I understand the negativity. Cant say Im confident myself. But some of the misery is going a little over the top.



With the firepower we have, well always have a punchers chance, even when playing badly, or when were too open. As terrible as we were at Brentford we could have easily scored first which would have changed the game, and we scored (and had one disallowed) to make it 2-1, so well always be in most games.



What worries me slightly is that when weve had bad runs under Jurgen (Jan/Feb 2017 and then the Covid season Jan/Feb) weve often taken quite a while to work out how to change things. So youd go into games thinking wed see an improvement and then it sometimes becoming apparent quite early on that wouldnt be the case.



Brighton are bang in form and for a side that used to play good stuff but waste chances, they seem to have found more of a cutting edge. Which isnt ideal to say the least.



Not quite sure what well go with in midfield. Im in the Keita to start camp I think, just because if hes available (is he?!), we might as well use him and I think hes been ok the last few games from the bench so why not play him from the off.



We really could do with a win and we dont want the gap to 3rd/4th getting bigger but this is objectively a pretty tough game. Id take a terrible performance and a narrow win, but a point and signs of improvement wouldnt go amiss either.



Really dont want to contemplate being 2 down after 20 minutes and wondering where do we go from here.