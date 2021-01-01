Thanks for that Dougle ..you put a lot of effort into that. Nice that you mentioned Jimmy Case. He was quite an enigma. Never really looked like a star but tackled hard, covered every blade of grass and had a very good shot. He shut up shop in midfield and allowed the more skilful players to do their thing. A very under-rated player who had immense stamina.



As for the game on Saturday ..like a lot on here I am not confident of us winning which would mean a further slide down the table. I hope Im wrong but I fear that we will be too weak in midfield. We need a couple of Jimmy Cases who fight for every ball.



On the positive side we may pull ourselves together and with Mo and Nunez up front we can afford to play deeper and play the ball behind their defence. Maybe time for a change in formation. 3-5-3 with Gomez, Matip and Konate are the back and pack the midfield.



The front two are well capable of making and scoring goals so lets clamp down midfield. Three at the back will help stop the wide counter attack that we can be vulnerable to.