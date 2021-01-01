« previous next »
Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th

Dougle

Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« on: Today at 10:30:16 am »
                                            Brighton vs Liverpool, Saturday 14th, 3.00pm, AMEX Stadium.



                                                   Officials; Nothing yet. See South Coast Lottery below.




In the past Brighton versus Liverpool was not a game to set the pulse racing.

Brighton were an occasional, mild foe and odd Cup thorn through the decades but, as much as anything, weve had a few transfers go back and forth. One of our more recent being student of the game and friend of Kop and Klopp, Adam Lallana. Previous to that there have been 3 notable players who have gone between the 2 clubs.

One was Jimmy Case, a tough tackling, hard shooting midfielder from the Kenny-era. Bob Paisley moved him on. He admits contributing to his own downfall: "I left Liverpool when I was 28. I think it was just that - without being controversial - you get in a few scrapes, you're breathalysed and you're caught fighting in a hotel in Wales like me and Ray Kennedy were, and the club didn't look upon that too kindly." In the summer of 1981 he was transferred to Brighton & Hove Albion. Case had always been naturally fit. "I never looked after myself. You used to drink like a fish. When I trained I trained hard and drank when we were allowed to drink with the lads. Always enjoyed myself. I used to eat and still do eat whatever I want to eat. I've never had a problem that way." Case retired well into his 40s. Times have changed eh !

Mark Lawrenson, an exquisite defender was bought for a club-record fee for Liverpool and became the most expensive defender in Britain. "I was nervous as a kitten," Lawrenson remembers when he met Bob Paisley: "I had on my best suit, shirt and tie, my best bib and tucker. I went down to reception and the doorman spotted me and said 'Mr Paisley is waiting for you in his car outside.' When I got in the car I saw that Bob was wearing slippers and a cardigan. I couldn't believe it. That was my first meeting with Bob Paisley and I knew I'd come to the right place. They'd just won the European Cup and there was this fellow, who everyone in football thought was an absolute god, driving me to the ground in his slippers and cardigan! I thought 'You'll do for me!"

One of my favourite minor Liverpool players over the years was Michael Robinson. He came to Liverpool from Brighton in Joe Fagan time. He had a short time with the Reds, his boyhood favourite club. Once while having a goalless run he was called in to see Fagan. "'The boss wants to see you. He recalls walking down the corridor to Joe Fagan's office thinking, 'Well, that's it, I'm not playing.' When I got there, Joe said, 'Michael lad, I was making a cup of tea this morning and my wife was reading the Echo and saying I was going to leave you out.' 'And I was worried about that because you're worth your weight in gold.' 'Before I go and talk to the press I want you to see the team I'm going to give them.' He handed me a piece of paper with the numbers 1 to 11 blank apart from no 10, where it said Michael Robinson. 'That's the team, laddie.' 'You and 10 more.' That night I scored twice.

Robinson, who was playing with Ian Rush, was by his own admission not very skilful and could have been in better physical shape. Even though he was always going to fade in comparison playing with Europe's most lethal striker it did have its advantages: "Ian Rush made me look brilliant in the air," Robinson confesses. "When I jumped up and headed, the ball would always go to Rushie. He could read my body; the way I jumped up Ian would deduce where the ball would go. He worked it out before I had. Rush never knew which bloody knife or fork to use, but on the pitch he was a genius.

Thanks to LFC history for the stories there. Hats off to Sir Bob and Joe Fagan.

Nowadays Brighton are standard bearers for a new breed of football club. Resurrected from ruin and life in the lower leagues. New ground, (bye-bye The Goldstone Ground). Clever background management. Good recruitment. Clear relationship with a feeder club in Europe. Excellent coherence with managers. They are financially stable and with recent sales of Ben White and Cucurella have laid down a marker with respect to transfers. They get what they want these days. According to our legion of you tube transfer experts we are looking at Caicedo, their midfielder. Well I reckon all thats all well be doing come the weekend.

Sitting comfortably in 8th place in the table, one point behind ourselves, they have successfully negotiated Graham Potters early season exit and have kept up results and performances. They spanked Frankies Blues 4-0 at Woodison last time out. Theyll be full of confidence and looking to do the Mersey double on Saturday. Our recent record against modern, relevant Brighton is mixed. Pretty much 50-50 over the last few seasons.

We are all obsessing about our painful, injury ridden, age warped transition but Brighton seem to be going through an evolution of their own. Their most recent league game saw a bunch of players, some new, all bought at ridiculously low prices (I heard the entire team cost less than Alex Iwobi) but with real quality. Sanchez is a good keeper, Veltman (highly rated) has been readied, Estupinan and the much coveted Caicedo are part of a young exciting Equador team. Mitoma seems to have hit the ground running, I had never heard of Sarimento and Ferguson (Irish, hallelujah) and they have Trossard, Lamptey, Lallana and (my man of the World Cup Final) Mac Allister (who should be playing for Ireland but, for some reason chose Argentina !!). Sprinkled around them are a bunch of seasoned EPL pros. They deserve to be where they are in the league and, weird as it is to say it, this is a game of equals given our unending difficulty in keeping players fit and endless capacity to give away goals. Brighton will expect to win.
Wow, even writing that feels strange.


Brighton are the current  holders of The Sporting Director Of The Year Award,  The EPL Hipsters Cool Club Choice and perennial competitors in The Best Away Of The Season if you manage to stay for the weekend. The concourse in the Amex was where one of the great recent songs, Bobbys song was properly launched after the aforementioned Bobby scored to give us a 1-0 EPL victory. Theyve never been to Europe although they are close to it in every sense. These days its good to be a Seagull. The weekend was also kind to them as they slipped into the 4th round of the Cup and got a kind draw in the 5th round at home against either relegation threatened Wolves or a splutteringly inconsistent, misfiring, gift-bearing Liverpool. Theyll fancy themselves a nice little cup run there.

As for us. Lord help us (and me). Where do you start ? So close and yet so far. It feels like a once omnipotent, all conquering force has run out of fuel. Like a panzer group stuck on ice. The tanks are peerless. The crew battle-hardened and willing, everyone knows what to do but they cant move anymore and an orchestrated blitzkreig has now become a bunch of befuddled Bambis. Forgive all my mixed metaphors folks. I have some of my Mums old LPs at home and while the covers are fantastic, when I play them, regularly the needle skips about, chunks of songs disappear and then inevitably the needle gets stuck and the same line with crackling, aged distortion, echoes eerily on and on

It would help our collective cause if we stopped (a) conceding first, giving teams goals, particularly with their first decent attack (b) mentally collapsing when we do (c) in general, stopped getting injured. Overall, in my opinion, it looks like this team, squad, needs an emotional and energetic reset. They are great individuals who have given us the best of rides over the longest of spells and Im not pinning it on anyone. I love this group of players and coaches but its a crazy watch these days. Lord only knows what its like to be playing. A football season and a football team both have a slow evolution. No matter what we want and however people call for dramatic change its highly likely that when Saturday comes its going to be the same deck of cards to choose from. One thing I can gaurentee It wont be boring and I doubt itll be scoreless.

So whats it going to be ? Maybe Jimmy Case & Co had a point. A proper blowout anyone ?? No, thought so. Strap yourselves in. Its a south-east lottery at 3.00pm on Saturday.
AndyMuller

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:31:49 am »
Fearing a beating here to be honest.
rawcusk8

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:41:25 am »
Thanks for the write up, Dougle.

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:31:49 am
Fearing a beating here to be honest.
Think a fair few of us are with you on this.

Hopefully Jurgens plucky underdogs can raise their game and beat our much fancied opponents.
amir87

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:47:46 am »
DelTrotter

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:49:48 am »
This ends 4-2 or 5-2 to them if we carry on setting up the way we are, you can already picture how most of the goals go in with the likes of Caicedo winning every duel (if we even contest duels) then a simple kick forward puts Mac Allister and Trossard in with no one anywhere near them or 4 on 2 v our centre backs. Darwin and Mo to light it up for us but means nothing as they'll be let down by what's behind them.

A high energy team with a quality manager who score goals v a team that can barely move just feels a total nightmare for us right now. A bit like the opposite of when we've overwhelmed Arsenal, Utd, Barca etc in recent years. Their home record isn't even any good but yeah, still hard to have any optimism.

Get me a Naby, Stef, Thiago midfield. Henderson and Fabinho shouldn't be anywhere near this.

On the plus side, the last time a pre match thread was as miserable as this one will likely be we beat City even if it was just papering over the cracks.
MD1990

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:54:22 am »
Looking forward to seeing Caicedo.
Our team not so much unless we improve.

We will get dominated for large spells in this
jckliew

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:54:57 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:31:49 am
Fearing a beating here to be honest.
Sharado

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:59:19 am »
Positives: At least it's not till the weekend.
Negatives: Most other stuff.

Sign Caceido before we play, lads.
tubby

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:18:07 am »
Whatever happens, the post-match thread is going to be knee-jerk central:

- Brighton take points off us with Caicedo playing well and the calls for new midfielders will be deafening
- We beat them with Caicedo ineffective and there'll be a bunch of stuff about the shiny new toys brigade and that we can make it through the season as is

Can't wait.
Adam_LFC

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:25:38 am »
First game in a long time where I have very little optimism in us getting anything from it. Something needs to drastically change. It is clear we don't have the personnel/drive to play the way we are used to in previous seasons gone by.
fowlermagic

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:50:47 am »
Keep it a little tighter surely as again the spaces in our lines are getting exposed. If we are asking the full backs to play at the half way line then why not bolster the back line with three central defenders. Might make the incoming opposition rush a little harder to get at Allison. We will see if there is a wee tweak to the system as i prefer to play two up front and bulk up the midfield and defence. Get back on track with making it difficult to score on us.
macmanamanaman

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:51:18 am »
Unbelievable that Brighton should be favourites for this one.
Can't see us getting anything.

Unless we play more defensive and use counters smartly,  letting them have most of the ball, make their possession sterile by defending deep.
Son of Spion

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:13:08 pm »
On paper this season it should be an easy win for Brighton. So, we might just get a result. It's that kind of season.  :rollseyes
mikeb58

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:16:56 pm »
3-1 to us..Mo 2 and Nunez.

For their goal, no idea, I know fuck all about them or their players.
Zlen

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:20:05 pm »
Could get ugly for us.
Sharado

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:20:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:18:07 am
Whatever happens, the post-match thread is going to be knee-jerk central:

- Brighton take points off us with Caicedo playing well and the calls for new midfielders will be deafening
- We beat them with Caicedo ineffective and there'll be a bunch of stuff about the shiny new toys brigade and that we can make it through the season as is

Can't wait.

haha! That's the great thing about football, everyone gets to be wrong eventually.
MonsLibpool

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:21:49 pm »
Thanks Dougle.

Brighton are stronger in the middle but we'll have a chance if we are clinical. We can't be bossed in the middle and still be fluffing chances. We WILL create good chances, let's take advantage. Also, no silly mistakes please.

I'd go with the best team possible: Ali, Trent, Joel, Ibou, Robbo, Fab, Naby, Thiago, Mo, Darwin and Gakpo.
medley

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:22:28 pm »
I'd take a draw
Barrow Shaun

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:23:08 pm »
Dougle, good OP mate - just edit the Everton score - they beat them 4-1 because of a very late penalty, not 4-0.
Also (sorry):"...got a kind draw in the 5th round at home against either relegation threatened Wolves or a splutteringly inconsistent, misfiring, gift-bearing Liverpool..." 4th round mate.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:24:22 pm »
We drew away at Brighton 3-3 back in 1981/82. I can see this being very similar.
MonsLibpool

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:24:48 pm »
Quote from: medley on Today at 07:22:28 pm
I'd take a draw
We need a win here mate. Can't afford to lose more ground. Teams above us have difficult fixtures. Hopefully we capitalize.
zamagiure

Re: Brighton vs Liverpool, EPL, 3.00pm Saturday January 14th
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:28:27 pm »
We are winning this.
