no other reason than to remember what it was like when we had 3 or 4 or 5 or even 6 guys who could sprint all over the pitch with unceasing energy for an entire match. 
