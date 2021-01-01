It's only Tuesday. Don't really want to guess at anything until Klopp's presser and we hear if any new injuries were picked up during the week which seems to be a norm this season. Aside from that I think our attacking performance vs Wolves was a bit of a one off where we just weren't good on the day there. Assuming that comes back and Nunez and Salah are healthy I can see us getting a point at least. Brighton have given up all of 1 expected goal less than us so far this season so it's not as if their better midfield has led to some defensive dominance or anything.