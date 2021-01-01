« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th  (Read 1769 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:50:31 am »
Thanks Dougle great write up.
Lawrenson - what a player he was, and what we'd give for Jimmy Case right now, or Macallister for that matter - like you say he should be playing for Ireland though  ;D
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,507
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:51:58 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:32:42 am
I dont go into a lot of the pre match threads but I reckon this will be the most negative one in years. Probably since the the end of Rodgers? Maybe it is just the prevailing midfield scare that is happening but honestly I cant see it here unless they have a really bad day.  Im not one to jump on the team and never have but you look at us play recently and look at them. It doesnt look good.

Hopefully some c*nt quotes me in the post match after we win 4 nil.


Snap

I dont know how it got from quad chasers to severely unfancied v Brighton but here we are

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:58:26 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:32:42 am
I dont go into a lot of the pre match threads but I reckon this will be the most negative one in years. Probably since the the end of Rodgers? Maybe it is just the prevailing midfield scare that is happening but honestly I cant see it here unless they have a really bad day.  Im not one to jump on the team and never have but you look at us play recently and look at them. It doesnt look good.

Hopefully some c*nt quotes me in the post match after we win 4 nil.

Bookmarked in the hope that I can call you a c*nt  ;)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,507
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:59:25 am »
This is the first post on Brightons forum pre game thread


Yes I know these things in football invariably go wrong and sorry for tempting fate) but shirley it'll be an Albion win and a comfortable one?

Liverpool will be missing VVD and the centre-midfield has had it. Whilst this must be the greatest Albion team ever, playing brilliantly. Imho the Villa loss was a lone outlier, not playing Veltman was a killer. Arsenal lucked out because we lacked our possibly three best players. We made Everton at home look like a laughing stock, probably because they are :lolol:.

Betfair are offering almost 3/1 on Albion win!

Caicedo's correct, Europa League is attainable.


It goes on like this with the only nay sayers, what few there are, simply superstitious to not put it in the written word for fear of the karma gods. What a crazy time


PS

Id like to add theyre extremely respectful on there (the North Stand) no one calling us any if the usual. Theyre aware Nunez is getting a rough deal compared to his stats etc and they prefer Klopp to Pep

Good forum also fair play to them
« Last Edit: Today at 02:30:29 am by rushyman »
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,726
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #44 on: Today at 06:08:31 am »
Great OP Dougle, really enjoyable read.

Great club, Brighton; good players, strong, exciting, and fearless. Decent fans and an enjoyable away.

Great chance for them to bloody our nose

Great problems in our lot

Great Boo's Up, I reckon
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:33:25 am »
I thought it was interesting after the first game Klopp basically said they surprised us with their build up and it took us 20 odf minutes to adapt properly. Would be nice with a week to plan that we could do something like that as we could really do with scoring first. Also, don't gift them a goal, were giving up enough chances as is without some of the bad individual errors we've had as well.

I'm guessing we go with near enough the same side as against Wolves.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,401
  • BoRac
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:39:58 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:26:56 pm
Referee: Darren England.

So Darren England is an actual person? ;D

I always thought it was just a name they use when they want to anonymise the VAR whenever we're playing. Must have had him on VAR in half our games recently, have we ever had him as ref before?
Logged

Online ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:45:44 am »
So the odds are actually onBrighton beating us for this match? I am not surprised - their midfield will totally annihilate ours especially if klopp fields Fabinho, Henderson or Elliott in the midfield. The best way we can prepare for the Saturday match is to sign Caicedo off them before then! How is it that the management and the owners could allow the team to decline so badly so quickly?
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:05:54 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:33:25 am
I thought it was interesting after the first game Klopp basically said they surprised us with their build up and it took us 20 odf minutes to adapt properly. Would be nice with a week to plan that we could do something like that as we could really do with scoring first. Also, don't gift them a goal, were giving up enough chances as is without some of the bad individual errors we've had as well.

I'm guessing we go with near enough the same side as against Wolves.


We had 6 weeks during the World Cup to sort out the mess we are in, and we are still in it. Not sure how 1 week can help
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:09:43 am »
It's my birthday on Saturday and I'll have my Liverpool hating, Manc loving sister staying so might have to watch a different 3pm KO game.

I really can't be arsed having to listen to her telling me how rubbish we are whilst laughing hysterically 😡

Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:14:45 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 09:05:54 am

We had 6 weeks during the World Cup to sort out the mess we are in, and we are still in it. Not sure how 1 week can help
I didn't say I was expecting us to fix everything, but just a better plan in possession than what we saw against Wolves or something that might surprise Brighton enough to get the edge to start the ganem
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 