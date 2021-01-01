« previous next »
Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 05:41:04 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:59:56 pm
Sounds a bit weird saying that doesn't it? Considering how good we have been the last few years. This conceding first thing though must be soul destroying for Klopp and the players , God knows it is for us.  I dunno, I say it game after game but we need to turn up some time. Champions League in coming into view again, we need somehow to bring back a bit of the old magic. Whether that's re-discovering form, changing something in the team/system or just a big group hug.

Theres a lot of pondering and equations being thrashed out about it

I think its actually pretty straightforward. We are nowhere near anyone off the ball in
Midfield and up top. We were suffocating teams.

Why that is you can argue about, but Ive noticed the press even when it comes is pretty thoughtless aswell. Just running at people at times like a Spartan in 300 isnt always the correct way. They dont cut options off they only cut their time on ball down. Soon as its passed off theres a guy in oceans of it. As I say if they do at all which is infrequent
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:26:27 pm
I hope Sofia starts.

Is that Lovren's nickname? We sold him a while ago mate.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 05:55:36 pm
Pretty worried about this one, can only see a defeat here.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:58:39 pm
It's only Tuesday. Don't really want to guess at anything until Klopp's presser and we hear if any new injuries were picked up during the week which seems to be a norm this season. Aside from that I think our attacking performance vs Wolves was a bit of a one off where we just weren't good on the day there. Assuming that comes back and Nunez and Salah are healthy I can see us getting a point at least. Brighton have given up all of 1 expected goal less than us so far this season so it's not as if their better midfield has led to some defensive dominance or anything.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 06:05:14 pm
Wolves replay is the Tuesday
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 06:11:29 pm
Away win...
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:14:31 pm
They've got a rare week on the training ground with no game midweek so remains to be seen if there's a reaction/change in tactics.

I expected a response after Brentford though and with a strong side out the Wolves game was just as dire. Brighton will smell blood but with the likes of Nunez and Salah in your side you've always got a chance if you can do the fundamental basics.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 06:18:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:14:31 pm
They've got a rare week on the training ground with no game midweek so remains to be seen if there's a reaction/change in tactics.

Why would there be a reaction/change after a few days when they had 6 weeks to work on it during the WC and we got nothing?

We're in this mess for the long haul.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:18:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:14:31 pm
They've got a rare week on the training ground with no game midweek so remains to be seen if there's a reaction/change in tactics.

I expected a response after Brentford though and with a strong side out the Wolves game was just as dire. Brighton will smell blood but with the likes of Nunez and Salah in your side you've always got a chance if you can do the fundamental basics.

A narrow 4-4-2

Lets win
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 06:54:09 pm
I don't trust our team right now, score could literally be anything. Just hope Trossard doesn't play!
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:49:53 pm
Runners from midfield worry's me. We don't seem to have the legs to track runners for a full game. That's where I see them getting in as they are very good at that.
Would love a proper solid defensive display from us
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 08:58:14 pm
Could be a routine away win or a comfortable win for Brighton. Just cant call it with these guys anymore
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 08:58:14 pm
Could be a routine away win or a comfortable win for Brighton. Just cant call it with these guys anymore

Thats extremely unlikely.

If we win itll be white knuckles in mouth all the way.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm
It feels not that long ago I expected us to win every game, except maybe vs Man City.

I now expect us to lose every game.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:37:55 pm
A comfortable Brighton win, as Caicedo, Mac Allister and Mitoma boss a far slower, disjointed and weaker midfield.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #95 on: Today at 12:02:50 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:58:26 am
Bookmarked in the hope that I can call you a c*nt  ;)
Hopefully it happens.

I suppose they wont be used to being expected to win against us so that might help. Im clutching here.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #96 on: Today at 01:03:03 am
A lot of pessimism it seems.

We'll win.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #97 on: Today at 02:01:35 am
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:04:58 pm
It feels not that long ago I expected us to win every game, except maybe vs Man City.

I now expect us to lose every game.

I'm not there yet, but I don't expect 3 pts from any match.  When we have Forest at home I'll be thrilled to get 3 from them. 

But, you're right.  All of last season I thought the most likely result of every match was us coming out on top. 
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Reply #98 on: Today at 02:29:29 am
Thanks for that Dougle..you put a lot of effort into that. Nice that you mentioned Jimmy Case. He was quite an enigma. Never really looked like a star but tackled hard, covered every blade of grass and had a very good shot. He shut up shop in midfield and allowed the more skilful players to do their thing. A very under-rated player who had immense stamina.

As for the game on Saturday..like a lot on here I am not confident of us winning which would mean a further slide down the table. I hope Im wrong but I fear that we will be too weak in midfield. We need a couple of Jimmy Cases who fight for every ball.

On the positive side we may pull ourselves together and with Mo and Nunez up front we can afford to play deeper and play the ball behind their defence. Maybe time for a change in formation. 3-5-3 with Gomez, Matip and Konate are the back and pack the midfield.

The front two are well capable of making and scoring goals so lets clamp down midfield. Three at the back will help stop the wide counter attack that we can be vulnerable to.
