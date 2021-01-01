This is the first post on Brightons forum pre game thread





Yes I know these things in football invariably go wrong and sorry for tempting fate) but shirley it'll be an Albion win and a comfortable one?



Liverpool will be missing VVD and the centre-midfield has had it. Whilst this must be the greatest Albion team ever, playing brilliantly. Imho the Villa loss was a lone outlier, not playing Veltman was a killer. Arsenal lucked out because we lacked our possibly three best players. We made Everton at home look like a laughing stock, probably because they are :lolol:.



Betfair are offering almost 3/1 on Albion win!



Caicedo's correct, Europa League is attainable.





It goes on like this with the only nay sayers, what few there are, simply superstitious to not put it in the written word for fear of the karma gods. What a crazy time





PS



Id like to add theyre extremely respectful on there (the North Stand) no one calling us any if the usual. Theyre aware Nunez is getting a rough deal compared to his stats etc and they prefer Klopp to Pep



Good forum also fair play to them