Author Topic: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th  (Read 7452 times)

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #120 on: Today at 11:34:00 am »
Defend deep and counter attack

Nothing else seems to  working
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:01:58 pm »
I understand the negativity. Cant say Im confident myself. But some of the misery is going a little over the top.

With the firepower we have, well always have a punchers chance, even when playing badly, or when were too open. As terrible as we were at Brentford we could have easily scored first which would have changed the game, and we scored (and had one disallowed) to make it 2-1, so well always be in most games.

What worries me slightly is that when weve had bad runs under Jurgen (Jan/Feb 2017 and then the Covid season Jan/Feb) weve often taken quite a while to work out how to change things. So youd go into games thinking wed see an improvement and then it sometimes becoming apparent quite early on that wouldnt be the case.

Brighton are bang in form and for a side that used to play good stuff but waste chances, they seem to have found more of a cutting edge. Which isnt ideal to say the least.

Not quite sure what well go with in midfield. Im in the Keita to start camp I think, just because if hes available (is he?!), we might as well use him and I think hes been ok the last few games from the bench so why not play him from the off.

We really could do with a win and we dont want the gap to 3rd/4th getting bigger but this is objectively a pretty  tough game. Id take a terrible performance and a narrow win, but a point and signs of improvement wouldnt go amiss either.

Really dont want to contemplate being 2 down after 20 minutes and wondering where do we go from here.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:04:28 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 11:15:31 am
We could get Messi?
Can he play centre midfield?
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #123 on: Today at 12:28:08 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 11:15:31 am
We could get Messi?

Haven't you heard about the transfer warchest we have for next summer?
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:11:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 12:28:08 pm
Haven't you heard about the transfer warchest we have for next summer?

Everyone's heard about it, but nobody knows where it is or how to open it.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:16:27 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:11:24 pm
Everyone's heard about it, but nobody knows where it is or how to open it.

X marks the spot. Hire Captain Jack Sparrow to find it.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:25:48 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 11:15:31 am
We could get Messi?

Be serious. We only buy players whose value will go up.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:29:47 pm »
Not confident for this one at all. They're a tricky side, and seem like the kind of opposition who can bring the worst out in us.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:45:23 pm »
Same as half-dozen previous games for me.
Don't concede first and the rest will follow.
Not as simple as it sounds obviously.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #129 on: Today at 02:05:09 pm »
Brighton always gave us a tough game even when we were excellent, could be an ugly one this.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:32:39 pm »
Brighton have scored 14 goals in their last 4 matches (all comps).


We've got them right where we want them.  :D
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:36:40 pm »
Make it a shootout and win. Fuck it

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:38:35 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:32:39 pm
Brighton have scored 14 goals in their last 4 matches (all comps).


We've got them right where we want them.  :D

2 of those games were against Championship level sides.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:39:02 pm »
My expectations are so low I'm actually expecting to be pleasantly surprised now
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:38:35 pm
2 of those games were against Championship level sides.

Uh-oh.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:43:21 pm »
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:48:31 pm »
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:00:56 pm »
Get me a Doak, Mo and Cody front 3.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:01:03 pm »
Maybe time for some Klopp madness à la Dec 2017? Ironically away to Brighton

            Mignolet
      Can  Lovren  Gini
Trent  Hendo  Milner  Robbo
  Salah  Firmino  Coutinho
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:02:35 pm »
A lot more difficult if without Nunez who has been our outball and main threat. Even more pressure on midfield. Makes it more easy for them to just crowd Salah out the game and that's that unless Gakpo really turns it on.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:18:52 pm »
Play Ben Doak.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:24:48 pm »
               Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Robertson
                 Fab
         TAA       Thiago
Doak        Salah     Gakpo 
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:35:28 pm »
Quote from: JGLFC on Today at 05:24:48 pm
               Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Robertson
                 Fab
         TAA       Thiago
Doak        Salah     Gakpo

It's funny because there's so much quality in that team, but I'm still going in to the game shitting myself.

Actually, it's not that funny come to think of it.

Just a bad time to be playing them given their good form and our situation. Wish we could be playing Bournemouth at home again.
