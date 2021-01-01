« previous next »
Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Sounds a bit weird saying that doesn't it? Considering how good we have been the last few years. This conceding first thing though must be soul destroying for Klopp and the players , God knows it is for us.  I dunno, I say it game after game but we need to turn up some time. Champions League in coming into view again, we need somehow to bring back a bit of the old magic. Whether that's re-discovering form, changing something in the team/system or just a big group hug.

Theres a lot of pondering and equations being thrashed out about it

I think its actually pretty straightforward. We are nowhere near anyone off the ball in
Midfield and up top. We were suffocating teams.

Why that is you can argue about, but Ive noticed the press even when it comes is pretty thoughtless aswell. Just running at people at times like a Spartan in 300 isnt always the correct way. They dont cut options off they only cut their time on ball down. Soon as its passed off theres a guy in oceans of it. As I say if they do at all which is infrequent
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
I hope Sofia starts.

Is that Lovren's nickname? We sold him a while ago mate.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Pretty worried about this one, can only see a defeat here.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
It's only Tuesday. Don't really want to guess at anything until Klopp's presser and we hear if any new injuries were picked up during the week which seems to be a norm this season. Aside from that I think our attacking performance vs Wolves was a bit of a one off where we just weren't good on the day there. Assuming that comes back and Nunez and Salah are healthy I can see us getting a point at least. Brighton have given up all of 1 expected goal less than us so far this season so it's not as if their better midfield has led to some defensive dominance or anything.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Wolves replay is the Tuesday
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Away win...
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
They've got a rare week on the training ground with no game midweek so remains to be seen if there's a reaction/change in tactics.

I expected a response after Brentford though and with a strong side out the Wolves game was just as dire. Brighton will smell blood but with the likes of Nunez and Salah in your side you've always got a chance if you can do the fundamental basics.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
They've got a rare week on the training ground with no game midweek so remains to be seen if there's a reaction/change in tactics.

Why would there be a reaction/change after a few days when they had 6 weeks to work on it during the WC and we got nothing?

We're in this mess for the long haul.
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
They've got a rare week on the training ground with no game midweek so remains to be seen if there's a reaction/change in tactics.

I expected a response after Brentford though and with a strong side out the Wolves game was just as dire. Brighton will smell blood but with the likes of Nunez and Salah in your side you've always got a chance if you can do the fundamental basics.

A narrow 4-4-2

Lets win
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
I don't trust our team right now, score could literally be anything. Just hope Trossard doesn't play!
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
Runners from midfield worry's me. We don't seem to have the legs to track runners for a full game. That's where I see them getting in as they are very good at that.
Would love a proper solid defensive display from us
